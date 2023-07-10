Transfer News Highlights, 10 July: PSG Sign Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane Bid Rejected by Spurs

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 00:24 IST
New Delhi, India
Barcelona academy graduate Alex Collado is all set to move to Real Betis on a free transfer. The Spanish club had been in talks with the attacker in recent weeks and were expected to wrap up the signing in the coming days.
Reports claim that Collado has accepted a four-year deal with Real Betis, with an option to extend another year. Even though he will leave for free, Barcelona have retained a future sell-on fee of 30%.
Collado will now join the likes of Hector Bellerin and Marc Roca at Betis.
Hakim Ziyech has reportedly turned down Saudi side Al-Nassr’s new contract offer following his failed medical with the club earlier.
The Chelsea man has been highly sought after by various clubs as he has also been seemingly anticipating a move away from Stamford Bridge.
Barcelona are set to announce the signing of Brazilian Victor Roque this coming week.
The Blaugranas brought over the youngster from Paranaense for a fee of 30 million euros with add-ons totalling to almost 31 million euros.
The 18-year-old, who has already scored 22 goals in 65 games for the club, will join in 2024, and he will have a £1 billion release clause in his contract, per Fabrizio Romano.
Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach Ange Postecoglou addressed the media in his first press conference today.
The Australian has enjoyed his first week of pre-season at the north London club after joining fresh from winning the domestic treble with Celtic. Now, as Spurs prepare to head off on tour for their pre-season tour, Postecoglou spoke to the media today about the club, and Harry Kane.
The new manager admitted that although he is not sure of what the future entails for Harry Kane and Tottenham, he wants Kane to stay and be a part of their plans for the season to come.
Reports say that Saudi side Al-Hilal have offered Romelu Lukaku 70.3 million pounds over three years to convince him to join.
The Saudi side is currently the only team willing to pay Chelsea the 40 million pounds they are asking to let go of the Belgian striker.
Lukaku’s preference is to stay in Europe but he is now considering his options.
Real Betis have a full agreement in place with Leeds United for Marc Roca to join on loan with a buy option clause.
Hector Bellerin also agreed to terms with Real Betis days ago, he’s ready to return to the club. Betis are working to complete outgoings before announcing a new signing.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic may go to Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal interested in the Serbian midfielder.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Lazio can expect a fee of over 40 million euros.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Tottenham Hotpsur are not willing to accept Bayern Munich’s deal for Harry Kane.
“For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappe to go, no matter what," director Leonardo told L’Equipe.
“Paris Saint-Germain existed before Kylian Mbappe and it will exist after him. He’s been in Paris for six years and, over those six seasons, five different clubs have won the Champions League (Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022, Liverpool in 2019, Bayern Munich in 2020, Chelsea in 2021 and Manchester City in 2023), none of which had Mbappe in their ranks.
“That means it’s entirely possible to win this competition without him," he added.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic will move to AC Milan on a permanent transfer.
The Amercian star is expected to travel to Italy this wekk to undergo a medical and sign the deal, which will be valid until June 2027.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Manor Solomon will be announced as a Tottenham Hotspur player after arriving in London late on Sunday.
The contract signing will be today after completing his medical.
He is joining Spurs as free agent from Shakhtar.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reportsthat Harvey Barnes is being targetted by Newcastle United and a deal might come fruition soon.
Barnes reportedly is keen on joining Newcastle and a deal is only the final hurdle to the move.
After David de Gea left Manchester United, transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that
Andre Onana isclose to joining the Red Devils from Inter Milan.
The Old Traffrd outfit is having their final roundof negotiations and isexpected to submit their official bid soon wit personal terms having already been decided since last week.
Brenden Aaronson has joined Union Berlin on loan until the end of the season from Leeds United.
Accoring to a Daily Mail report, Wilfried Zaha has spoken to Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard regarding a potential move to Saudi.
Zaha was offered a £16m/year deal but negotiations are on the verge of collapsing as his representatives are demanding an additional £7.5m.
According to Daily Mail, Aston Villa are looking to target Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, who is valued at £50m.
Other English clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also reportedly intersted.
According to reports, Bayern Munich have submitted a new offer of €80M + bonuses to Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane.
Paris Saint-Germain added a fifth player to its squad since the start of the summer transfer window by signing France defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract.
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Paris Saint-Germain signed Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal. The transfer fee has not been disclosed but French media reported that PSG had paid Bayern a fee of 40 million euros plus add-ons for the 27-year-old. Bayern Munich are still interested to get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and have submitted another bid, which according to reports is around €80m plus add-ons.
RB Leipzig are looking to get 100 million euros from Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol.