Transfer News Highlights, July 22: PSG Put Kylian Mbappe up for Sale; Luis Suarez to Join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 00:34 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Kylian Mbappe has not been included in Paris St Germain’s squad for their Asian pre-season tour amid reports that he has been put up for sale by the Ligue 1 side. Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the French forward said last month he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, when he could leave Paris for free.
Nottingham Forest have managed to bring in 26-year-old Nigerian Ola Aina to the English Premier League.
The defender joins Nottingham from Italian side Torino on a two-year deal with an option to extend it a further year.
Mousa Dibay has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with Aston Villa.
The French player is all set to make the move from Bayer Leverkusen and join up with Unai Emery, who has been crucial in bringing the 24-year-old to Villa Park.
Italian club AS Roma are interested in bringing in Portuguese international Renato Sanches from PSG.
The Parisians are however as yet undecided on their plans for the 25-year-old and will discuss the same with new coach Luis Enqirue in the upcoming day as Roma ramp up their quest for the midfielder.
According to reports Manchester United full-back Alex Telles has completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.
The Brazilian defender is set to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. at their pre-season soon once the official announcement comes through.
French Champions PSG’s letter to Kylian Mbappe amid the ongoing transfer saga surfaced online highlighting the position of the club over their crown jewel.
German midfielder Emre Can had put pen to paper on a contract with Borussia Dortmund that will extend the 29-year-old’s stay with the Bundesliga heavyweights until the year 2026.
The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga has a new chapter seemingly as the London club Chelsea are interested in roping in the French national team skipper.
PSG do not want to let Mbappe go on a free when his contract runs out next year, and demands that he leaves if he does not intent to extend his stay. However, it has also been reported that the Emir of Qatar has authorised the side to offer a 10-year contract that would bring the French superstar a whooping 1 Billion Euros.
According to reports in Europe as well as Saudi, PSG have expressed to Al Hilal they will accpet their bid of 200 million euro if Kylian Mbappe doesn’t extend his contract by July 31st!
NorthEast United FC signed Soraisham Dinesh Singh on a two-year contract.
Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag’s current top priority is to sign a star forward with Danish sensation Rasmus Hojlund being their primary target.
Even though, Hojlund has been heavily linked with Manchester United since the beginning of the transfer window. The two parties are yet to agree on a fee for the forward.
PSG have apprached Sevilla with a verbal offer of 12 million euro plus bonuses for Yassine Bounou.
The Spanish club though want 20 million euro.
Is Luis Suarez all set to reunite with some of his former Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami?
Mikel Arteta confirmed Thomas Partey would stay at Arsenal.
“Part of my plans? Of course, without a question of a doubt. Thomas is a super important player for us and for me," Arteta said.
“I want him to be part of the team".
News coming from Saudi, Al-Hilal are ready to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG.
Mikel Arteta was asked about Kylian Mbappe being on sale andifArsdenal wouldbe intersted.
He said: “You know I never talk about players that don’t play for our club. I’m sorry"
According to reports PSG are looking at a possibilty of selling Kylia Mbappe to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi clubs are looking to bring in Mbappe in this transfer window, even though it may mean that the French superstar moves again next year to Real Madrid.
Lionel Messi, after scoring on his debut for Inter Miami against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul 2-1 in their Leagues Cup opener, said: “I knew I had to score, it was the last play of the game. I wanted to score so we didn’t go to penalties. It was very important for us to get this win, it’s a new tournament, it’s going to give us confidence moving forward."
Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick winner on his debut for Inter Miami in the final seconds of stoppage time to beat Cruz Azul 2-1.
Paris Saint-Germain has put Kylian Mbappe on sale after the French superstar refused to sign a sign a 10-year one billion euro contract at the Ligue 1 club.
PSG don’t want to lose Mbappe for free next summer.
French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday left Kylian Mbappe out of the squad for a pre-season tour of Japan, casting further doubt on the star striker’s future.
PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain.