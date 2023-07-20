Transfer News Highlights, July 20: Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia, Harvey Barnes to Make Newcastle Switch

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram & Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 23:58 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing summer transfer window.
After a long out-stretched negotiation period, Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has finally been unveiled as Manchester United’s new signing.
Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa, here we go! French winger has just said yes to Villa, he wants to join Unai Emery’s project — PL football as priority. Villa will pay fee in excess of €50m to Leverkusen for Diaby.
Moussa Diaby picked Villa over huge bid from Al Nassr, who showed massive interest in acquring the Frenchman.
Al Nassr have submitted €43m bid plus add-ons for Leverkusen man, Moussa Diaby. Discussions going on over payment plan and final structure with Leverkusen.
Yet, Aston Villa remain in the race after new proposal, still hopeful on player side.
Al-Ahli have made Marco Silva a £40M offer to become their new manager on a two-year deal.
His representatives are in London to hold talks with Saudi officials.
The Fulham head coach has a £6m release clause, with one-year left on his deal.
Borussia Dortmund have officially let go and have terminated the contract of left-back Nico Schulz, effective immediately.
According to BILD, the left-back will receive a severance payment of 2.5 million euros from the Black and Yellows. He is now a free agent in the transfer market.
Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo is set to join Italian side, Fiorentina on loan for €3/4m plus €20m buy option clause included.
The former Barça and Liverpool midfielder will reportedly undergo medical tests on Friday.
Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been appointed as the new club captain for Manchester United, following the removal of the title from defender Harry Maguire, who has fallen out of favour with the boss Erik Ten Hag.
Fernandes is said to have rejected two approaches from Saudi sides this summer to stay with the Red Devils.
The London club are reportedly interested in bringing the 19-year-old Carlos Borges into their fold from Premier League champions Manchester City.
According to reports, Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is undergoing his medical with French side Olympique Marseille.
The Gabonese international fell out of favour at Chelsea and was on loan at Barcelona last season.
He is set to make the move on a free transfer.
Divock Origi and Ante Rebic have not been included in the AC Milan squad travelling for the pre-season tour ahead of the Serie A campaign.
The Belgian forward and the Croatian midfielder are on the transfer market.
PSG superstar Neymar confirmed that he will continue to play for the Parisian club despite the recent fallout that has created many questions about the 31-year-old’s future in France.
“I will be at PSG next season even if there is not much love with the supporters. I will be there, with or without love," the Brazilian said.
According to sources, English midfielder Jordan Henderson’s transfer to Al Ettifaq would earn the Reds a 12 Million Euro transfer fee.
The Serie A title winning defender made the move to the Bavarian giants and is set to slot into Thomas Tuchels’ plays for the upcoming season as the Bundesliga champions go in search of the UEFA Champions League trophy, yet again.
Former Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado has signed a one-year deal with Italian rivals Inter Milan.
The Colombian joins up with the previous year’s UEFA Champions League losing finalist on a free transfer after leaving the Old Lady at the end of the recently concluded season.
Harvey Barnes, who faced the drop with Leicester City has reportedly agreed to a deal with Newcastle United, who are strengthening their squad following their entry into the UEFA Champions League.
The deal is valued at around 38 Million Euros for the signature of the 25-year-old Englishman.
Manchester City midfielder Riyadh Mahrez is set to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League with his impending move to Al Ahli.
The Algerian star’s move to the oil-rich nation is reportedly valued around the 35 Million Euro mark.