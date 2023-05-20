Three Juventus Players Not Happy With Manager Massimiliano Allegri's Tactics: Report

Juventus faced an Europa League exit earlier this week after they were defeated by Sevilla in the semi-finals. From facing a 15-point deduction (which was later overturned) to an Europa League elimination- the season has certainly been quite topsy-turvy for Juventus. It is now being understood that Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is facing revolt from his very own players. According to Italian outlet la Repubblica, three Juventus footballers - Juan Cuadrado, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa- did not agree with the tactics deployed by Allegri during the second leg of the Europa League semi-final tie against Sevilla. The report also states that the Juventus triumvirate was not too impressed with the defensive-minded approach in the reverse fixture. Cuadrado had reportedly said, ahead of the game, that in the first leg Juventus “should have pressed high if the coach allows us”.

Following their alleged dissent, Juan Cuadrado, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus appears to be quite uncertain. Cuadrado, whose current contract with Juventus expires this season, will reportedly leave the club during the summer transfer window. Chiesa, whose contract with Juventus runs until 2025, is reportedly exploring options to leave the Bianconeri at the end of the season. Di Maria, on the other hand, was substituted in the second half of the reverse leg tie against Sevilla. The move to bring the Argentine off the field only points towards Di Maria’s apparent ruptured relationship with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

After enduring a trophyless season at Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri has started facing the heat. The Italian manager felt that his relatively younger Juventus side suffered due to their lack of experience. “You have to put them in the back of the net when you have the chances. The boys played a good game, but it was a European semi-final, we had to give a little more. It's a team that lacks experience at international level, these are physical matches, which require a lot," Allegri was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

In the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals, Juventus were held to 1-1 draw against Sevilla. But the Italian outfit squandered their one-goal lead in the reverse fixture to bow out of this season’s Europa League. In Serie A, Juventus find themselves at the second spot on the points table.