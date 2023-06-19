Trends :PM Modi's US VisitAdipurushInternational Yoga DayAshes 2023Hema Malini
Real Madrid Complete Loan Signing of Spain Forward Joselu from Espanyol

Journeyman striker Joselu, who has played for 10 clubs in Spain, Germany and England, previously played for the Real Madrid B team and has one La Liga appearance for Los Blancos, in the 2010-11 season

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 15:50 IST

Madrid, Spain

Joselu (Twitter)
Joselu (Twitter)

Real Madrid confirmed the arrival of Spain striker Joselu on loan from relegated Espanyol for next season on Monday.

“Real Madrid and Espanyol have agreed on the loan of Joselu, who will be at the club for next season with an option to buy at the end of it," said Madrid in a statement.

The 33-year-old forward has scored three goals in four appearances for his country and helps Madrid reinforce a depleted attack.

Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz have left, leaving room for major reinforcements.

Journeyman striker Joselu, who has played for 10 clubs in Spain, Germany and England, previously played for the Real Madrid B team and has one La Liga appearance for Los Blancos, in the 2010-11 season.

    • This season Joselu finished as La Liga’s third top goalscorer with 16 goals despite Espanyol’s relegation, earning him a call-up to the national team squad for the Nations League final four.

    The target man scored a last-minute winner in the semi-final against Italy and appeared from the bench again in the final against Croatia on Sunday as Spain triumphed in the Netherlands.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

