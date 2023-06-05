Tottenham Hotspur to Sign Treble-Winning Celtic Boss as Next Manager: Report

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly the leading candidate in the race for becoming the next Tottenham Hotspur manager. Postecoglou has helped Celtic achieve some massive feats since being appointed as the manager in 2021. During his first season there, Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title and continued the success in the recently concluded season while also clinching the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup to round off a treble. After Tottenham ended another season without a trophy, the Premier League club decided to bestow managerial responsibility upon Postecoglou and the deal is likely to be finalised soon, a report by the Athletic said.

Tottenham Hotspur have been playing without a permanent head coach since Antonio Conte left the club earlier in March. Conte’s relationship with the North London club deteriorated after the coach termed his players “selfish" in a shocking rant following the Spurs’ 3-3 draw against Southampton in a Premier League fixture. Following Conte’s departure, his long-serving deputy Christian Stellini was appointed as an interim coach.

Although, Stellini remained in charge for a brief period. He resigned after Tottenham fell to a 3-2 defeat against a relegation-threatened Bournemouth and suffered a humiliating 6-1 loss to Newcastle United less than a month later. After Stellini, assistant manager Ryan Mason took over the responsibility and stayed in the position till the end of the season. Under Mason, Tottenham could win just two of their last six league games and failed to earn a Champions League qualification.

Ange Postecoglou cleared his thought about leaving Celtic after winning his second Scottish Premiership title. “I plan to savour this moment for the next 24 to 48 hours, or as long as I can before someone yanks me away and diverts my focus from what I’ve fought so hard to achieve," he said. Postecoglou has rich managerial experience and has served as the head coach of the Australian national team. The 57-year-old has also enjoyed success with Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F. Marinos across different leagues.

Alongside Postecoglou, Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and ex-Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann were all reportedly included in Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist. Interest was also shown in former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who later agreed to join Tottenham’s derby rivals Chelsea.