Transfer News Highlights, July 18: Manchester United Close to Signing Andre Onana, Harry Kane Rejects PSG Amid Bayern Munich Links

LIVE Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Inter Milan and Manchester United are close to a deal for Andre Onana with medicals and the announcement being expected soon. Harry Kane has no interest in joining PSG even as Bayern Munich have been asked to pay the asking price of 116 million euros by Tottenham Hotspur for the England star. Paris Saint-Germain may let Neymar leave even though the future of Kylian Mbappe remains in limbo.
Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli is currently in talks with Newcastle for Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle.
A verbal offer of €25m is on the table, with a salary of around €12m-€15m per year.
The Frenchman is also being targeted by Napoli in case Mexican forward Hirving Lozano leaves.
The Englishman and United graduate signed a new five-year extension which will keep him at the club till 2028.
It is said that his new contract with Manchester United will be worth 325,000 pounds per week.
Former Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae was finally introduced as Bayern Munich’s newest signing.
Ex-Manchester United and Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has signed a short-term contract at Manchester United that will allow him to play for the Red Devils through the pre-season.
The 35-year-old Northern Irishman was seen training with the U-21s earlier this week whilst considering his options following his exit from Leicester City.
Evans, who was a free agent, reportedly impressed Erik Ten Hag and hence has been offered the short-term deal to see what comes out of it.
Reports state that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have sent a bid of €21M to Manchester City for Riyad Mahrez, which has been rejected. Man City wants at least €35M to let go of the Algerian winger. But, the Saudi side still remain confident in their pursuit.
Erik ten Hag and Co. are readying up their first offer for Atalanta’s Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund.
Atalanta are not interested in a swap deal that United have suggested and expect a bid of around 70 Million Euros for the 20-year-old.
The Serie A winning Korean defender has nearly completed the move from Napoli to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The medical and documentation have been completed and the 26-year-old is set to be announced very soon.
Former Southampton player Nathan Redmond, who has been playing at Turkish club Besiktas, is set to make a comeback to the English shores with newly promoted Burnley.
The winger is scheduled to undergo a medical today and further steps from there will follow eventually.
Celta Vigo snapped up 27-year-old winger Jonathan Bamba from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.
Bundesliga side RB Leipzig completed the signing of El Chadaille Bitshiabu from Ligue 1 side PGS.
The deal is valued around the 15 Million Euros mark, raising to 20 with add-ons. The Parisian club have also included a 25 per cent sell-on bonus in the contract of the 18-year-old stopper back.
Christoph Freund is set to become Bayern Munich’s sporting director after negotiations over the same position at English side Chelsea failed to materialise.
Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are inching closer to sealing the transfer of Brazilian international Alex Telles from English side Manchester United.
There is a verbal agreement between the two sides and Al Nassr look to complete the signing of the full-back alongside Sefo Fofana’s transfer to the oil-rich nation from RC Lens.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Al Ettifaq and Liverpool are regotiating over Jordan Henderson’s transfer fee.
He adds that talks are now ongoing in order to find compromise between all the parties.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports Al Ahli have bid £18m plus £5m add ons for Riyad Mahrez, which has been rejected Manchester City.
According to Romano, City wants £30m to seal the deal.
According to a report in Sun Sport, Benjamin Mendy is tryinkg to get his football career back on track after being found not guilty of rape in court.
The fomer Manchester City defender can move to Saudi Arabia.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Al Nassr has signed Seko Fofana for a transfer fee of between 25 million euros and 30 million euros.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reached an agreement with Olympique Marseille for a three year contract.
He adds that negotiations with Chelsea are not expected to be complicated.
Cristiano Ronaldo said there is no chance of him playing club football in Europe again and that the Saudi Arabian league is better than Major League Soccer, where his great rival Lionel Messi has chosen to begin the next chapter in his career.
The 38-year-old Portugal captain, speaking after Al Nassr’s 5-0 loss to Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly on Monday, said most European leagues were in decline.
“I’m 100% sure I won’t return to any European club. I’m 38-years-old.
Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will miss the start of the season for Werder Bremen after being injured while preparing for a friendly.
The 28-year-old Keïta suffered a groin problem before Sunday’s game against VfB Oldenburg, forcing him to miss the match.
Willian re-signed for Fulham on a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months. The 34-year-old former Chelsea and Arsenal winger scored five times in 27 Premier League appearances for the Cottagers last season.
He had reached the end of his contract and visited the Nottingham Forest training ground last week.
But he said he is staying at Fulham.
“Happy to sign one more year with Fulham," he told the club’s website.
“Happy to continue the work that I did last season with all my teammates and the whole club. I think it’s a club that can do even better this season."
Manchester United are close to completing the Andre Onana deal but the Red Devils will not be officially unveiling the player until the end of this week.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, United fans might have to wait a bit longer.