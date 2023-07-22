Transfer News Highlights, July 22: PSG Put Kylian Mbappe up for Sale; Luis Suarez to Join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga has a new chapter seemingly as the London club Chelsea are interested in roping in the French national team skipper.

PSG do not want to let Mbappe go on a free when his contract runs out next year, and demands that he leaves if he does not intent to extend his stay. However, it has also been reported that the Emir of Qatar has authorised the side to offer a 10-year contract that would bring the French superstar a whooping 1 Billion Euros.