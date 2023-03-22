Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Reacts to Manager Antonio Conte's Stern Remarks

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has put his thoughts on boss AntonioConte’s furious press conference following Tottenham Hotspur’s disappointing 3-3 draw against Southampton on March 18. Spurs were leading the Premier League encounter 3-1 till the 74th minute. But it went all square at the final whistle with Southampton turning the table around with two back-to-back strikes, the last of which came in the stoppage time. Devastated by the result, Conte vented out his frustration over the club officials as well as the footballers in the post-match presser. Hojbjerg, who has been a regular starter for the Italian manager, thinks it was a “ very honest and open" statement from the coach’s perspective.

Referring to the Southampton fixture, Antonio Conte highlighted the players’ lack of commitment to the game, which, according to him, led to the stunning draw. He said, “They don’t want to play under pressure or under stress. They are used to it here. We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their hearts into the game." Moreover, Conte pointed out the club’s below-par performance in the major competitions, lashing out at the officials. “This is Tottenham’s story. There is the owner for 20 years and they never won something," the 53-year-old explained further.

Advertisement

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, in this case, supported the manager’s discontent, saying, “We’ve all seen it. It was a very honest and very open press conference he delivered," as cited by Sport Bible. For a reason, Hojbjergalso highlighted Tottenham’s disappointing display of football in the marquee events like the Champions League and the FA Cup. “You don’t do that if you’ve reached the quarter-final of the Champions League or the semi-final of the FA Cup. It comes from the fact that we did not get the results we as a team and a club," the Danish footballer noted.

Hojbjerg added that he would take Conte’s rant in a positive manner and will try to improve his game, in a bid to satisfy the manager. He said, “The coach has not been satisfied and that is what I will take with me. What I do know about myself is that I am an honest player. I always give my 100 per cent for the team."

Advertisement

Although, while being questioned about Conte’s public criticism, the midfielder believes that the Tottenham boss could be more specific while elaborating his thoughts. “If that’s how he sees it, then you have to be a little more precise in order for you as a player to take it to heart," Hojbjerg stated.

Despite the turbulent situation in the squad, Tottenham look promising to manage a Champions League spot this season, with lead striker Harry Kane in red-hot form. They are now occupying fourth place in the Premier League table with 49 points in 28 matches.

Advertisement

Their future, however, mostly depends on the upcoming league fixtures against Newcastle and Liverpool, who are in the race for a top-four finish as well. After the international break of March, the Spurs will travel to Everton for an away outing, scheduled for April 4.

Read all the Latest Sports News here