'The Club Gave Me Permission...': Dele Alli Clears The Air On Why He Did Not Turn Up For Besiktas Training

In a bizarre turn of events, English midfielder Dele Alli went missing after he reportedly failed to return to Besiktas training earlier this week. Besiktas manager Senol Gunes conveyed that he even tried to reach out to Alli, but the midfielder did not even answer his phone calls. “We gave Dele Alli permission for a small break, he hasn’t come back yet. It’s raining, that’s probably why he didn’t come. We’re trying to find out where he is," Gunes was quoted as saying. A report published by Sportbible claims that Alli has been told that he will not be featuring in competitive games anymore this season. The report also suggests that Alli was “banished" due to a poor performance for the Turkish side on the field.

Dele Alli, however, did not take too long to react to this baffling incident. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder claimed that he did not turn up for Wednesday’s training due to medical reasons. Alli did not forget to mention that Besiktas team management had given him the permission to pay a visit to the doctor. “Hey guys, just had loads of messages so wanted to clear something up. The club gave me permission to attend a doctor’s appointment today. I’m due back in training tomorrow as usual," he shared on his Instagram Stories.

Dele Alli, who is currently on loan from Everton, joined Besiktas in August last year. But his spell at the Turkish outfit has so far been far from satisfying. After playing just 15 matches for Besiktas, Alli has found the back of the net three times. It has also been reported that Besiktas are not interested in opting for a buy-out option for the midfielder at the end of the season. A poor performance on the field forced him to remain out of Besiktas’ last two matchday squads.

There is still no clarity on the two-time Premier League Young Player of the Year. future at Besiktas, but it is being learnt that Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan have expressed their desire to sign Dele Alli.

In the international circuit, Dele Alli has till now scored three goals after representing England in 37 matches. In competitive football, the 26-year-old was last seen in action during a game against Antalyaspor on February 26.

