Belgian Defender Timothy Castagne Signs for Fulham From Leicester

The 27-year-old right-back has reportedly moved from the Championship club for around 15 million pounds on a four-year deal with an option for another 12 months.

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Reuters

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 17:16 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Timothy Castagne. (Twitter)

Fulham have signed Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester City on a four-year deal with an option for another 12 months, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old right-back, who has 33 caps, has reportedly moved from the Championship club for around 15 million pounds ($18.90 million) and will wear the number 21 shirt.

Castagne started his career at Belgian Pro League side Genk before moving to Serie A side Atalanta in 2017. He joined Leicester in 2020 and helped them win the FA Cup in 2021.

"It’s been a long transfer window, but finally I’m here, and I’m happy to be here," Castagne, who scored five goals with eight assists in 112 games at Leicester, said in a statement.

    "It's a big relief. I've talked to the manager (Marco Silva) and I just can't wait to start training and playing."

    Fulham host Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup second round on Tuesday before a league trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: August 29, 2023, 17:16 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 17:16 IST
