Switzerland vs Norway Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women's World Cup Game: How to Watch Switzerland vs Norway Coverage on TV And Online

Switzerland will face Norway in a group-stage game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The Swiss side will be looking to claim a second straight win to set themselves up for a playoff opportunity at the World Cup.

FMG Stadium Waikato in Dunedin, New Zealand, will host the epic group-stage clash on July 25. Norway will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a loss in the opening game of their World Cup.

Switzerland opened their quest for World Cup glory with a comfortable win against the Philippines. The Swiss women dominated the proceedings, having 74% of the possession while registering eight shots on the goal. They conceded a penalty in the 45th minute of the game which Ramona Bachmann scored before Seraina Severin Piubel doubled her side’s lead.

Norway took on New Zealand in a close opening World Cup game which ultimately led to a win for the Kiwis. Both teams had an equal impact throughout the game before Hannah Wilkinson opened the scoring for her side in the 48th minute.

Switzerland have a better momentum heading into Tuesday’s clash but it will be anyone’s game to win on July 24. Norway has much more to lose as another defeat could jeopardise their chances of making the playoffs.

Ahead of Tuesday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Switzerland and Norway; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Switzerland and Norway will be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Switzerland and Norway will be played on July 25, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup game match Switzerland vs Norway be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Switzerland and Norway will be played at the FMG Stadium Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand.

What time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Switzerland and Norway begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Switzerland and Norway will start at 1:30 PM IST on July 25, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Switzerland vs Norway FIFA Women’s World Cup game match?

Switzerland vs Norway match will be telecasted on the DD Sports Network in India.

How do I stream the Switzerland vs Norway FIFA Women’s World Cup game match live?

Switzerland vs Norway match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Switzerland and Norway For the FIFA Women’s World Cup game?