Transfer News Highlights 14 July: Mohun Bagan-Kerala Blasters Complete Pritam-Sahal Swap Deal, Bayern Munich Hold Talks for Harry Kane Fee

Transfer Market Highlights: Follow us for all the latest transfer news confirmations, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Pritam Kotal and Sahal Sabdul Samad; Harry Kane

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 00:03 IST

New Delhi, India

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Bayern Munich have met Tottenham Hotspur’s Daniel Levy to discuss a transfer fee for Harry Kane after having bids were rejected before. Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked. Inter Milan and Manchester United have chalked up a deal for the transfer of goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Jul 14, 2023 23:34 IST

Veteran Keeper Hugo Lloris Dropped From Tottenham

Veteran French keeper Hugo Lloris has been asked to not travel with the Spurs team for their pre-season tour, hinting at a possible transfer this summer.

The World Cup-winning keeper has made 361 appearances for the North London side in the Premier League and has produced 127 clean sheets.

Jul 14, 2023 21:32 IST

Aleksandar Mitrovic Reaches Verbal Agreement With Al Hilal

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has agreed personal terms with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Fulham will now be set to have another round of talks regarding the fee to be paid again.

Jul 14, 2023 20:10 IST

Jurrien Timber Officially Introduced By Arsenal

Arsenal have officially completed the transfer of Jurrien Timber and have announced his arrival today.

Arsenal paid a fee of around 40 million euros with an add-on of 5 million euros to Ajax to obtain Jurrien Timber.

The 22-year-old Dutch international has been one of the major prospects that the Gunners have been aiming to add to their ranks this season.

Jul 14, 2023 19:30 IST

Loïs Openda Joins RB Leipzig On Club Record Deal

Leipzig is said to have paid a record-breaking fee of 38 million euros to RC Lens plus add-ons, making Openda the most expensive signing in their club’s history.

He has signed a five-year deal which will keep him at the club till June 2028.

Jul 14, 2023 18:36 IST

Manchester United and Barcelona Fined By UEFA for FFP Violation

Manchester United and Barcelona have been fined €300,000 (£257k, $337k) and €500,000 for breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

UEFA announced the decision on Friday following the end of the “monitoring" during the 2022-23 season, which covered the period from 2019 until 2022. These punishments were handed out based on UEFA’s previous FFP rules, with new regulations coming in from next season.

Jul 14, 2023 18:13 IST

Dusan Tadic Wishes To Terminate Contract With Ajax

Reports say that Ajax forward Dusan Tadic wants to terminate his contract at Ajax due to a lack of quality within the squad.

The 34-year-old Serbian is said to be unhappy about the club’s selection and transfer strategy ahead of the new season.

He hasn’t trained with the team in the last few days because of the dispute.

Ajax has not yet commented on the reports that Tadic may leave.

Jul 14, 2023 17:48 IST

Mumbai City FC Unveil New Logo

Mumbai City FC unveiled the club’s new crest ahead of the 2023-24 season on Friday, a landmark 10th season of the club’s history. The new crest was presented to its supporters, players and the Indian football community at an event in Mumbai.

Jul 14, 2023 17:26 IST

Bayern Munich Reach Verbal Agreement With Kyle Walker

Recent reports suggest that Manchester City’s Kyle Walker has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with German champions Bayern Munich to sign with them this upcoming season.

Bayern have been adamantly pursuing the right-back, with the Englishman flip-flopping between signing an extension with City. But, latest reports state that Walker has reached personal terms with the Bavarians for a two-year deal with an option for an extra year.

The next step is for Bayern and City to reach an agreement over his transfer fee.

Jul 14, 2023 16:20 IST

Al Ittihad Eyeing Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho

Recent reports suggest that Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are set to approach Liverpool in order to acquire Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from the Premier League side.
The Saudi side is expected to make a bid of around 40 million pounds for the stalwart midfielder.

Jul 14, 2023 15:39 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: East Bengal Sign Gursimrat Singh Gill

East Bengal announced the signing of Gursimrat Singh Gill on a three-year contract, joining his brother Prabhsukhan.

READ MORE

Jul 14, 2023 14:59 IST

Chelsea Transfer News Live: Neymar to Reunite with Pochettino

According to reports in France and England, Chelsea is planning to go reunite Neymar with Mauricio Pochettino if the Brazilian decides to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Jul 14, 2023 14:07 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Luton Town Sign Tahith Chong

Luton Town have signed Tahith Chong from Birmingham City for £5m + £5M in add ons.

Jul 14, 2023 12:24 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: Pritam Kotal and Sahal Abdul Samad in Swap Deal

Pritam Kotal to Kerala Blasters and Sahal Abdul Samad to Mohun Bagan SG.

READ MORE

Jul 14, 2023 12:10 IST

Manchester United Transfer News Live: Fred On His Way Out

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports Galatasaray are intersted in signing Fred from Manchester United.

The Red Devils have already rejected the Turkish club’s opening offer as transfer fee was below expectations.

Saudi clubs, Fulham and other Premier League clubs are also reportedly in the fray to land Fred.

Jul 14, 2023 11:19 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen Agree Fee for Moussa Diaby

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports Aston Villa official bid of €40M plus add-ons for Moussa Diaby has been accepted, with the player getting around 100K per week.

This comes after Sky Sports reported that Bayer Leverkusen want €60m from Aston Villa to sell Moussa Diaby. It was earlier reported that Villa had bid €35m plus add-ons, whih was rejected.

Jul 14, 2023 10:31 IST

Transfer News Live: Leonardo Bonucci Leaves Juventus

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus have decided to part company with Leonardo Bonucci and will no longer be part of the first team.

Jul 14, 2023 09:51 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live: Bayern's Meet Levy for Harry Kane Fee

According to reports, Bayern Muncih officials had a meeting yetesrday with Tottenham’s Daniel Levy in London to negotiate a transfer for Harry Kane.

Is a move imminent?

Jul 14, 2023 08:45 IST

Transfer News Live: Bournemouth Sign Romain Faivre

Bournemouth have signed French midfielder Romain Faivre from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

The 24-year-old had signed a long-term deal, Premier League Bournemouth said, and would remain in the French top flight in the 2023-24 season on loan at Lorient, where he played in the second half of the last campaign.

Lyon transferred Faivre for 15 million euros ($16.83 million), to which 10% of the capital gain could be added in the event of the player’s future sale, the French club said.

Jul 14, 2023 08:03 IST

Transfer News Live Updates: Rodrigo Moreno Joins Qatar's Al-Rayyan

Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno has joined Qatar’s Al-Rayyan from Leeds United.

The length of the contract and the transfer fee were not disclosed.

Jul 14, 2023 07:19 IST

Chelsea Transfer News Live: Christian Pulisic Sold to AC Milan

AC Milan have signed United States forward Christian Pulisic from Chelsea on a four-year contract, with the option of a further year.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the Italian club had paid Chelsea 20 million euros ($22.41 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old.

Read more

