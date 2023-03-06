Home » Football » Syrian Boy Fulfils Dream of Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo after Earthquake

Syrian Boy Fulfils Dream of Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo after Earthquake

Nabil Saeed, who had told rescuers that he wanted to see Cristiano Ronaldo after the earthquake in Syria, got to meet his idol in Saudi Arabia

Syrian boy Nabil Saeed fulfilled his dream of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo (Reuters)
A boy from Syria who told rescue workers after a devastating earthquake in February that he wanted to meet Cristiano Ronaldo came face to face with his idol on Friday after being invited to watch his club Al Nassr play in Saudi Arabia.

Nabil Saeed made the request to rescue workers in Syria in a video shared on social media last month following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.

More than 50,000 people have died as a result of the quake. The death toll in Syria is more than 5,900, authorities said.

Saeed, wreathed in smiles, met the Portuguese forward briefly before the match, giving him a high-five and a big hug.

“When I saw Ronaldo, I thought it was a dream. I didn’t believe myself. When this dream would end, I didn’t know. I pray to God that it will not be a dream," Saeed told Reuters.

Saeed cheered on Ronaldo and Al Nassr as they beat Al Batin 3-1 in Riyadh and remained two points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

“I wish everyone could see Ronaldo. He is very nice person," Saeed said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

