Transfer News Highlights, July 24: Saudi's Al Hilal Make 300 Million Euro Bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Curated By: Ritayan Basu & Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 23:55 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
LIVE Transfer Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window. Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha made the move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, who gave the Ivory Coast international a warm reception in Istanbul upon arrival. Wolves’ star striker Raul Jiminez is close to completing his switch to Fulham as Aleksandr Mitrovic could be snapped up by the ambitious Saudi Pro League side Al Hilah. The highly anticipated Kylian Mbappe transfer saga thickens by the minute as the club and player seem to be at an impasse.
According to reports in France, Kylian Mbappe is not willing to join Al-Hilal and would rather spend all of next season on the bench at PSG than play in Saudi Arabia!
According to reports, Inter Miami are looking at the possibility to sign former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos from PSG.
Real Betis have re-signed Marc Bartra on a one-year contract!
Marcel Sabitzer has joined Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich.
Celtic have signed South Koreans Yang Hyun-jun and Kwon Hyeon-kyu. Both 21-year-old winger Yang and 22-year-old midfielder Kwon have agreed five-year contracts with the Glasgow giants.
The pair will join compatriot Oh Hyeon-gyu at Parkhead.
Hoffenheim have signed Hungary defender Attila Szalai from Turkish side Fenerbahce on a four-year contract.
Szalai, 25, joined Fenerbahce in January 2021 from Cypriot side Apollon Limassol. He helped them win the Turkish Cup in the 2022-23 season as well as finish second, behind champions Galatasaray, in the Turkish top flight.
According to transfer specialist, Manchester United are not in the running to sign Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.
The Red Devils are serious in their pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund, with official bid expected soon.
Paris Saint-Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after tabling a world record 300-million-euro!
“PSG have given Al Hilal permission to negotiate with Kylian Mbappe about a transfer for 300 million euros," the source told AFP.
But reports in Europe suggest that Mbappe is not intersted in talking to Al Hilal.
Sassuolo refused to sell Brazilian left back Rogerio to Russian side Spartak Moscow due to ethical reasons, club’s general manager and CEO Giovanni Carnevali said.
The 25-year-old defender rejoined Sassuolo in August 2017 from the reserve squad of Juventus, and since then has made nearly 150 appearances in Serie A for the club.
“(It’s) very true. The negotiation was done by his attorney, there was a very important proposal of 8 million euros ($8.87 million)," Carnevali told La Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview published on Sunday.
“Considering everything, we decided not to proceed as owners and management. Ethical reasons, we did not want to do a deal with the Russians."
Russian clubs have been suspended from European competition due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation".
Ex-Spanish international Sergio Canales has left Spanish side Real Betis for Rayados this summer.
It has been reported that Rayados paid a 10 million euro fee plus 7 million euros in add-ons to acquire the 32-year-old.
La Liga side Real Betis acquired 20-year-old youngster Chadi Riad from Barcelona on a permanent deal.
It has been reported that Betis paid a fee of around 2.5 million euros to sign the young Moroccan to their side.
A 50 per cent sell-on clause and a buy-back clause have been put on the table by Barcelona in order to get the deal done.
Marseille have agreed a deal with Watford to sign winger Ismaila Sarr.
The 25-year-old underwent his medical today and personal terms are in place ahead of the proposed transfer being completed. He is set to be announced officially by the club.
Sarr has a year left to run on his current contract with the Championship side but there have been no meaningful talks about an extension at Vicarage Road.
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga is set to complete his medical with his potential new team Nottingham Forest following a reported 15 million euro transfer fee to bring the youngster to their ranks.
Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have made a mouth-watering offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe.
The Saudi unit are prepared to pay PSG 300 Million Euro transfer and are ready to shell out a crazy 700 Million Euro salary package for a one-year deal.
Conor Gallagher has been deemed surplus to needs in Chelsea and is set to leave the London side.
West Ham and Tottenham are said to be in the running to secure the transfer of the 23-year-old from the Blues.
Bavarian giants Bayern Munich are set to table their second bid for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane after their opening bid of 60 Million Euros was rejected by the English club.
Tottenham have estimated the value of Kane to be around the region of 100 Million Euros to consider selling their skipper and top scorer.
Al Nassr are inching closer to the acquisition of Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich on a deal reportedly around the region of 40 Million Euros.
The former Liverpool star has dropped down the pecking order at Munich and seeks to move to a different side following the soured relationship between the player and the club.
Bayern Munich’s Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is all set to join Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in a deal estimated to be around 19 Million Euros.
The 29-year-old was on loan at Manchester United last season but returned to Bayern after the PL season finished.
The talented Austrian midfielder will bring some much-needed grit to Dortmund.
Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are closing in on a deal with Zenit St. Petersburg for the transfer of Malcom.
The deal is expected to be around the region of 60 Million Euros.
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is close to making the switch to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal in the ongoing summer transfer window.
The Serbian forward had agreed to personal terms with the Saudi club a couple of days back and the clubs are ironing out the details of the deal on their sides.
Newcastle player Allan Saint-Maximin is on the verge of completing his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.
The French winger has a verbal agreement with the Saudi side in place and the first part of his medical are also done, according to sources.
The 26-year-old is set to pen a contract with Al Ahli until the year 2026.
The English international completed the move from the Foxes to the toon and was also handed a run out at his new club by manager Eddie Howe on Monday as Newcastle United and Aston Villa played out a 3-3 draw in the USA.
The 25-year-old former Leicester player is signed to Newcastle until 2028 on a five-year-deal.
Reports state that the Turkish giants have agreed to a 10 Million Euro deal with PSG to acquire the services of Icardi in a permanent move, in a contract extending till the year 2026.
Ivory Coast international player Wilfried Zaha arrived in Turkey ahead of his impending switch to the Turkish giants Galatasaray.
The Crystal Palace player would make a brilliant addition to the Aslanlar, who have also secured the deal for the permanent switch for Mauro Icardi.