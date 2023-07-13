Transfer News Highlights, 13 July: Chelsea Closing in on Moises Caicedo, Manchester United Face Crunch Andre Onana Talks

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 00:19 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Former RB Leipzig left-back Angelino has officially been introduced as Turkish side Galatasaray’s newest signing.
Angelino, 26, joined Leipzig from Manchester City in 2019. He has made 60 appearances for the German club, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists.
Galatasaray has sought out the defender in order to strengthen their side as they head to the Champions League again next season.
AC Milan have officially signed USMNT forward Christian Pulisic from Chelsea for a fee of 22 million euros.
The American has signed off on a four-year contract, with an option of a fifth year.
It is believed that given Bayern’s relentless pursuit of talisman striker Harry Kane, Tottenham are now stepping up efforts to retain the English striker at the club.
Spurs plan to entice Kane by offering him a new contract worth over £400,000-a-week and by offering him a post-playing career role at the club.
Bayern have previously made an offer worth 80 million euros, which was turned down by Spurs. But, the German side has already made plans to offer 100 million to acquire Kane.
Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has flown to London to try and seal the André Onana transfer quickly. A deal to Manchester United could be agreed upon in the next few hours possibly, suggest reports.
Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has been acquired by Sporting CP for a club record-breaking 24 million euros.
While being questioned by reporters about his arrival, a smiling Gyokeres told them he is “very happy" to be signing for Sporting. He arrived in Lisbon today to undergo a medical and finalise terms on his deal at the Portuguese club.
Reports state that Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq’s proposal. There’s a verbal agreement in principle and a contract agreed.
The deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing the fee, no chance to let him leave for free.
Reports suggest that German side RB Leipzig are set to complete the signing of French youngster El Chadaille Bitshiabu from PSG this summer.
The details of the deal are yet to be disclosed, but recent reports state that the deal is set in stone and Leipzig will acquire the services of Bitshiabu from the French champions without fail.
Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey is all set to make his return to his boyhood club, Cardiff City, as the Welsh side seems to have reached an agreement with French side OGC Nice to acquire the midfielder from them.
Medicals are set to happen today and if all goes well, Ramsey will be making a return back home to Wales again.
Manchester United have made Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as their top priority in the attacking ranks.
The Red Devils have offered a player plus cash offer for the Danish footballer, but the Italian side are more interested in an all-cash transaction and have put an 89 Million Euro price tag on the 20-year-old.
The English international made the switch from Aston Villa to Everton on a free.
The 38-year-old former Manchester United player is contracted to a one-year deal at the Merseyside club.
Veteran Bosnian goalkeeper is lined up for a move to QPR and the 36-year-old keeper is due for a medical on Thursday ahead of the switch.
The Everton keeper could finalise the switch to the Championship side soon.
The Merseyside club, who survived the drop last season have expressed their interest in bringing in Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga.
Multiple clubs are interested in bringing the 21-year-old Swede into their fold, following the promise he has shown in United colours.
Irish international Matt Doherty could make the move back to Wolves from Tottenham Hotspurs.
The clubs are in the advanced stages of the negotiations and the transfer of the 31-year-old back to Wolverhampton is expected to be on a free.
“Al-Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players — this due to outstanding debts," the spokesperson of the world governing body said.
“Relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned," he added.
Things at Bavaria haven’t worked out well for the hard working Senegalese footballer, who set the world alight with his incredible work rate and goal-getting prowess at his former club Liverpool under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.
Mane never seemed like he settled into his role at Bayern and a bust up with Leroy Sane following a UEFA Champions League last season proved troublesome for the 31-year-old forward.
The Nerrazuri have tabled a second bid for the transfer of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.
Reports suggest the second offer is around the region of 30 Million Euros for the permanent deal for the Belgian striker.
Multiple Saudi Pro League clubs have expressed interest in the player too, but the 30-year-old wants to stay in Europe.
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been coveted by Ligue 1 champions PSG.
The Serie A side will only permit for a switch to take place in case of a huge offer from the Parisian side.
PSG are eyeing a couple of striker options and according to sources, Clahovic tops the wishlist as of now.
Milinkovic-Savic will join up with Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves, who also joined Al Hilal in the ongoing window.
The Saudi side have made some big-name purchases keeping in line with the recent ambition of the oil-rich nation’s league.
England’s most decorated club Manchester United are single-minded in their decision to bring in the Cameroonian goalkeeper to Old Trafford.
Long-serving shot-stopper David De Gea announced his departure earlier in the week and the Red Devils need a quality No.1 to realise their ambitions next season.
Inter and United have a good relationship following their previous transfer dealing and Erik ten Hag will hope to complete the signing of the 27-year-old sooner rather than later.
The London club has made the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo a priority following the mass exodus of midfielders from the Blues to various clubs.
Brighton are negotiating hard and want the best deal for the sale of their 21-year-old midfielder, who has shown promise and displayed desirable qualities despite his young age.
Chelsea need to reinforce their midfield after having let midfielders such as Kaiv Havertz, N’Golo Kante, Matteo Kovacic and other big names leave in the ongoing window.
