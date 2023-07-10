Transfer News Highlights, 10 July: PSG Sign Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane Bid Rejected by Spurs

Barcelona academy graduate Alex Collado is all set to move to Real Betis on a free transfer. The Spanish club had been in talks with the attacker in recent weeks and were expected to wrap up the signing in the coming days.

Reports claim that Collado has accepted a four-year deal with Real Betis, with an option to extend another year. Even though he will leave for free, Barcelona have retained a future sell-on fee of 30%.

Collado will now join the likes of Hector Bellerin and Marc Roca at Betis.