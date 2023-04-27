Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Coverage on TV And Online

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes will reportedly not be in action during Manchester United’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday. Bruno suffered an ankle injury during last week’s FA Cup semi-final match against Brighton.

With 59 points from 30 matches, Erik ten Hag’s men are now placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils will head into the fixture against Tottenham after getting the better of Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final.

Meanwhile, Tottenham haven’t had much luck in their last two encounters. The London-based side, in their last match, had to concede a thrashing 6-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United. They currently find themselves in the sixth spot on the Premier League points table.

When will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played on April 28, Friday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United be played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United start?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will begin at 12:45 am IST.

How to live stream the Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch the Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on TV?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United?

Tottenham Hotspur predicted starting line-up: Fraser Forster, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Pedro Porro, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Ben Davies, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, Richarlison

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Marcel Sabitzer, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

