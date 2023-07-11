Transfer News Highlights, 11 July: Spurs U-turn on Harry Kane Sale? PSG Angry with Kylian Mbappe over Contract

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 00:10 IST
New Delhi, India
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Tottenham Hotspur are reconsidering selling Harry Kane after rejecting Bayern Munich’s latest bid. New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said he will speak to the England striker to clear the air about his future. Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked. PSG are miffed with Kylian Mbappe and are adamant that he signs a new contract extension of be transferred this season with a fee.
Recent reports suggest that Bayern Munich are set to step up their pursuit of Harry Kane to acquire his services from Tottenham this summer window.
The Germans already put in bids of 70 million euros and 80 million euros respectively previously, but were rejected by Spurs, who are battling to keep their talisman striker in North London.
Bayern are reportedly ready to splurge 100 million euros on the Englishman and are preparing to make another offer soon.
Barcelona President Joan Laporta took to a press conference where he revealed the club’s pressing need to help out manager Xavi by acquiring the necessary targets in the summer transfer window.
He also mentioned that talks regarding Xavi’s new contract with the Blaugrana will resume once the transfer window signings are done with.
Ex-Machester United and Aston Villa man Ashley Young is set to join Everton on a free transfer.
According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, the medical has been completed and Young has signed a deal with the club as well. All that is left is for the club to announce him.
Saudi side Al Hilal have reportedly set documents in place to sign Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.
Lazio were offered 40 million euros to let go of the Serbian. It is believed that the Serbian will be signed on a three-year deal, keeping him in the Saudi Pro League till 2027.
Savic now will join the likes of players such as Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly to become the third major European transfer for the Saudi side.
Reports state that an agreement between Manchester United and Inter for André Onana agreement is expected within 24-48 hours.
All parties involved would like the move to be sealed by the weekend, and then devote themselves to the next transfer on their agenda, which is Sofyan Amrabat to United.
Tijjani Reijnders is pushing to join AC Milan as the club has now submitted a new formal proposal to AZ Alkmaar: €20m plus add-ons.
AZ Alkmaar asked for €25m after the initial request of €20m fixed fee.
AC Milan is confident to get it done.
Reijnders bagged 3 goals and 7 assists last season with AZ Alkmaar, as the Dutch side ended up fourth in the Eredivisie.
Angelino could join Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray from RB Leipzig.
The player has reached full agreement with the Istanbul club, who are waiting on Leipzig for the green signal.
English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek expressed that he had had a chat with USA star Christian Pulisic ahead of his impending switch to Italy to join the Rossoneri.
“Christian Pulisic will arrive in Milano tomorrow. I spoke to Chris, he’s gonna do great things here at Milan," the former Chelsea midfielder said.
Serie A champions Napoli ahve slapped a hefty price tag on their star striker Victor Osimhen.
Club President Aurelio De Laurentiis has stated boldly that the only club who can afford Italian top flight’s top scorer from last season are Parisian giants PSG.
PSG are considering bringing in Serbian striker Duan Vlahovic from Italian side Juventus.
It has been reported that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also eyeing a deal for the striker, but are yet to show concrete interest in the striker with an official bid not having come in from either the English or the German sides.
The 24-year-old Chelsea player Christian Pulisic is all set ot join the Rossoneri pending a medical.
Reports suggest the medical is scheduled on Wednesday and the announcement of the USA star as an AC Milan player will follow.
According to reports, Chelsea have agreed on a deal with Brazilian club Santos for the sale of Angelo Gabriel on a deal worth around the 15 Million Euro mark.
The Brazilian player is an 18-year-old, who plays as a forward.
He could travel with Chelsea to the USA for their pre-season fixtures.
The London club acquired the services of the 23-year-old Israeli winger following his loan spell at Fulham.
The player was on loan at Fulham from Ukraine side Shakhtar Donetsk.
Chelsea’s 20-year-old Ivory Coast international, David Fofana, will go on loan to Union Berlin for a season.
Merseyside club Everton are preparing a medical ahead of the signing of English player Ashley Young.
The former Manchester United player could make the switch from Aston Villa to the toffees in the upcoming days according to sources.
Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are closing on a deal o bring in Lazio midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic on a three-year contract, with an option of extending it a further year.
The Roman club are reportedly set to earn a 40 Million Euro transfer fee on the sale while the player is set to pocket a whopping 20 Million Euros a year.
Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law is reporting that Harry Kane could earn up to £400,000-a-week if chooses he stays at Tottenham Hotspur and is expected to meet with Ange Postecoglou as he returns to pre-season training.
Barcelona are looking to offload Sergino Dest this summer for a transfer fee of around €17million.
Manchester United, reportedly, seem to be quite interested in landing the American defender.
Manchester United seem to have made Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund their prime target for the summer transfer window. According to Sport Italia, the Atalanta player is now willing to arrive in Manchester ahead of the next season.
It is being learnt that the Italian club have set a price tag of £50million for the 20-year-old.
According to a repot by talkSPORT, Wolverhamtpton Wanderers are set to re-sign Matt Doherty on a free transfer from Tottenham Hptspur.
According to a report in the Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to land Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg. The transfer is estimated to be about £25m.
“For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappe to go, no matter what," director Leonardo told L’Equipe.
“Paris Saint-Germain existed before Kylian Mbappe and it will exist after him. He’s been in Paris for six years and, over those six seasons, five different clubs have won the Champions League (Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022, Liverpool in 2019, Bayern Munich in 2020, Chelsea in 2021 and Manchester City in 2023), none of which had Mbappe in their ranks."
“That means it’s entirely possible to win this competition without him," he added.
New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou plans to hold a meeting with Harry Kane this week.
“My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and I’ve got no doubts that’s what he wants as well," Postecoglou said.
“What I want is to introduce myself to Harry and give him my vision of the football club and get a sense from him on what he thinks the club needs to do to be successful, and walk out on that training pitch and try to make it happen."
Tottenham Hotspur wants to tie the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer to a new long-term contract.