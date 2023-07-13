Transfer News Highlights, 13 July: Chelsea Closing in on Moises Caicedo, Manchester United Face Crunch Andre Onana Talks

Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window. Here you can get all the latest transfer news confirmations, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Highly sought-after Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is Chelsea’s primary target at the moment and the London club are inching closer to bringing in the Ecuadorian player into their fold. It will be interesting to see if new coach Mauricio Pochettino can get the best out of the 21-year-old if he does make the switch to the Blues.

Manchester United’s search for a shot-stopper continues following David De Gea’s departure after 12 years with the English giants. Inter Milan goalie Andre Onana is the preferred option to replace the Spaniard in goal for the Red Devils as negotiations continue between the clubs.