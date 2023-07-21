Transfer News Highlights, 21 July: Manchester United Announce Andre Onana, Everton to Bring in Arnaut Danjuma

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Manchester United announced the signing of the highly touted Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana. The 27-year-old shot-stopper arrives from Inter, who reached the final of the recently concluded season on the UEFA Champions League.
United are in pursuit of a striker next and Atalanta’s Danish forward Rasmus Hohlund is on the English club’s agenda next.
Everton are inching closer to acquiring the services of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.
Reports state that Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has terminated his contract with Spanish champions Barcelona and is set to make a return back to France with Ligue 1 side Lille.
Ligue 1 side Marseille officially unveiled ex-Chelsea striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang today, after acquiring him on a free transfer.
Inter Miami and Grêmio are in negotiations for the transfer of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, as the MLS side aims to reunite the Barcelona team.
Miami have already acquired the likes of both Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, on top of bringing in Lionel Messi.
The clubs are discussing whether he will leave now or at the end of the year. Talks are in place to discuss the necessary transfer fee.
Man United hope to get all documents signed for Alex Telles by the end of the week — after verbal agreement reached with Al Nassr on Wednesday.
Manchester United will receive £4m fixed fee plus add-ons from the Saudi side for the Brazilian wing-back. It has been reported that Telles will net a salary of around 7m per season plus add-ons.
Man Utd and Al Nassr will also discuss Eric Bailly potential transfer — Fulham and Al Ettifaq are also keen.
Taty Castellanos has signed for Lazio on a permanent deal from New York City FC, for a reported fee €15m.
Castellanos, who played for Girona on loan last season in the La Liga, caught the eyes of scouts and has now secured a permanent move to Lazio, with whom he will be playing Champions League football next season.
Al-Nassr, Al-Ettifaq and Fulham have all approached Manchester United defender Eric Bailly’s representatives about a move this summer.
Bailly has been suffering to find regular playing time due to his injuries and it is believed that he will leave Manchester United and is set to make a decision soon.
French International and Marseille stalwart Dmitri Payet announced his departure from Marseille in an emotional farewell.
The winger made over 270 appearances for Marseille over two stints.
Al Ahli have improved their bid to Marco Silva after initial rejection — it’s now up to €40m two year deal.
Despite personal terms, Marco Silva will speak to Fulham owner to discuss and then make final decision.
Reports state that Swiss international Noah Okafor has been acquired by AC Milan from RB Salzburg for a fee around €13/14m.
A long term deal has been agreed with Okafor, who was requested for by Milan’s Pioli in 2022 itself.
Medical tests are booked on Saturday.
Amid interest from Bayern Munich, the English international does not intend to extend his contract with Tottenham, as per reports.
Bayern want the 29-year-old English skipper and Kane is said to be eyeing for a move to the Bundesliga champions too as he goes in search of some much needed silverware.
Qatar-owned PSG are set to offer a 10-year contract to French captain Kylian Mbappe in a deal that would bring the 24-year-old 1 Billion Euros.
According to sources, the Emir of Qatar has given the go-ahead for the massive deal.
Manchester City’s treble-winning fullback Kyle Walker has attracted interest from the Bavarian giants, who are reportedly prepared to offer the English international a 2 plus 1-year contract.
Both teams will sit down to negotiate the terms of the deal in the upcoming days.
However, Bayern’s offer of the 2 plus the option of an extra year on a contract for a player over 30 has miffed the Bayern dressing room as the Bundesliga champions have an internal rule of not offering players over the 30-year mark more than one year on their contract.
Marcus Thuram, son of World Cup-winning French footballer Lillian, who completed his move to Italian giants Inter is set to don the coveted No.9 jersey at the Nerrazuri.
Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson has made the switch to Ipswich Town on a season-long loan move.
The 19-year-old midfielder has opted for the move in order to get more play time and eventually establish himself in the English footballing spectrum.
Manchester City midfielder Riyadh Mahrez’s move to Saudi Arabia seems to be on track after he completed his medical with the Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli ahead of his move to the oil-rich nation.
The Spanish fullback reunited with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at the David Beckham-owned MLS side on a free transfer.
London giants Chelsea have tabled an offer of around 70 Million Euros for the signature of the Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton.
But, the seagulls value the 21-year-old at a 100 Million mark and want the Blues to level their estimate.
Senegalese international Sadio Mane, who has found playing time hard to come by at Bayern Munich following his move to the German giants last year, could make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.
Reports suggest that the 31-year-old could join the ranks of Al Nassr and play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
The former Liverpool player picked up a number of trophies and was a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s UCL and PL winning sides, before moving to Bayern, where he hasn’t lived up to his lofty expectations.
Dutch international Arnaut Danjuma is close to making a move to the Toffees as Villarreal and the Merseyside club are in talks over a loan move for the 27-year-old.
He was on loan with Tottenham in the recently concluded Premier League season and will look to take his experience in England to good use with the Liverpudlian side Everton.
The most decorated club in English football, United, announced the long-awaited signing of Cameroon goal keeper Andre Onana as a replacement for outgoing shot-stopper David De Gea.
Onana was high on United’s priority list given the specialisation of the position, and Erik ten Hag would be absolutely chuffed to have got his man.