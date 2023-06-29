Tottenham Hotspur Buy James Maddison from Relegated Leicester City

Trends :Rain UpdatesAshes 2023Kiara AdvaniAlia BhattBigg Boss OTT
Maddison, the 26-year-old England international, signed a five-year deal

Published By: Rohit

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 03:37 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Maddison's creativity will boost a Spurs squad that has lacked a player in his mould since Christian Eriksen left in 2020.
Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday completed the signing of creative midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester in a deal worth 40 million pounds (46.3m euros) plus add-ons.

The 26-year-old England international signed a five-year deal.

Maddison began his career with Coventry City before joining Norwich City in January, 2016. He moved to Leicester in 2018 and in five seasons made 203 appearances, scored 55 goals and helped win the FA Cup.

He scored 10 goals last season as Leicester were relegated from the Premier League. He has three England caps.

He is the club’s third signing of the summer. Winger Dejan Kulusevski’s loan switch from Juventus was made permanent and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario joined from another Italian club, Empoli.

Speculation continues to swirl around Tottenham’s star striker Harry Kane who is entering the last year of his contract.

Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with the England captain, German daily Bild reported Wednesday, but an initial 70-million-euro bid was rejected by Tottenham.

    • Kane’s camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern need an agreement on a fee with Tottenham to seal the transfer.

    Bayern submitted an offer of 70 million euros plus add-ons for Kane, according to Bild, while Spurs are demanding at least 100 million euros to part with their talismanic striker.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: June 29, 2023, 03:37 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 03:37 IST
