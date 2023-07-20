Trends :Manipur VideoBarbie ReviewVirat KohliManish Malhotra ShowBawaal Review
Home » Football » Transfer News Highlights, July 20: Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia, Harvey Barnes to Make Newcastle Switch

Transfer News Highlights, July 20: Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia, Harvey Barnes to Make Newcastle Switch

Transfer Market Highlights: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

Riyadh Mahrez, Harvey Barnes.

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram & Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 23:58 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Advertisement

Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Manchester City’s treble-winning Algerian Riyad Mahrez is set to complete his move from the Premier League champions to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli for a fee of around 35 Million Euros.

Leicester City’s English midfielder Harvey Barnes has agreed to make the switch to Champions League entrants Newcastle United as they try to improve on a fourth-placed performance in the bygones season.

Manchester United are expected to announce the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana in the upcoming days.

Jul 20, 2023 23:41 IST

Andre Onana Officially Announced By Manchester United

After a long out-stretched negotiation period, Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has finally been unveiled as Manchester United’s new signing.

Jul 20, 2023 23:04 IST

Moussa Diaby Commits To Aston Villa

Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa, here we go! French winger has just said yes to Villa, he wants to join Unai Emery’s project — PL football as priority. Villa will pay fee in excess of €50m to Leverkusen for Diaby.

Moussa Diaby picked Villa over huge bid from Al Nassr, who showed massive interest in acquring the Frenchman.

Advertisement
Jul 20, 2023 21:48 IST

Al Nassr Joins The Race For Moussa Diaby

Al Nassr have submitted €43m bid plus add-ons for Leverkusen man, Moussa Diaby. Discussions going on over payment plan and final structure with Leverkusen.

Yet, Aston Villa remain in the race after new proposal, still hopeful on player side.

Jul 20, 2023 19:59 IST

Fulham Coach Marco Silva Eyed By Al Ahli

Al-Ahli have made Marco Silva a £40M offer to become their new manager on a two-year deal.

His representatives are in London to hold talks with Saudi officials.

The Fulham head coach has a £6m release clause, with one-year left on his deal.

Jul 20, 2023 18:50 IST

Borussia Dortmund Terminate Nico Schulz' Contract

Borussia Dortmund have officially let go and have terminated the contract of left-back Nico Schulz, effective immediately.

According to BILD, the left-back will receive a severance payment of 2.5 million euros from the Black and Yellows. He is now a free agent in the transfer market.

Jul 20, 2023 18:15 IST

Arthur Melo Set To Join Fiorentina On Loan

Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo is set to join Italian side, Fiorentina on loan for €3/4m plus €20m buy option clause included.

The former Barça and Liverpool midfielder will reportedly undergo medical tests on Friday.

Advertisement
Jul 20, 2023 17:55 IST

Bruno Fernandes Named New Captain Of Manchester United

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been appointed as the new club captain for Manchester United, following the removal of the title from defender Harry Maguire, who has fallen out of favour with the boss Erik Ten Hag.

Fernandes is said to have rejected two approaches from Saudi sides this summer to stay with the Red Devils.

Jul 20, 2023 16:41 IST

Transfer News Updates: West Ham want Manchester City youngster Borges

The London club are reportedly interested in bringing the 19-year-old Carlos Borges into their fold from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Jul 20, 2023 15:59 IST

Transfer News Updates: Aubameyang to make Marseille move?

According to reports, Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is undergoing his medical with French side Olympique Marseille.

The Gabonese international fell out of favour at Chelsea and was on loan at Barcelona last season.

He is set to make the move on a free transfer.

Jul 20, 2023 13:19 IST

Transfer News Updates: Origi and Rebic on the market, left out of AC Milan travelling squad

Divock Origi and Ante Rebic have not been included in the AC Milan squad travelling for the pre-season tour ahead of the Serie A campaign.

The Belgian forward and the Croatian midfielder are on the transfer market.

Jul 20, 2023 11:52 IST

PSG Transfer News Updates: Neymar to stay at PSG

PSG superstar Neymar confirmed that he will continue to play for the Parisian club despite the recent fallout that has created many questions about the 31-year-old’s future in France.

“I will be at PSG next season even if there is not much love with the supporters. I will be there, with or without love," the Brazilian said.

Neymar. (Credits: AFP)
Jul 20, 2023 07:52 IST

Liverpool Transfer News Updates: Henderson's transfer to Al Ettifaq valued at 12 Million Eours

According to sources, English midfielder Jordan Henderson’s transfer to Al Ettifaq would earn the Reds a 12 Million Euro transfer fee.

Jul 20, 2023 07:49 IST

Bayern Munich Transfer News Updates: Kim Min-Jae gets warm reception from Tuchel

The Serie A title winning defender made the move to the Bavarian giants and is set to slot into Thomas Tuchels’ plays for the upcoming season as the Bundesliga champions go in search of the UEFA Champions League trophy, yet again.

Jul 20, 2023 07:44 IST

Transfer News Updates: Cuadrado joins Inter

Former Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado has signed a one-year deal with Italian rivals Inter Milan.

The Colombian joins up with the previous year’s UEFA Champions League losing finalist on a free transfer after leaving the Old Lady at the end of the recently concluded season.

Jul 20, 2023 07:42 IST

Transfer News Updates: Barnes to Newcastle

Harvey Barnes, who faced the drop with Leicester City has reportedly agreed to a deal with Newcastle United, who are strengthening their squad following their entry into the UEFA Champions League.

The deal is valued at around 38 Million Euros for the signature of the 25-year-old Englishman.

Jul 20, 2023 07:37 IST

Transfer News Updates: Mahrez to undergo Al Ahli medical

Manchester City midfielder Riyadh Mahrez is set to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League with his impending move to Al Ahli.

The Algerian star’s move to the oil-rich nation is reportedly valued around the 35 Million Euro mark.

TRENDING NEWS