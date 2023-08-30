This East Bengal is a Changed East Bengal: Carles Cuadrat After Thrilling Durand Cup Semi-final Win over NorthEast United

East Bengal reached the 132nd Durand Cup final, defeating NorthEast United FC 5-3 on penalties in the first semi-final, after the match ended 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes of regulation time.

After stunning the home side at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with two strikes on either side of each half, the ‘Red and Gold’ brigade struck late in the game and then again in added time to take the game to penalties. There, Parthib Gogoi missed his penalty, despite getting two bites of the cherry, as East Bengal scored all five to make yet another Cup final.

ALSO READ | Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal Come Back to Beat NorthEast United FC on Penalties, Book Spot in Final

Advertisement

East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat was a happy man but is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“It’s pre-season. We have played five tough games so fresh legs needed to be introduced. But you all saw how we ended the game and I am happy with the result," Carles Cuadrat said at the post-match press conference.

He added that he has been left impressed with his side’s resilience and never-say-die attitude.

“But today (Tuesday) we show never say die attitude. This East Bengal is a changed East Bengal. In today’s match we believed that we can do and yes we proved that by winning the match.

NorthEast United boss Juan Benali lauded his team’s effort but lamented that his side couldn’t play against ‘some elements’.

“Well I enjoyed the match but I didn’t enjoy the result. We play football but there are many elements that we cannot play against. We are a big team too. We stopped East Bengal in their home," Benali said at the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

“Not only Phalguni there are many good players in the team. I am proud to play in the Durand Cup. This tournament helps to know the players in the team. We played good football and I am proud of my boys. If you see the football history then you will see big players missing penalties. So, it will make Parthib a strong player. He has to learn from it," he added.

Advertisement

Cuadrat though has already turned his attention to the final, even though he will miss Souvik Chakraborty in the final match due to his second yellow card in the semi-final.