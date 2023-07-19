Transfer News Highlights, July 19: Jordi Alba to Join Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami, Man Utd Close in on Onana

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 23:59 IST
New Delhi, India
LIVE Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will join Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, who are also looking to sign another former Barca player, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who plays for Gremio in Brazil. Manchester United is expected to finalise a deal with Inter Milan for Andre Onana, with medicals and the announcement being expected. Marcus Rashford also extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2028.
RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol will be acquired by Premier League champions Manchester City, as the clubs have reportedly reached an agreement on the transfer fee.
Gvardiol has completed the first part of his medicals and is expected to sign the deal officially soon. He had agreed to personal terms with City a month back.
Liverpool and Al Ettifaq just reached an agreement in principle on fee for English midifielder Jordan Henderson.
Henderson already agreed three year deal last week, documents to be checked then time to sign and move to Saudi.
Chelsea are set to make an offer to Montpellier for youngster Elye Wahi and intend to loan him to Strasbourg if they are successful in their pursuit.
New manager Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuild is underway in full effect. The 20-year old is expected to cost around €30m and will decide in the next few days if he wants to join.
According to The Athletic, Al Ahli have agreed a deal to sign Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City in a deal worth €35million (£30.4m, $39.2m) plus €5m in add-ons.
Mahrez, 32, is set to undergo a medical tomorrow ahead of his proposed move to the Saudi Pro League side. He will sign a three-year contract with a conditional fourth.
Liverpool have reported that they have no interest in letting Brazilian forward Luis Diaz leave the club this summer. Saudi Po League side Al Hilal had made a verbal approach stating their inclination to pay 50 million euros for the Brazilian.
But, Jurgen Klopp has made it known that Diaz is a part of his future for the Reds.
Reports suggest that Manchester City might be eyeing Brazilian winger Rapinha from Barcelona, in case Riyad Mahrez chooses to leave for the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Ahli have been pushing hard to secure the services of the Algerian winger from City, and are still on the market for him.
Reports suggest that Manchester City might be eyeing Brazilian winger Rapinha from Barcelona, in case Riyad Mahrez chooses to leave for the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Ahli have been pushing hard to secure the services of the Algerian winger from City, and are still on the market for him.
Chelsea striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Ligue 1 side Marseille.
Aubameyang will sign a three-year deal that will keep him at Marseille until June 2026.
Chelsea will apparently let him leave for free, as the Blues undergo a massive rebuild under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. He is set to undergo medical tests on Thursday.
31-year-old Irish defender Matt Doherty is set to re-join Wolves on a free transfer following an exit from Atletico Madrid this summer.
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is said to be on the move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for a fee of 40 million pound.
Burnley have signed Swiss striker Zeki Amdouni from FC Basel on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
“He’s been on our radar for quite a while now. Zeki is such a goal threat," Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said.
Ethan Ampadu has signed a Four-year contract with Leeds United for £7m fee plus add-ons transfer fee from Chelsea.
Meanhile, FC Lorient have signed free agent Benjamin Mendy on a contract until June 2025.
Barcelona has re-signed former academy player Oriol Romeu from Girona with the midfielder signing a three-year deal.
Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers for 3 million pounds and the 18-year old defender will undergo his medical in the next 24 hours, according to The Athletics’ Charlie DEccleshare.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano isreporting that Al Ahli has submitted an official bid of €25m fee for Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin.
Newcastle are first trying to get in Harvey Barnes and then will let Saint-Maximin go.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is exclusively reporting that Joao Felix wants to play Barcelona.
“I’d love to play for Barca," Joao Felix said.
“Barcelona has always been my first choic. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me," he added.
Joao Felix currently plays for Ateltico Madrid, who bought him to replace Antoine Griezmann when he moved to Barca. The Frenchman has rejoined Atleti this summer.
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for a fee of £47 million ($61 million, 55 million euros).
Onana, 27, played a major role in Inter’s run to the Champions League final and previously worked with United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.
The Cameroonian will reportedly sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford with United paying an initial 51 million euros with a further four million euros due in performance-related add-ons.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Alex Telles will join his former Manchester Unite teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.
Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC announced the signing of English striker Curtis Main.
Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana has joined Al Nassr from Ligue 1 side RC Lens on a contract until 2026. Even though the financial details were not disclosed but French media said the transfer fee was around 25 million euros.
South Korea defender Kim Min-jae has joined German side Bayern Munich on a five-year contract from Serie A champions Napoli.
Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami.
The 34-year-old Alba will continue his career with MLS’s Inter Miami nearly two months after announcing that he was leaving Barcelona after 11 years with the club.