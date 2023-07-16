Trends :Delhi FloodsKajolNovak DjokovicKatrina Kaif
Home » Football » Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Miami Sign Lionel Messi, Bayern Munich Eye Harry Kane; Xavi Simons Return to PSG

Transfer Market Live Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Lionel Messi, Harry Kane

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 01:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Transfer News Live, 16 July: The biggest news of the ongoing summer window arrived earlier on July 15 as Lionel Messi was officially unveiled by Inter Miami as their new signing. The Argentine has signed a lucrative deal until the year 2025, with clauses which would see him earn a share from shirt sales, and even stakes in an MLS franchise after his retirement.

Jul 17, 2023 01:08 IST

Transfer News Live: PSG and Vlahovic agree on personal terms.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic might be on his way to the Ligue 1 as PSG have reached an agreement with the Serbian forward which would pocket him around 11 Million Euros a year in addition to bonuses.

Jul 16, 2023 23:08 IST

Transfer News Live: Mahrez Close to Move to Saudi!

Riyad Mahrez is expected to make a move to Saudi Pro League. The winger is close to joining AL-Ahli according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Saudi Club is will reportedly pay £30 million ($39m) to Manchester City and will offer him a salary of £25m-per-year ($32m).

Jul 16, 2023 22:38 IST

Transfer News Live: Onana to United Also Done!

The deal between Andre Onana and Manchester United is 99.9 per cent confirmed according to Fabrizio Romano. The final terms are getting fixed as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also had a chat with Onana.

Jul 16, 2023 17:28 IST

Transfer News Live: Al Ahli targeting Saint-Maximin

Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli want to bring in French trickster Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old winger is yet to decide on his future yet though, despite the interest shown in him by the oil-rich nation’s ambitious project.

Jul 16, 2023 15:39 IST

Transfer News Live: PSG set to hold crunch talks with Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons is set to have his medical later today after PSG activated his buyback clause for just €6m. The Dutchman has plenty of clubs asking for his services on loan. crunch talks to follow.

Jul 16, 2023 15:03 IST

Transfer News Live: PSG hoping to sell Neymar, and agree contract extension with Kylian Mbappe

According to RMC Sport, PSG are hoping to sell Neymar this summer, and they wanted to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe, but there’s a catch.

The Parisians want the Frenchman to extend his contract, and that’s where things haven’t quite worked out for both parties as Mbappe is hoping to join Real Madrid.

Jul 16, 2023 14:28 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Juventus eye out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder

Juventus are set to start negotiations with Barcelona for Franck Kessie, the Old Lady want the midfielder on a loan deal with an option to buy. Kessie previously shined at AC Milan and could be open to moving back to Italy according to Di Marzio.

Jul 16, 2023 14:04 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Former Ajax captain joins Fenerbahce

Former Ajax captain Dusan Tadic landed in Turkey recently to join up with Fenerbahce, the Serbian had a serious spat with the Dutch club and terminated his contract, and despite having offers from Saudi Arabia he opted to join Fenerbahce.

Jul 16, 2023 13:27 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Xavi Simons set for PSG return, future remains unclear

Paris Saint-Germain will be boosted by the return of Xavi Simons, the highly rated Dutch international will return back to Parc des Princes, but he will only stay at PSG in case Kylian Mbappe or Neymar leave. If both superstars will stay, Fabrizio Romano believes that Simons will then go out for a loan.

Jul 16, 2023 12:55 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Milan set to join chase for Arsenal's Folarin Balogun

Arsenal’s wantaway striker Folarin Balogun could be given an exit route as Inter Milan may look to sign the USA international after they gave up on Romelu Lukaku. Balogun wants permanent move, Arsenal likely to demand significant fee.

Jul 16, 2023 12:34 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Pep Guardiola set to have word with Kyle Walker

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to have a word with Kyle Walker next week according to Fabrizio Romano as the England international is looking to join Bayern Munich. Pep may want to convince Walker to stay, the right-back as agreed terms with the Bavarians.

