'Absolute Privilege and Honour to be Who I am': Sunil Chhetri Opens up on Pride of Representing India and Camaraderie With Virat Kohli

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri continues to hold a place of utmost importance on the national side despite his advancing age. The captain has served as an example for the youngsters coming into the team to try and emulate. And at 38 years of age, the striker from Secundrabad doesn’t seem like slowing down as witnessed by his golden boot-securing performances at the recently concluded SAFF Championship 2023, in which his 5 goals helped the Blue Tigers clinch the prestigious trophy.

Speaking to the ISL exclusive show “In The Stands", Chhetri spoke about the intimate bond he shares with the national team and the feeling of pride that comes over him every time he pulls on the blue kit.

“If anyone would have given me a book and asked me to write my dream life down back then, maybe, I wouldn’t have written it the way it has turned out to be. I say this with extreme humility. It’s an absolute privilege and honour to be who I am. I am profoundly blessed," the skipper said.

The number of years I have played, the number of things I have achieved, the people I have shared the dressing room with, it’s an unbelievable feat. I am very thankful to a lot of people for that," the talismanic striker expressed.

“I am Sunil Chhetri. There’s only one and I am living an absolute dream," he added.

Despite being a national hero himself, Chhetri said that he has experienced moments where he was star-struck whilst encountering stalwarts from various sports and fields. He spoke about his experiences with legendary boxer Mary Kom, Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and Bollywood actor-par-excellence Amitabh Bachchan.

“Whenever I meet Mary Kom, she will know that a fan has come to meet her. I met Neeraj Chopra. Of course, he is very sweet and he reciprocates the same feeling. When I met Mr. Bachchan, at first, I was a bit hesitant but I did accumulate the strength to go and tell him that I am a big fan," he revealed.

Chhetri also spoke highly of arguably the best player to ever wield a willow, Sachin Tendulkar, and how big a deal it was for him to meet the greatest batsman to ever live.

The first time I met (Sachin) Tendulkar, I was a bit hesitant. We were both invited as chief guests at a football tournament. He was being very nice and it’s not often that I am short of words but I was a little hesitant to tell him exactly what a big deal he is for me and the whole country," Chhetri opened up on the time he met Tendulkar.

Chhetri also touched up on the connection he shares with former Indian cricket team captain and star batsman Virat Kohli. Both Chhetri and Kohli have occupied the hottest seats in Indian sport in their respective fields and harbour immense mutual admiration for each other.

The pair are noted for their impeccable fitness and adherence to a strict diet that ensures that the stalwarts keep up their performances at the highest possible level in order to deliver the best performances in the Indian kit.

“We talk about a lot of normal things. We share a lot of laughter. We share a lot of jokes and a lot of funny stuff. I have had a lot of deep and meaningful chats. It’s not like we talk 24×7 every day. There are phases when we don’t talk for months but the best part is that he understands and so do I. But, we catch up exactly from where we left it." the 38-year-old explained.