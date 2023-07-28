Transfer News Highlights 28 July: Bayern Set To Have Talks With Spurs Regarding Harry Kane, Marco Verratti Agrees To Personal Terms With Al-Hilal

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram
Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 23:55 IST
United Kingdom (UK)
PSG new boss Luis Enrique has instructed the Parisian club to do everything possible to bring in Spanish midfielder Pedri from Barcelona.
PSG are also monitoring the situation of Ousmane Dembele and the French champions look to strengthen their side following the departure of Lionel Messi.
Turkish giants Galatasaray have completed the permanent deal to sign Argentine Mauro Icardi from PSG.
The 30-year-old was on loan with the Aslan last year and the Turkish heavyweights have decided to shell out 10 Million Euros for the deal.
PSG’s Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches is closing in on a move to Italian side Roma.
Reports suggest that the 25-year-old will join Roma on a season-long loan with an option to buy at a fee of around 13 Million Euros.
West Ham are reportedly interested in roping in Manchester United’s English defender Harry Maguire.
United aren’t interested in a loan deal and expect an offer for the permanent transfer of the 30-year-old England international.
Italian heavyweights AC Milan have a verbal agreement with Spanish side Valencia to sign 20-year-old USA international Yunus Musah.
PSG have established contact with Barcelona to discuss the possibility of a move for French winger Ousmane Dembele.
Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have a verbal agreement in place for the transfer of Senegalese star Sadio Mane.
The former Liverpool icon slid down the pecking order at Munich following his move to Germany just over a year ago.
The meeting pertaining to the transfer of England captain Harry Kane between Bayern Munich and the striker’s current side Tottenham which was originally scheduled to take place today has been rescheduled for a later date.
It has been reported that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will meet with representatives from the Bavarian giants early next week.
Saudi Pro League announced the signign of Algerian superstar Riyadh Mahrez from Manchester City.
RB Salzburg head coach Matthias Jaissle has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.
The 35-year-old German has penned a two-year contract with an option of extending it for a further year.
Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad and Liverpool are closing in on Fabinho deal. Agreement on verge of being completed.
Liverpool are still cautious as documents have to be checked but deal seems imminent.
Fabinho will undergo medical soon, if all goes to plan. A three year deal has been agreed with the Brazilian.
Inter and Bayern have scheduled new round of talks for Yann Sommer deal. It is expected to be the final and crucial to get deal done - it will happen this week.
Sommer, who fell out of favour with the club following a disappointing showing since his signing in January, is set to be replaced with veteran keeper, Manuel Neuer who is set to come back from injury. Inter remain optimistic to sign Sommer.
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is set to part ways with La Liga side alencia as the agreement on contract termination is imminent.
Cavani will be available as free agent but Boca Juniors already sent him formal proposal, talks are advanced; Boca hope to get it sealed soo.
Al-Nassr are set to offer €37M to Bayern for Sadio Mane and are now really confident a deal will done.
Negotiations over personal terms are still ongoing with Mane’s agent, but it seems probable that Mane will exit the club given the scuffle with teammate Leroy Sane in the middle of last season.
Manchester City have been granted permission to expand and redevelop the Etihad Stadium!
The capacity of the stadium will go from 53,000 to 60,000.
The redevelopment includes:
▪️ The construction of a bar at roof level giving a direct view of the pitch.
▪️ A covered fan zone with a capacity of 3,000
▪️ A new club shop
▪️ A museum
▪️ A workspace
▪️ A 400-bed hotel
Work starts next November and is expected to be complete during the 2025/26 season.
Total cost estimated at £340M.
Rasmus Højlund wants to join Manchester United, it’s very clear since day one of negotiations and these final days of the week could be crucial.
PSG bid hasn’t changed Højlund mind at this stage. Manchester United are set for new round of talks with Atalanta. following their initial bid of 60 million euros.
Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli are close to reaching full agreement to appoint RB Salzburg’s Matthias Jaissle as new coach. The deal is said to be moving to the final stages and could be done and sealed by the end of current week.
Stars signed such as Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Allan St Maximin, Edouard Mendy will join the ranks of Jaissle as new coach.
Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal continue on their journey to recruit the biggest of European stars as recent reports state that the side has approached Italian champions Napoli for talks over acquiring the likes of striker Victor Osimhen.
Osimhen had a breakout season last year with Napoli, scoring 26 goals in 32 games, as he led the frontline to a successful Serie A title.
Bayern Munich’s bosses and Daniel Levy are set to meet tomorrow to discuss the Harry Kane transfer.
Kane, who has been Spurs’ talisman striker and captain, has been highly sought-after by Bayern who look to recruit the Englishman in hopes of bettering their chances to clinch the Bundesliga and more importantly the Champions League yet again.
Bayern expected to improve on their €80m + add-ons offer for the striker. PSG will only become an option if the Bayern move collapses.
Veteran Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has reportedly reached a personal agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.
The Italian midfielder is set to take his talents to Saudi Arabia after 11 years and making over 275 appearances with the Parisian side.
PSG’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi has voiced his intent on letting go of the 30-year-old for no less than 100 million pounds. Al-Hilal re now set to have talks with PSG regarding the transfer fee.
Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are interested in roping in PSG’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti to further bolster their growing squad, after announcing the signing of former Barcelona player Malcom from Zenit.
Latest reports state that Al-Hilal have reached a personal agreement with the veteran Italian midfielder from the Parisian giants over a three-year deal. All left is for the club to agree on a fee with Paris Saint-Germain.