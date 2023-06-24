'Got Two Goals and a Clean Sheet': Indian Skipper Sunil Chhetri Pleased With Win Over Nepal to Seal SAFF Championship Semis Spot

Team India secured their place in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship with a 2-0 win over Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri was once again on target as he notched his 91st goal in Indian colours in the win. Chhetri broke the deadlock in the 61st minute of the game as he tapped the ball into a gaping net after a delightful cross from the left into the feet of the skipper.

Mahesh Singh added to the Indian advantage with a 70th-minute strike as he headed the ball home as it came off the crossbar following a blocked shot off Chhetri’s attempt on target.

“I think we’re satisfied that we got the three points, which is very important," the skipper said after the game.

The teams headed into the tunnel at halftime with the scores still at nil-nil after a cagey first period in which both teams had multiple half chances to go ahead but neither could find the decisive touch.

“It wasn’t easy. First half, I think we couldn’t make a lot of our attacks. In the second half, thankfully, we got two goals and we also kept a clean sheet. So really happy," the 38-year-old added.

This was India’s second win in as many games in the SAFF Championship 2023, after dismantling Pakistan 4-0 in the group opener, in which Chhetri netted a hattrick while Udanta Singh added the other to complete a rout of the neighbours.

