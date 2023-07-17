Transfer News Highlights, 17 July: Lionel Messi Presentation at Inter Miami, Spurs Coach Talks Harry Kane-Bayern Links

Curated By: Amrit Santlani, Ritayan Basu & Siddarth Sriram
Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 23:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Manchester United secured the services of English striker Marcus Rashford as they signed him to a new five-year extension, which will keep him at the club till 2028.
Rashford has attracted the likes of clubs from all over Europe but turned them all down to stay at United and make his dream of winning significant honours at his boyhood club come true.
Reports suggest that German side RB Leipzig having completed the signing of French youngster El Chadaille Bitshiabu from PSG this summer.
The details of the deal are yet to be disclosed, but recent reports state that the deal is set in stone and Leipzig will acquire the services of Bitshiabu from the French champions without fail.
Premier League sides Newcastle United and Manchester United are on the lookout to sign French defender Axel Disasi from Monaco AS.
Veteran ISL striker Roy Krishna has been introduced as Odisha FC’s new signing after the Fijian left his former club Bengaluru FC on a free transfer.
Youngster Ethan Ampadu will be leaving Chelsea to go join Leeds United in the Championship next season, as a personal agreement has been set in place.
Chelsea is set to receive 7 million pounds plus add-ons from Leeds for the transfer.
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has reportedly turned down multiple offers from Saudi clubs in order to stay at United and bolster the team towards a title push next season.
Ilkay Gundogan was officially revealed as a Barcelona player today.
The German signed over to the Blaugranas on a free transfer that saw him leave treble-winner Manchester City.
Gundogan remained a key player for Manchester City, who he had joined in 2016. The German midfielder was the captain of the City side that won the treble last season but decided it was time for him to take up a new challenge and decided to move to La Liga with Barcelona.
Inter Milan have reached out to sign Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer this summer.
The Colombian’s contract with the Bianconeri will end this summer and no talks of renegotiation have arisen yet, leaving Cuadrado open in the market.
Newcastle United have submitted a club-record bid of 95 million euro for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to rumours.
Wayne Rooney feels it would take time for Lionel Messi to cope with the American conditions, saying that the new Iner Miami star will not find it easy in MLS.
“Americans admire winners. They love to see skills and be entertained, and Messi brings all of that," Rooney said.
Jamshedpur annunce the signing of Alen Stevanovic!
The 32-year-old playmaker. who was a part of the Inter squad that won the treble in 2009-10 under Jose Mourinho, haspenned a two-year deal.
Ilkay Gundogan pens Barcelona contract!
Harry Maguire was left ‘angry, shocked and upset’ after being removed as captain of Manchester United!
Chelsea are looking at the England defender for a possible transfer…
Manchester United have agreed to a contract extension with Marcus Rashford, the England international will put pen to paper on a deal until 2028, rejecting other clubs to stay at Old Trafford, according to David Ornstein.
Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou was quizzed about Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Houness’ remark on ‘they will sign Harry Kane’. Tottenham have also reportedly slapped a massive price tag of €116M on Kane.
After the expiry of his contract with Fulham, Willian became a free agent, and despite offers from Saudi Arabia, the Brazilian is set to continue with Fulham once again, according to Fabrizio Romano, deal could be signed today after medical tests.
Manchester United might be on the verge of completing the Andre Onana deal but the Red Devils will not be officially unveiling the player until the end of this week. United fans might have to wait a bit longer.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who was one of the key players for Napoli en route their Scudetto could be on the move after the Serie A club received a stunning £82m bid from Newcastle United according to Corriere dello Sport. Newcastle will be playing in the Champions League this season.
Manchester United are set to sell Dean Henderson permanently to Nottingham Forest, talks expected to take place on a permanent deal in the upcoming days. Also, United will sign Andre Onana, as well as new backup goalie to fight with Onana, Japan international Zion Suzuki one of the names on the list.
ISL outfit Jamshedpur FC tease the arrival of former Serie A winner, and Coppa Italia-winning player as their next signing, could be a big one for the Men of Steel. Take a look:
After leaving Juventus following the expiry of his contract, Juan Cuadrado is on the verge of sealing a move to fellow Serie A rivals Inter Milan. According to Fabrizio Romano, Cuadrado is set to have his medical tests on Tuesday, contract until the end of 2024.
After exercising their buyback clause to sign Xavi Simons, PSG are set to loan out the Dutchman to RB Leipzig, one year loan with no buy option, Simons likely to return next season and be part of the long term project after 2024.
Tottenham are reportedly set to demand a staggering €116M for Harry Kane! With Bayern Munich hot on the heels of Kane, who has reportedly given green light to the German club, Spurs are hoping for a very high fee for a player who will become free agent next summer according to Le Equipe.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Andre Onana to Manchester United is a here we go! The Red Devils have reached total agreement with the player, five year deal, plus €50m fee for Inter Milan, making the goalkeeper the fourth most expensive goalie in the world.
Inter Miami also confirmed the signing of Sergio Busquets, the Spaniard who celebrated his 35th birthday upon his unveiling was also presented with his favourite number 5 shirt in front of a sell out crowd.
Lionel Messi received a blockbuster welcome following his Inter Miami move with a sell-out crowd turning out to greet the Argentine World Cup winner, with David Beckham also present at the ceremony.
Manchester United meanwhile have a full agreement in place with Inter Milan as both clubs are set to complete the transfer of Andre Onana, the former Ajax goalkeeper is set to become the fourth most expensive goalie in the world.
Tottenham also look to fend off interest in Harry Kane as they are reportedly set to ask Bayern Munich for €116M as the asking price for the England international.
Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offload Neymar this summer, they’d want to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club according to reports, however, they want the Frenchman to sign an extension. Also, PSG have reportedly agreed terms with Dusan Vlahovic, 5-year contract, salary of €11M/year.