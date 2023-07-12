Transfer News Highlights, 12 July: Christian Pulisic to Make Milan Switch, Manchester United in Advanced Andre Onana Talks

Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer market. USA star Christian Pulisic is close to making the move from Chelsea to AC Milan and will be presented as a Rossoneri player following his medical scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Manchester United are looking to seal the deal for their first-choice keeper going forward as long-serving goalie David De Gea has confirmed that he is set to leave the club after 12 years with the red devils.