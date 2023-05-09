'This is an Insult...' Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Sparks Debate With Social Media Post

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s brief stay in Saudi Arabia has been nothing less than controversial. It all started with their relocation to a posh compound in Saudi Arabia last year. Saudi Arabian law does not allow non-married couples to live together and Ronaldo and Georgina have not tied the knot yet. The duo were, however, exempted because of their high-profile status. But Georgina now seems to have found her in soup once again thanks to her latest Instagram post. Georgina took the internet by storm with some of her bikini photos. The post went viral in no time garnering more than four million likes. But many social media users were quick to point out that her post violates a certain Saudi Arabian law which reportedly prohibits wearing short dresses and bikinis.

This user expressed his surprise by commenting, “In Saudi Arabia ? In Saudi Arabia ? I swear to god."

“The Saudis are angry," read another comment.

Another person wrote, “This is the purest place on earth, how will this happen?"

One Instagram user vented out his anger by replying, “I swear by God, this is an insult to the country of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia."

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Georgina Rodriguez was started to be spotted with Cristiano Ronaldo together in public since late 2016. In June 2017, the couple welcomed twins Mateo and Eva via surrogacy. They were blessed with a daughter in November 2017. Ronaldo and Georgina had a baby girl last year but they also had to suffer the pain of their unborn son’s death in 2022.

Coming back to on-field developments, Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest paid footballer in the history of the game after completing his move to Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr this season. Earlier this year the Portuguese superstar scored four goals during a game for Al Nassr to breach the mark of 500 league goals. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has so far scored in five different leagues for as many teams. With 118 strikes to his name, the former Real Madrid striker is the highest-scoring player in international football. In his last assignment, the 38-year-old failed to find the back of the net during a Saudi Pro League encounter against Al-Khaleej.

