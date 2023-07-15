Transfer News Highlights,15 July: Inter Miami Announce Lionel Messi, Arsenal Sign Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 00:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer News Highlights: Inter Miami announced the highly anticipated transfer of Lionel Messi to the MLS outfit. Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber on a long-term contract from Ajax Amsterdam. West Ham United’s Declan Rice is expected to arrive next. Serbian striker Dusan Tadic will leave Ajax Amsterdam immediately following his own request. RB Leipzig have signed Belgium striker Lois Openda from Ligue 1 RC Lens on a five-year contract as AS Roma have signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen on a season-long loan from Leeds United. Inter Milan and Manchester United are close to a deal for Andre Onana.
Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen, who led his Napoli side to the title last season is happy to continue at the Italian club despite interest from across Europe.
New manager Rudi Garcia also signalled the impending transfer of defender Kim Min-Jae to Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.
Argentine World Cup winner Messi was announced by MLS side Inter Miami on Saturday.
Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic could be on his way to joining Turkish giants Fenerbache this window as the Istanbul side are reportedly inching closer to a deal with Dinamo Zagreb for the signature of the player.
AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has agreed to personal terms with Italian side AC Milan.
The fee for the 24-year-old Dutchman is said to be around 20 Million Euros. The medical is set to take place in the upcoming days.
Chelsea have asked Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to return to training on Monday, however, it is being reported that he will not travel with te team for the pre-season tour in the USA.
Chelsea are ready to part ways with the forward with interest coming in from Juventus and Saudi Arabian clubs.
According to sources, Chelsea will entertain bids of around the 40 Million Euro mark for the 30-year-old.
Inter Milan were miffed with the talks held between Juventus and Chelsea’s Belgian striker, Lukaku, who had been on loan with the Nerrazuri last season.
Inter were in negotiations with Chelsea to bring the Belgian forward to the San Siro on a permeant transfer, but the 30-year-old’s act of holding talks with the Italian team’s rivals has rubbed the club the wrong way.
The Gunners unveiled their latest signing as they announced the signing of English international Declan Rice from West Ham for a British record fee.
The possible transfer of English international Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq could fall through after the Saudi Club and Liverpool disagreed over the fee.
Liverpool are reportedly demanding a fee of around 20 Million Euros for the midfielder, who has an agreement in place with the Saudi side which would pocket him around 700k per week if the move goes through.
Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has been given the go-ahead by the English club for his move to the Saudi side Al Ittihad.
The 29-year-old midfielder was a part of Jurgen Klopp’s UCL and Premier League-winning sides and joins a list of midfielders on their way out of Anfield as Klopp looks for a refresh in the middle of the park.
Manchester City’s treble-winning Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly looking to make the switch to the Catalan giants despite interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and French champions PSG.
RB Salzburg’s Philipp Kohn has joined Monaco for a transfer fee of around €10m, signing a contract until 2028.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern Munich back-up keeper Yann Sommer is intersted in joining Inter Milan with personal terms already being adreed.
What is left is, Inter will now negotiate with Bayern Munich over the final fee.
Sommer’s incomming will let Andre Onana leave for Manchester United.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Fiorentina are close to signing Arthur Melo.
The offer being a loan move until June 2024 and an option to buy along with part of the salary being covered by Juventus.
Declan Rice’s message to fans on Instagram -
West Ham United confirmed that an agreement has been reached for Declan Rice to leave for a British record transfer fee!
Declan Rice will be presented as an Arsenal player soon.
According to reports, Romelu Lukaku’s behaviour has irked Inter Milan after he did not responded to the club or his teammates.
This comes after reports of Lukaku has had talks with Juventus, who made an offer of €37.5M + €2.5M to Chelsea but with the added condition of the sale of Dusan Vlahovic.
French World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been asked to not travel with the Spurs team for their pre-season tour, hinting at a possible transfer this summer.
Spurs said Lloris had been granted permission not to travel “in order to explore prospective transfer opportunities".
Ajax captain Dusan Tadic is reportedly expected to terminate his contract with the Dutch giants imminently following a spat with the club and its officials.
RB Leipzig signed Belgium forward Loïs Openda from French team Lens for the Bundesliga club’s record transfer. The 23-year-old Openda signed a five-year deal and will wear the No. 17 shirt, Leipzig announced.
Arsenal signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax, with the 22-year-old Timber moved for a fee of 40 million euros.