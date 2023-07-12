Transfer News Highlights, 12 July: Christian Pulisic to Make Milan Switch, Manchester United in Advanced Andre Onana Talks

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 00:17 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer market. USA star Christian Pulisic is close to making the move from Chelsea to AC Milan and will be presented as a Rossoneri player following his medical scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Manchester United are looking to seal the deal for their first-choice keeper going forward as long-serving goalie David De Gea has confirmed that he is set to leave the club after 12 years with the red devils.
RB Leipzig are now done dealing with RC Lens to bring forth Lois Openda to their ranks, according to reports.
Leipzig is said to have paid a record-breaking fee of 38 million euros to RC Lens plus add-ons, making Openda the most expensive signing in their club’s history.
He is set to sign a five-year deal which will keep him at the club till June 2028. Medical tests are set to happen in the upcoming days.
Manchester City are set to let young Brazilian Savinho off on loan to Spanish side Girona, as per reports.
Savinho himself has been a constant figure in Brazil’s age-group sides, and was part of the squad that won the Under-15s South American Championship in 2019.
A year later, he signed his first professional contract at Atletico – a deal that drew attention from the wider Brazilian public due to the €60m (£50m/$66m) release clause that was included within it.
The 17-year-old winger joined City Football Group-owned Troyes in a €6.5 million deal last summer after impressing at Atletico Mineiro.
Brazilian and Fulham winger Willian has attracted the attention of Nottingham Forest, who have now sent formal proposals given he is a free agent at the moment.
The winger has proven that despite his age, he still has more to offer as he helped Fulham attain a top-ten finish last season with valuable contributions.
It is also speculated that Saudi clubs are also approaching him with the intention of bringing him to the Saudi Pro League.
Brazilian and Fulham winger Willian has attracted the attention of Nottingham Forest, who have now sent formal proposals given he is a free agent at the moment.
The winger has proven that despite his age, he still has more to offer as he helped Fulham attain a top-ten finish last season with valuable contributions.
It is also speculated that Saudi clubs are also approaching him with the intention of bringing him to the Saudi Pro League.
After 11 seasons, 5 trophies and 455 games, Samir Handanović is leaving Inter as a free agent.
The talisman keeper made 455 appearances and played over 40,000 minutes for the Nerazzurri.
Villareal defender Pau Torres has now joined Premier League side Aston Villa, as a result of a transfer that saw Villa pay 35 million pounds to the Spanish side to reunite the Spaniard with boss Unai Emery.
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has reportedly decided to stay at Liverpool for the upcoming season, turning down the opportunity to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.
Henderson believes that the decision will provide him with the best chance of getting to represent England in the upcoming EURO 2024.
A possible reunion with ex-teammate and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at the Saudi side now seems to have broken down.
Recent reports state that Saudi side Al-Hilal are attempting to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on a permanent deal.
He will also join the ranks of fellow Premier League players Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly, who were signed this summer to strengthen the Saudi Pro League side’s squad.
Mitrovic is reportedly one of the top targets for Al-Hilal, especially following Belgian Romelu Lukaku’s decision to turn down their lucrative offer to join the side.
Reports from Fabrizio Romano state that Paris Saint-Germain have secured the services of Cher Ndour from Portuguese club Benfica.
The youngster is said to have signed with PSG on a free transfer.
Barcelone announced the signing of Brazilian Victor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for a 30 million euro fee with 30 million more in add-ons.
The youngster will join the ranks of the Blaugrana in 2024, on a contract that will keep him at the club till June 2030.
Barcelona have set the release clause for Roque at a whopping 500 million euros.
Barcelone announced the signing of Brazilian Victor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for a 30 million euro fee with 30 million more in add-ons.
The youngster will join the ranks of the Blaugrana in 2024, on a contract that will keep him at the club till June 2030.
Barcelona have set the release clause for Roque at a whopping 500 million euros.
Liverpool’s English international Jordan Henderson is currently torn between joining former teammate Steven Gerrard at Ettifaq FC and extending his contract at the Merseyside club.
The midfielder is yet to make a decision on his future yet and will weigh up his options before taking a call.
The Serbian striker could link up with international teammate Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, who roped in the Lazio midfielder earlier in the week.
The French midfielder, who has had a torrid time in Turin on his return to Juventus, due to multiple injuries is on the radar of Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, who are looking to bring in the World Cup winner for a whopping transfer fee of 128 Million Euros.
The report suggests that the contract could be for a term of three years.
According to reports, FIFA have banned Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from registering new players for the failure of paying the add-ons owed to English side Leicester as part of the deal for Ahmed Musa.
Leeds United’s Rasmus Kristensen will spend a year on loan at the Italian capital.
Jose Mourinho’s men will look to put the disappointment of the UEFA Europe League finals loss behind them ahead of the new season.
Leeds forward Rodrigo Moreno has agreed to a move to Qatari side Al Rayyan.
If reports are to be believed, the Spaniard is undergoing a medical at the moment and only the final steps of the documentation process remain to be completed before the 32-year-old makes the switch to the oil-rich nation.
Chelsea are looking to offload forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to interested Saudi clubs and are in talks with sides from the Middle-Eastern nation.
The Gabon international’s biggest obstacle to a move within Europe is his high salary demand.
22-year-old German international Yann Bisseck is all geared up to make the switch from Danish club Aarhus to Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan.
The deal is reportedly around the 7 Million Euro mark plus 500K in add-ons and bonuses. The player will be tied to the Nerrazuri until 2028 according to the long-term contract.
Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is high on the wish list of Ligue 1 champions PSG, who are trying to bring the 23-year-old to Paris his summer.
Juventus, the player’s current team, aren’t interested in a loan move for the forward and will likely be moved only by a substantial offer for the youngster, who has been touted as a bright future prospect.
The most decorated club in English football, Manchester United are looking to complete the signing of Andre Onana from Inter.
Spanish goalie David De Gea, who has been one of United’s standout performers over the last decade had announced that he will be departing the shores of Manchester, making it pivotal for Erik ten Hag to bring in a first-choice No.1 to Old Trafford.
Brighton have secured the contract extension of captain and long-serving defender Lewis Dunk.
The move coms as a huge boost to the Seagulls, who look to replicate their sterling performances of last year heading into the new campaign.
The Chelsea trio of Romelu Lukaku, Pierre Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech were asked by the club to return to training on the 17th of July.
The trio looked like they were on their way out of the London club, but still remain on the books of the club as none of the transfers have materialised.
Inter want Lukaku, but for a cut-price deal. While, Ziyech’s move to Saudi Pro League tanked due to a failed medical.
The Cherries have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign 24-year-old Frenchman Romain Faivre from Ligue 1 side Lyon.
The deal will cost the English side a sum of 15 Million Euros.
It is being understood that Bournemouth will loan out the player to Lorient for a season for regular play time and development.
The highly sought-after Ecuadorian reportedly wants a switch to London-side Chelsea.
“It’s a big team, that’s true. A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful," the Brighton player said.
The 21-year-old was coveted by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who have already acquired the signing of West Ham’s English international Declan Rice.
The Rossoneri are looking to complete the signings of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea and Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar.
Pulisic, the USA team star will join former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who also made the move from London to Milan.
Pulisic’s medical is expected to be completed on Wednesday and the club are set to announce the 24-year-old following the documentation and formalities.
The never-ending Kylian Mbappe saga seems to drag on as PSG do not want the player to lose the French star on a free next summer, but the 24-year-old wants to see his contract out.