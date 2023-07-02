'Hai Sunil, Yeh Sunil': Fan-made Sunil Chhetri Anthem Goes Viral

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri has managed to lead the Blue Tigers into the finals of the ongoing 2023 SAFF Championships and is one win away from getting his hands on the trophy.

As India prepares to take on Kuwait in the final of the tournament, one passionate fan has composed a special tune as a tribute to the sharpshooter.

Advertisement

The reliable striker has notched up 92 goals for the Blue Tigers and has staked a place for himself in an esteemed list of international goal scorers alongside the Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chhetri leads the scoring charts in the ongoing tournament with five goals to his name, including a hat trick against Pakistan in their campaign opener.

He added a goal each against Nepal and Kuwait in subsequent group games to ensure India a passage into the semifinals of the campaign, in which they edged out Lebanon on penalties after the teams were tied at 0-0 at fulltime.

India take on Kuwait in the championship clash in a rematch of a chaotic Group A game that saw both teams reduced to 10 men and Indian head coach Igor Stimac being shown a red for the second time in the tournament.

Stimac was sent off during India’s game against Pakistan for some undue involvement and was handed a subsequent touchline ban for the hosts’ game against Nepal.

On his return to the technical area in the Kuwait clash, Stimac was once again given the marching orders and was slapped with a 2-game ban which will see him missing from the dugout for the summit clash.