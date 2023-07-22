Trends :Nora FatehiBYJU'sIndia vs West IndiesSeema Haider
Home » Football » Transfer News Highlights, July 22: PSG Put Kylian Mbappe up for Sale; Luis Suarez to Join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

Transfer News Highlights, July 22: PSG Put Kylian Mbappe up for Sale; Luis Suarez to Join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

Transfer Market Highlights: Follow us for all the latest transfer news live updates, rumours and gossip from the world of football.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 00:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Kylian Mbappe has not been included in Paris St Germain’s squad for their Asian pre-season tour amid reports that he has been put up for sale by the Ligue 1 side. Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the French forward said last month he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, when he could leave Paris for free.

Jul 23, 2023 00:34 IST

Transfer News Live: Aina makes Forest switch

Nottingham Forest have managed to bring in 26-year-old Nigerian Ola Aina to the English Premier League.

The defender joins Nottingham from Italian side Torino on a two-year deal with an option to extend it a further year.

Jul 23, 2023 00:30 IST

Transfer News Live: Diaby to Aston Villa

Mousa Dibay has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with Aston Villa.

The French player is all set to make the move from Bayer Leverkusen and join up with Unai Emery, who has been crucial in bringing the 24-year-old to Villa Park.

Advertisement
Jul 22, 2023 23:05 IST

Transfer News Live: Roma want Renato Sanches

Italian club AS Roma are interested in bringing in Portuguese international Renato Sanches from PSG.

The Parisians are however as yet undecided on their plans for the 25-year-old and will discuss the same with new coach Luis Enqirue in the upcoming day as Roma ramp up their quest for the midfielder.

Jul 22, 2023 22:56 IST

Transfer News Live: Telles done with Al Nassr medical

According to reports Manchester United full-back Alex Telles has completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

The Brazilian defender is set to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. at their pre-season soon once the official announcement comes through.

Jul 22, 2023 20:16 IST

PSG's letter to Kylian Mbappe amid transfer circus

French Champions PSG’s letter to Kylian Mbappe amid the ongoing transfer saga surfaced online highlighting the position of the club over their crown jewel.

Jul 22, 2023 16:41 IST

Transfer News Live: Can extends Dortmund stay

German midfielder Emre Can had put pen to paper on a contract with Borussia Dortmund that will extend the 29-year-old’s stay with the Bundesliga heavyweights until the year 2026.

Advertisement
Jul 22, 2023 16:28 IST

Transfer News Live: Chelsea looking to sweep in on Mbappe deal

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga has a new chapter seemingly as the London club Chelsea are interested in roping in the French national team skipper.

PSG do not want to let Mbappe go on a free when his contract runs out next year, and demands that he leaves if he does not intent to extend his stay. However, it has also been reported that the Emir of Qatar has authorised the side to offer a 10-year contract that would bring the French superstar a whooping 1 Billion Euros.

Jul 22, 2023 16:02 IST

Transfer News Live: PSG Give Mbappe or Else Al Hilal's Bid Will Be Accepted

According to reports in Europe as well as Saudi, PSG have expressed to Al Hilal they will accpet their bid of 200 million euro if Kylian Mbappe doesn’t extend his contract by July 31st!

Jul 22, 2023 15:39 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: NorthEast United FC Sign Soraisham Dinesh Singh

NorthEast United FC signed Soraisham Dinesh Singh on a two-year contract.

READ MORE

Jul 22, 2023 15:16 IST

Manchester United Transfer News Live: Rasmus Hojlund's Valuation a Problem

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag’s current top priority is to sign a star forward with Danish sensation Rasmus Hojlund being their primary target.

Even though, Hojlund has been heavily linked with Manchester United since the beginning of the transfer window. The two parties are yet to agree on a fee for the forward.

READ MORE

Jul 22, 2023 15:16 IST

Manchester United Transfer News Live: Rasmus Hojlund's Valuation a Problem

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag’s current top priority is to sign a star forward with Danish sensation Rasmus Hojlund being their primary target.

Even though, Hojlund has been heavily linked with Manchester United since the beginning of the transfer window. The two parties are yet to agree on a fee for the forward.

Jul 22, 2023 14:11 IST

PSG Transfer News Live: Offer Tabled to Sevilla for Yassine Bounou

PSG have apprached Sevilla with a verbal offer of 12 million euro plus bonuses for Yassine Bounou.

The Spanish club though want 20 million euro.

Jul 22, 2023 13:17 IST

Transfer News Live: Luis Suarez Moving to Inter Miami?

Is Luis Suarez all set to reunite with some of his former Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami?

READ MORE

Jul 22, 2023 12:44 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: Mikel Arteta Says Thomas Partey Will Stay

Mikel Arteta confirmed Thomas Partey would stay at Arsenal.

“Part of my plans? Of course, without a question of a doubt. Thomas is a super important player for us and for me," Arteta said.

“I want him to be part of the team".

Jul 22, 2023 11:39 IST

PSG Transfer News: Al-Hilal Want to Sign Kylian Mbappe

News coming from Saudi, Al-Hilal are ready to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

Jul 22, 2023 10:07 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: Arteta Opens Up on Possible Mbappe Move

Mikel Arteta was asked about Kylian Mbappe being on sale andifArsdenal wouldbe intersted.

He said: “You know I never talk about players that don’t play for our club. I’m sorry"

Jul 22, 2023 09:26 IST

Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Open to Offers from Saudi

According to reports PSG are looking at a possibilty of selling Kylia Mbappe to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi clubs are looking to bring in Mbappe in this transfer window, even though it may mean that the French superstar moves again next year to Real Madrid.

Jul 22, 2023 08:47 IST

'Wanted to Score' - Lionel Messi after Netting Stunning Free-kick on Inter Miami Debut

Lionel Messi, after scoring on his debut for Inter Miami against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul 2-1 in their Leagues Cup opener, said: “I knew I had to score, it was the last play of the game. I wanted to score so we didn’t go to penalties. It was very important for us to get this win, it’s a new tournament, it’s going to give us confidence moving forward."

READ MORE

Jul 22, 2023 07:55 IST

Lionel Messi Scores Winner in Last Few Second on Inter Miami Debut

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick winner on his debut for Inter Miami in the final seconds of stoppage time to beat Cruz Azul 2-1.

READ MORE

Jul 22, 2023 07:34 IST

PSG Transfer News Live: Kylian Mbappe Put Up for Sale

Paris Saint-Germain has put Kylian Mbappe on sale after the French superstar refused to sign a sign a 10-year one billion euro contract at the Ligue 1 club.

PSG don’t want to lose Mbappe for free next summer.

READ MORE

Jul 22, 2023 07:02 IST

PSG Transfer News Live: Kylian Mbappe Left Out of Squad for Friendlies

French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday left Kylian Mbappe out of the squad for a pre-season tour of Japan, casting further doubt on the star striker’s future.

PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain.

Read more

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said they will not let him go for free after spending 180 million euros to sign him.

TRENDING NEWS