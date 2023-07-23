Transfer News Highlights, July 23: French Players' Union Backs Kylian Mbappe Amid PSG Contract Row, Al-Nassr Sign Alex Telles

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 07:33 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. France’s National Union of Professional Footballers slammed Paris Saint-Germain after Kylian Mbappe was excluded from their pre-season tour to Asia. The 24-year-old France star has been put up for sale, according to media reports, after relations between the two parties soured last month. Mbappe previously said he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of next season, meaning he can leave for free in June 2024.
Manchester City’s 20-year-old Josh Wilson Esbrand has agreed to go on loan to Ligue 1 side Reims.
The English defender wants more playing time and the Ligue 1 serves as a good platform for the young player.
Raul Jiminez is close to securing a move to Fulham on a deal worth 5.5 Million Euros from Wolves.
Fulham boss Marco Silva wants to bring the Wolves striker into his fold.
The Dutchman completes his loan move to the Toffees from Villarreal.
Italian side Lazio are in talks with Premier League club Chelsea over the transfer of Callum Hudson-Odoi to Serie A.
There were talks of a potential loan deal, which were quickly brushed aside to reiterate the possibility of a permanent switch.
Watford’s Senegalese forward Isamaila Sarr has agreed to a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille.
The 25-year-old will sign for the French side until the year 2028, per sources.
The most decorated club in Engish football is all set to bring in former midfielder Darren Fletcher’s sons, Jack and Tyler, into their ranks from the crosstown rivals Manchester City.
The twins reportedly cost the Red Devils a combined fee of 1.25 Million Euros.
The transfer of Arnaut Danjuma to Everton is in the final stages as the player has completed his medical with the club and is set to join the English side on a loan from Villarreal until the year 2024.
Former Lyon player Moussa Dembele has agreed to join Al Ettifaq as a free agent.
The club are lining up the deal to bring the Frenchman to their ranks as they put the finishing touches on the transfer of Jordan Henderson to their fold.
With each moving day, the race to sign French superstar Kylian Mbappe is gathering pace. Multiple clubs from the Premier League such as Chelsea, Manchester United and the Saudi Pro League sides have joined in a bidding war for the 24-year-old’s signature.
Alex Telles joins Al-Nassr from Manchester United reportedly for 10 million euro.
According to transfer speciaist Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal are close to signing Matteo Gabbia on loan from AC Milan.
British report that Fulham rejected a 25 million pound ($32.14 million) bid for 28-year-old Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has three years left on his contract.
Mitrovic has been Fulham’s top scorer in four of their last five seasons, netting 14 Premier League goals in the 2022-23 campaign to guide them to 10th spot.
Fiorentina have signed Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan. The deal includes an option to purchase the player at a later date for 20 million euros.
Nigeria Forward Victor Boniface will be leaving Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise to join Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract. Leverkusen did not give any more details, but German media said the 22-year-old had joined for a transfer fee of about 20 million euros.
AC Milan have signed Swiss forward Noah Okafor from Salzburg on a five-year deal.
Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said the Italian side paid 15 million euros for the striker.
Aston Villa have signed French forward Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee, with British media reports quoting the 24-year-old will sign a five-year deal after Villa paid 41 million pounds.
Less than 24 hours after the announcement that the team would travel to Asia without him, Kylian Mbappe trained with the club’s reserve team at their complex in Poissy outside Paris.
After being put up for sale by PSG, Kylian Mbappe is being looked at by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea as well as Al-Hilal and Real Madrid.