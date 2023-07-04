Trends :Weather NewsShah Rukh KhanChandrayaan-3Ashes 2023Asia Cup 2023
Steven Gerrard Appointed as Manager of Saudi Pro League Side Al-Ettifaq

The 43-year old Liverpool legend makes a return to management for his third stint after being sacked by Premier League side Aston Villa last October.

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 11:55 IST

Al-Ettifaq announced the signing of the ex-Liverpool and England international on Monday. (Credits: AFP)
Steven Gerrard has taken up the role of head coach for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, after having turned down offers from the club last month.

Gerrard was approached by Al-Ettifaq over a month ago when he was invited to the country to take a look at their offer. However, after looking into the offer and analysing it, he told the media that he was not ready to join them. Gerrard said, “I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did. I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up."

Recently, Al-Ettifaq delegates visited England to revive talks and persuade Gerrard. And now, it seems like they succeeded, as the Saudi Pro League club officially announced the ex-Liverpool midfielder and former Rangers manager as their new coach, signing the 43-year-old to a two-year deal with them on Monday.

“Where legends are found. We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach," Al-Ettifaq wrote on Twitter.

Club president Khalid Al-Dabal described the deal as one of the most famous and influential at the level of the Saudi Pro League.

Gerrard guided Rangers to their first Scottish title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October. This job will come with a new challenge for the ex-England international, who is taking up his third stint in management.

Al-Ettifaq also appointed former EBFC, NEUFC and KBFC head coach Eelco Schattorie as their new Sporting Director, to join alongside Gerrard.

The Dammam-based side finished 7th last season in the Saudi Pro League, 35 points behind winners Al-Ittihad. And with the reigning champions bringing in the likes of several European big names such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly, the pressure is now on Gerrard who will be expected to attract players of the same calibre to the club to compete for the title this upcoming season.

    • It has been reported that Gerrard is eyeing the likes of players such as Jordan Henderson and Philippe Coutinho to bolster the Al-Ettifaq roster.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    first published: July 04, 2023, 11:42 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 11:55 IST
