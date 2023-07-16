Transfer News Live, 16 July: Inter Miami Sign Lionel Messi, Bayern Munich Eye Harry Kane; Xavi Simons Return to PSG

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Transfer News Live, 16 July: The biggest news of the ongoing summer window arrived earlier on July 15 as Lionel Messi was officially unveiled by Inter Miami as their new signing. The Argentine has signed a lucrative deal until the year 2025, with clauses which would see him earn a share from shirt sales, and even stakes in an MLS franchise after his retirement.
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic might be on his way to the Ligue 1 as PSG have reached an agreement with the Serbian forward which would pocket him around 11 Million Euros a year in addition to bonuses.
Riyad Mahrez is expected to make a move to Saudi Pro League. The winger is close to joining AL-Ahli according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Saudi Club is will reportedly pay £30 million ($39m) to Manchester City and will offer him a salary of £25m-per-year ($32m).
The deal between Andre Onana and Manchester United is 99.9 per cent confirmed according to Fabrizio Romano. The final terms are getting fixed as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also had a chat with Onana.
Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli want to bring in French trickster Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United.
The 26-year-old winger is yet to decide on his future yet though, despite the interest shown in him by the oil-rich nation’s ambitious project.
Xavi Simons is set to have his medical later today after PSG activated his buyback clause for just €6m. The Dutchman has plenty of clubs asking for his services on loan. crunch talks to follow.
According to RMC Sport, PSG are hoping to sell Neymar this summer, and they wanted to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe, but there’s a catch.
The Parisians want the Frenchman to extend his contract, and that’s where things haven’t quite worked out for both parties as Mbappe is hoping to join Real Madrid.
Juventus are set to start negotiations with Barcelona for Franck Kessie, the Old Lady want the midfielder on a loan deal with an option to buy. Kessie previously shined at AC Milan and could be open to moving back to Italy according to Di Marzio.
Former Ajax captain Dusan Tadic landed in Turkey recently to join up with Fenerbahce, the Serbian had a serious spat with the Dutch club and terminated his contract, and despite having offers from Saudi Arabia he opted to join Fenerbahce.
Paris Saint-Germain will be boosted by the return of Xavi Simons, the highly rated Dutch international will return back to Parc des Princes, but he will only stay at PSG in case Kylian Mbappe or Neymar leave. If both superstars will stay, Fabrizio Romano believes that Simons will then go out for a loan.
Arsenal’s wantaway striker Folarin Balogun could be given an exit route as Inter Milan may look to sign the USA international after they gave up on Romelu Lukaku. Balogun wants permanent move, Arsenal likely to demand significant fee.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to have a word with Kyle Walker next week according to Fabrizio Romano as the England international is looking to join Bayern Munich. Pep may want to convince Walker to stay, the right-back as agreed terms with the Bavarians.
Bayern Munich goalie Yann Sommer could be on his way to Inter Milan, after Andre Onana’s transfer is completed, the Nerazzurri will move for Sommer. Uli Hoeness confirmed that Sommer might be looking to join Inter, Bayern won’t stand in his way.
The future of PSG sporting director Luis Campos remains uncertain given the Kylian Mbappe saga and all the unwanted attraction they have got. The Ligue 1 giants could move for former AC Milan director Paolo Maldini according to Corriere dello Sport.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli are pushing to sign Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City. Player keen on move, Man City waiting on official bid next week could be key before the Algerian joins other superstars in the Saudi Pro League.
Manchester United are on the verge of completing the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Red Devils could announce the signing on Monday according to Sky Sports, total agreement with Inter for €50M + €5M Bonus, five year contract.
Inter Milan are reportedly furious at Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian reportedly held negotiations with Juventus regarding a summer move. The Old Lady are hoping to sign Lukaku from Chelsea, but they must find a buyer for Dusan Vlahovic first. Inter no longer in the race, they are not going to sign Lukaku.
Dusan Vlahovic is one of the players on PSG’s wishlist, and according to Fabrizio Romano the club have started having serious discussions about the player, mulling on opening bid. Chat between PSG and Juventus took place earlier this week.
Joao Felix has been offered to PSG, the Atletico Madrid star forward spent last season at Chelsea but having failed to live up to the billing in La Liga, his agent Jorge Mendes has had talks with the Ligue 1 giants, however… PSG are reportedly pursuing other targets according to Le Equipe.
According to Fabrizio Romano, former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined Cardiff City, the Wales legend has signed a deal until 2025, completes his homecoming. Ramsey set to play the Championship this season.
The biggest signing of the ongoing summer window, a move nobody could have predicted before it was confirmed by Lionel Messi himself, the Argentine World Cup winner has officially signed for Inter Miami until 2025.
