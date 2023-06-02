Torino vs Inter Milan Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Torino vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

A 3-2 victory against Atalanta was enough for Inter Milan to book their berth in next season’s Champions League. The Nerazzurri will now be aiming to hold on to the third spot in the Serie A standings.

In their last match of the domestic league, Inter Milan will visit Torino this Saturday. The two teams had last met in September 2022 and Inter Milan won the game by one goal to nil.

Simone Inzaghi’s men will now head into the contest after remaining unbeaten in their last two games across all competitions. After playing 37 matches in this season’s Serie A, Inter Milan have collected 69 points.

Torino have been unbeaten in their last five matches. With 53 points to their name, Ivan Juric’s men are placed in eighth position in the Serie A standings.

When will the Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 will take place on June 3, Saturday.

Where will the Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be played at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium in Turin, Italy.

At what time will the Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match start?

The Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match?

The Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match on TV?

The Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be televised live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match?

Torino Predicted Playing XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Perr Schuurs, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mergim Vojvoda, Ivan Ilic, Samuele Ricci, Wilfried Singo, Aleksey Miranchuk, Nikola Vlasic, Antonio Sanabria

Inter Milan Predicted Playing XI: Andre Onana, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez