Transfer News Highlights, July 19: Jordi Alba to Join Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami, Man Utd Close in on Onana

Transfer Market Highlights: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 23:59 IST

LIVE Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will join Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, who are also looking to sign another former Barca player, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who plays for Gremio in Brazil. Manchester United is expected to finalise a deal with Inter Milan for Andre Onana, with medicals and the announcement being expected. Marcus Rashford also extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2028.

Jul 19, 2023 23:04 IST

Josko Gvardiol Joins Manchester City

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol will be acquired by Premier League champions Manchester City, as the clubs have reportedly reached an agreement on the transfer fee.

Gvardiol has completed the first part of his medicals and is expected to sign the deal officially soon. He had agreed to personal terms with City a month back.

Jul 19, 2023 23:00 IST

Jordan Henderson Set To Join Al Ettifaq On A Permanent Deal

Liverpool and Al Ettifaq just reached an agreement in principle on fee for English midifielder Jordan Henderson.

Henderson already agreed three year deal last week, documents to be checked then time to sign and move to Saudi.

Jul 19, 2023 22:46 IST

Montpellier's Elye Wahi Sought After By Chelsea

Chelsea are set to make an offer to Montpellier for youngster Elye Wahi and intend to loan him to Strasbourg if they are successful in their pursuit.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuild is underway in full effect. The 20-year old is expected to cost around €30m and will decide in the next few days if he wants to join.

Jul 19, 2023 21:43 IST

Al Ahli Reaches Agreement With Manchester City For Riyad Mahrez

According to The Athletic, Al Ahli have agreed a deal to sign Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City in a deal worth €35million (£30.4m, $39.2m) plus €5m in add-ons.

Mahrez, 32, is set to undergo a medical tomorrow ahead of his proposed move to the Saudi Pro League side. He will sign a three-year contract with a conditional fourth.

Jul 19, 2023 19:47 IST

Al Hilal Gets No-Go From Liverpool For Diaz

Liverpool have reported that they have no interest in letting Brazilian forward Luis Diaz leave the club this summer. Saudi Po League side Al Hilal had made a verbal approach stating their inclination to pay 50 million euros for the Brazilian.

But, Jurgen Klopp has made it known that Diaz is a part of his future for the Reds.

Jul 19, 2023 18:38 IST

Barcelona's Rapinha Popping Up In Manchester City's Transfer Radar

Reports suggest that Manchester City might be eyeing Brazilian winger Rapinha from Barcelona, in case Riyad Mahrez chooses to leave for the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ahli have been pushing hard to secure the services of the Algerian winger from City, and are still on the market for him.

Jul 19, 2023 18:38 IST

Jul 19, 2023 17:17 IST

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Agrees To Terms With Marseille

Chelsea striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Aubameyang will sign a three-year deal that will keep him at Marseille until June 2026.

Chelsea will apparently let him leave for free, as the Blues undergo a massive rebuild under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. He is set to undergo medical tests on Thursday.

Jul 19, 2023 16:02 IST

Matt Doherty Returns Back Home To Wolverhampton

31-year-old Irish defender Matt Doherty is set to re-join Wolves on a free transfer following an exit from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Jul 19, 2023 15:46 IST

Liverpool Transfer News Live: Al-Ittihad Eye Fabinho

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is said to be on the move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for a fee of 40 million pound.

Jul 19, 2023 15:08 IST

Premier League Transfer News Live: Burnley Sign Striker Zeki Amdouni

Burnley have signed Swiss striker Zeki Amdouni from FC Basel on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“He’s been on our radar for quite a while now. Zeki is such a goal threat," Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said.

Jul 19, 2023 14:48 IST

Transfer News Live: Leeds Sign Ethan Ampadu, FC Lorient Sign Benjamin Mendy

Ethan Ampadu has signed a Four-year contract with Leeds United for £7m fee plus add-ons transfer fee from Chelsea.

Meanhile, FC Lorient have signed free agent Benjamin Mendy on a contract until June 2025.

Jul 19, 2023 14:24 IST

Barcelona Transfer News LIVE: Oriol Romeu Signed from Girona

Barcelona has re-signed former academy player Oriol Romeu from Girona with the midfielder signing a three-year deal.

Jul 19, 2023 14:08 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live: Ashley Phillips to be Signed from Blackburn

Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers for 3 million pounds and the 18-year old defender will undergo his medical in the next 24 hours, according to The Athletics’ Charlie DEccleshare.

Jul 19, 2023 12:43 IST

Transfer News Live: Al Ahli Bid for Allan Saint-Maximin

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano isreporting that Al Ahli has submitted an official bid of €25m fee for Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle are first trying to get in Harvey Barnes and then will let Saint-Maximin go.

Jul 19, 2023 11:38 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Joao Felix Says Barcelona Move a Dream

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is exclusively reporting that Joao Felix wants to play Barcelona.

“I’d love to play for Barca," Joao Felix said.

“Barcelona has always been my first choic. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me," he added.

Joao Felix currently plays for Ateltico Madrid, who bought him to replace Antoine Griezmann when he moved to Barca. The Frenchman has rejoined Atleti this summer.

Jul 19, 2023 10:41 IST

Manchester United Transfer News Live: Andre Onana Deal Close

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for a fee of £47 million ($61 million, 55 million euros).

Onana, 27, played a major role in Inter’s run to the Champions League final and previously worked with United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

The Cameroonian will reportedly sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford with United paying an initial 51 million euros with a further four million euros due in performance-related add-ons.

Jul 19, 2023 10:04 IST

Transfer News Live: Alex Telles to Join Al Nassr

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Alex Telles will join his former Manchester Unite teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Jul 19, 2023 09:15 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: Bengaluru FC Sign Curtis Main

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC announced the signing of English striker Curtis Main.

Jul 19, 2023 08:12 IST

Transfer News Live: Seko Fofana Joins Al Nassr

Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana has joined Al Nassr from Ligue 1 side RC Lens on a contract until 2026. Even though the financial details were not disclosed but French media said the transfer fee was around 25 million euros.

Jul 19, 2023 07:49 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Bayern Munich Sign Kim Min-Jae

South Korea defender Kim Min-jae has joined German side Bayern Munich on a five-year contract from Serie A champions Napoli.

Jul 19, 2023 07:11 IST

Transfer News Live: Jordi Alba to Join Messi at Inter Miami

Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami.

The 34-year-old Alba will continue his career with MLS’s Inter Miami nearly two months after announcing that he was leaving Barcelona after 11 years with the club.