Jul 16, 2023 11:58 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Milan looking to replace Andre Onana with Yann Sommer

Bayern Munich goalie Yann Sommer could be on his way to Inter Milan, after Andre Onana’s transfer is completed, the Nerazzurri will move for Sommer. Uli Hoeness confirmed that Sommer might be looking to join Inter, Bayern won’t stand in his way.

Jul 16, 2023 10:57 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: PSG eye Paolo Maldini as sporting director should Luis Campos leave

The future of PSG sporting director Luis Campos remains uncertain given the Kylian Mbappe saga and all the unwanted attraction they have got. The Ligue 1 giants could move for former AC Milan director Paolo Maldini according to Corriere dello Sport.

Jul 16, 2023 10:29 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Riyad Mahrez likely to join Al Ahli

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli are pushing to sign Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City. Player keen on move, Man City waiting on official bid next week could be key before the Algerian joins other superstars in the Saudi Pro League.

Jul 16, 2023 09:51 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Manchester United set to wrap up Andre Onana signing

Manchester United are on the verge of completing the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Red Devils could announce the signing on Monday according to Sky Sports, total agreement with Inter for €50M + €5M Bonus, five year contract.

Jul 16, 2023 09:25 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Juventus looking to sign Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan leave negotiations

Inter Milan are reportedly furious at Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian reportedly held negotiations with Juventus regarding a summer move. The Old Lady are hoping to sign Lukaku from Chelsea, but they must find a buyer for Dusan Vlahovic first. Inter no longer in the race, they are not going to sign Lukaku.

Jul 16, 2023 08:53 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: PSG monitoring Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the players on PSG’s wishlist, and according to Fabrizio Romano the club have started having serious discussions about the player, mulling on opening bid. Chat between PSG and Juventus took place earlier this week.

Jul 16, 2023 08:37 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Atletico Madrid reject Joao Felix offered to PSG

Joao Felix has been offered to PSG, the Atletico Madrid star forward spent last season at Chelsea but having failed to live up to the billing in La Liga, his agent Jorge Mendes has had talks with the Ligue 1 giants, however… PSG are reportedly pursuing other targets according to Le Equipe.

Jul 16, 2023 08:02 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Aaron Ramsey joins Cardiff City

According to Fabrizio Romano, former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined Cardiff City, the Wales legend has signed a deal until 2025, completes his homecoming. Ramsey set to play the Championship this season.

Jul 16, 2023 07:39 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Huge statement of intent from Bayern for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have all but confirmed their interest in Harry Kane, honourary president Uli Hoeness gave a public statement saying ‘we will sign him’.

“Harry Kane has very clearly signaled that his decision was made. If he keeps his word, we will sign him. Tottenham will have to give up, we’ve to get an asking price from Levy. Rummenigge speaks to him regularly," said Hoeness, Kane to Bayern here we go?

Jul 16, 2023 07:17 IST

Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Miami announced Lionel Messi signing

The biggest signing of the ongoing summer window, a move nobody could have predicted before it was confirmed by Lionel Messi himself, the Argentine World Cup winner has officially signed for Inter Miami until 2025.

Elsewhere Paris Saint-Germain have started to hold discussions internally with Dusan Vlahovic, PSG also have the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen on their wishlist but Vlahovic seemingly is the ‘realistic’ target, with Juventus then hoping to sign Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan are reportedly furious after Lukaku held discussions with Juventus and the Nerazzurri are NOT going to sign the Belgian, who will only join Juve if they can offload Vlahovic.

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has given a statement in public regarding Harry Kane.

“Harry Kane has very clearly signalled that his decision was made. “If he keeps his word, we will sign him. Tottenham will have to give up, we’ve to get an asking price from Levy,” said Hoeness.

It seems the two clubs are very close to reaching an agreement for Kane to Bayern.

