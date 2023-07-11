Transfer News Highlights, 11 July: Spurs U-turn on Harry Kane Sale? PSG Angry with Kylian Mbappe over Contract

Recent reports suggest that Bayern Munich are set to step up their pursuit of Harry Kane to acquire his services from Tottenham this summer window.

The Germans already put in bids of 70 million euros and 80 million euros respectively previously, but were rejected by Spurs, who are battling to keep their talisman striker in North London.

Bayern are reportedly ready to splurge 100 million euros on the Englishman and are preparing to make another offer soon.