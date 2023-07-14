Transfer News Highlights 14 July: Mohun Bagan-Kerala Blasters Complete Pritam-Sahal Swap Deal, Bayern Munich Hold Talks for Harry Kane Fee

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 00:03 IST
New Delhi, India
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Bayern Munich have met Tottenham Hotspur’s Daniel Levy to discuss a transfer fee for Harry Kane after having bids were rejected before. Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked. Inter Milan and Manchester United have chalked up a deal for the transfer of goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Veteran French keeper Hugo Lloris has been asked to not travel with the Spurs team for their pre-season tour, hinting at a possible transfer this summer.
The World Cup-winning keeper has made 361 appearances for the North London side in the Premier League and has produced 127 clean sheets.
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has agreed personal terms with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Fulham will now be set to have another round of talks regarding the fee to be paid again.
Arsenal have officially completed the transfer of Jurrien Timber and have announced his arrival today.
Arsenal paid a fee of around 40 million euros with an add-on of 5 million euros to Ajax to obtain Jurrien Timber.
The 22-year-old Dutch international has been one of the major prospects that the Gunners have been aiming to add to their ranks this season.
Leipzig is said to have paid a record-breaking fee of 38 million euros to RC Lens plus add-ons, making Openda the most expensive signing in their club’s history.
He has signed a five-year deal which will keep him at the club till June 2028.
Manchester United and Barcelona have been fined €300,000 (£257k, $337k) and €500,000 for breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.
UEFA announced the decision on Friday following the end of the “monitoring" during the 2022-23 season, which covered the period from 2019 until 2022. These punishments were handed out based on UEFA’s previous FFP rules, with new regulations coming in from next season.
Reports say that Ajax forward Dusan Tadic wants to terminate his contract at Ajax due to a lack of quality within the squad.
The 34-year-old Serbian is said to be unhappy about the club’s selection and transfer strategy ahead of the new season.
He hasn’t trained with the team in the last few days because of the dispute.
Ajax has not yet commented on the reports that Tadic may leave.
Mumbai City FC unveiled the club’s new crest ahead of the 2023-24 season on Friday, a landmark 10th season of the club’s history. The new crest was presented to its supporters, players and the Indian football community at an event in Mumbai.
Recent reports suggest that Manchester City’s Kyle Walker has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with German champions Bayern Munich to sign with them this upcoming season.
Bayern have been adamantly pursuing the right-back, with the Englishman flip-flopping between signing an extension with City. But, latest reports state that Walker has reached personal terms with the Bavarians for a two-year deal with an option for an extra year.
The next step is for Bayern and City to reach an agreement over his transfer fee.
Recent reports suggest that Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are set to approach Liverpool in order to acquire Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from the Premier League side.
The Saudi side is expected to make a bid of around 40 million pounds for the stalwart midfielder.
East Bengal announced the signing of Gursimrat Singh Gill on a three-year contract, joining his brother Prabhsukhan.
According to reports in France and England, Chelsea is planning to go reunite Neymar with Mauricio Pochettino if the Brazilian decides to leave Paris Saint-Germain.
Luton Town have signed Tahith Chong from Birmingham City for £5m + £5M in add ons.
Pritam Kotal to Kerala Blasters and Sahal Abdul Samad to Mohun Bagan SG.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports Galatasaray are intersted in signing Fred from Manchester United.
The Red Devils have already rejected the Turkish club’s opening offer as transfer fee was below expectations.
Saudi clubs, Fulham and other Premier League clubs are also reportedly in the fray to land Fred.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports Aston Villa official bid of €40M plus add-ons for Moussa Diaby has been accepted, with the player getting around 100K per week.
This comes after Sky Sports reported that Bayer Leverkusen want €60m from Aston Villa to sell Moussa Diaby. It was earlier reported that Villa had bid €35m plus add-ons, whih was rejected.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus have decided to part company with Leonardo Bonucci and will no longer be part of the first team.
According to reports, Bayern Muncih officials had a meeting yetesrday with Tottenham’s Daniel Levy in London to negotiate a transfer for Harry Kane.
Is a move imminent?
Bournemouth have signed French midfielder Romain Faivre from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.
The 24-year-old had signed a long-term deal, Premier League Bournemouth said, and would remain in the French top flight in the 2023-24 season on loan at Lorient, where he played in the second half of the last campaign.
Lyon transferred Faivre for 15 million euros ($16.83 million), to which 10% of the capital gain could be added in the event of the player’s future sale, the French club said.
Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno has joined Qatar’s Al-Rayyan from Leeds United.
The length of the contract and the transfer fee were not disclosed.
AC Milan have signed United States forward Christian Pulisic from Chelsea on a four-year contract, with the option of a further year.
Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the Italian club had paid Chelsea 20 million euros ($22.41 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old.