Super Cup: RoundGlass Punjab Beat Sreenidi Deccan to End Tournament on High

RoundGlass Punjab FC beat I-League compatriots Sreenidi Deccan 1-0 in their final Group A match of the Super Cup to end the competition on a positive note here on Sunday.

Hmingthanmawia scored for the winners. RGPFC finished the tournament with three points from three matches while SDFC secured four points from their three games.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

RGPFC head coach Staikos Vergetis made two changes to the starting line up, bringing in Mohammed Salah and Brandon Vanlalremdika instead of Huidrom Naocha Singh and Ajay Chhetri.

I-League runners-up SDFC coach Carlos Manuel Pinto named his strongest lineup who were in the race to qualify for the semi-finals from the group.

Advertisement

RGPFC started brightly in the beginning of the first half. They pressed the ball and were looking good going forward. They got their first chance of the game in the third minute from a Juan Mera corner.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Valpuia rose the highest to meet the ball but his header went wide. RGPFC held possession of the ball for most of the half and threatened going forward causing problems for the SDFC defence.

The constant pressure of RGPFC showed results in the 41st minute. Juan Mera’s curling free kick was met with intent by Valpuia whose header found the net past SDFC keeper Aryan Lamba. RGPFC maintained the lead before leaving for the lemon break.

SDFC started the second half with more intent to find the equaliser. They maintained possession of the ball and looked dangerous moving forward creating chances but RGPFC defence stood firm until the mid-half water break.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu made crucial saves to also keep the score line intact. RGPFC saw off the rest of the game by keeping the ball. Kiran Kumar Limbu was brilliant when called upon. In the end Valpuia’s header was enough to seal the win for RGPFC. Kiran was adjudged the Hero of the Match.

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest India News here