Trends :Train AccidentWTC FinalEntertainment NewsJanhvi Kapoor
Home » Football » Torino vs Inter Milan Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Torino vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

Torino vs Inter Milan Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Torino vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Torino and Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match to be played at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in Turin, Italy

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 22:00 IST

Torino vs Inter Milan Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Torino vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online
Torino vs Inter Milan Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Torino vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

A 3-2 victory against Atalanta was enough for Inter Milan to book their berth in next season’s Champions League. The Nerazzurri will now be aiming to hold on to the third spot in the Serie A standings.

In their last match of the domestic league, Inter Milan will visit Torino this Saturday. The two teams had last met in September 2022 and Inter Milan won the game by one goal to nil.

Simone Inzaghi’s men will now head into the contest after remaining unbeaten in their last two games across all competitions. After playing 37 matches in this season’s Serie A, Inter Milan have collected 69 points.

Torino have been unbeaten in their last five matches. With 53 points to their name, Ivan Juric’s men are placed in eighth position in the Serie A standings.

When will the Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 will take place on June 3, Saturday.

Where will the Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be played at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in Turin, Italy.

At what time will the Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match start?

The Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match?

The Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match on TV?

The Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be televised live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match?

Torino Predicted Playing XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Perr Schuurs, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mergim Vojvoda, Ivan Ilic, Samuele Ricci, Wilfried Singo, Aleksey Miranchuk, Nikola Vlasic, Antonio Sanabria

Inter Milan Predicted Playing XI: Andre Onana, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

top videos
  • Odisha Train Tragedy: Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, & Others React
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams
    • Follow us on

    first published: June 02, 2023, 22:00 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 22:00 IST
    Read More