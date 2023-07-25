Football Transfer News Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Finally Reacts to Al-Hilal Rumours, Sofyan Amrabat Set to Join Manchester United

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari & Ritayan Basu
Football Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window, here you can get all the latest updates of all the football transfer rumours and gossip around the world. Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga has once again taken center stage as PSG have reportedly accepted €300m — a record fee from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. “The club has given permission to Al Hilal to speak with Mbappe. That’s the request of the letter and that’s been granted,” the PSG source told AFP.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Monaco has approached Juventus to sign Denis Zakaria. The youngster has many suitors, with West Ham also being interested.
Zakaria will assess his options and decide.
The Atheletic reporter David Ornstein is saying that Southampton have rejected Liverpool’s opening bid of 37 million pounds for Romeo Lavia and holding out for 50 million pounds.
Manchester City will “fight" to stop Kyle Walker going to Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola said Tuesday, describing the defender as a key player for the team.
Pedro signed a new deal with Lazio which will keep him with the Serie A club as they return to the Champions League next season.
Lazio announced on social media that the former Spain international would be staying without specifying the length of his new contract after his previous deal expired at the end of last month.
Reports in Argentina say that Emi Martinez of Aston Villa is being targetted by Inter Milan as a replacement for Andre Onana, who moved to Manchester United.
Inter have reportedly made a 15 million euro bid for the World Cup winning goalkeeper.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United will make an official offer for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund this week but don’t intend to overpay for the striker.
United have already agreed with Højlund on a five-year contract, with an optional extra year.
According to reports, Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has turned down a move to Manchester United.
NorthEast United FC signed Nestor Albiach, Bengaluru FC roped in Jessel Carneiro and Shankar Sampingiraj as Odisha FC brought in Jerry Lalrinzuala.
Deportivo Alaves have secured the services of 20-year-old Giuliano Simeone, son of Diego Simeone, who arrives at the club on loan from Atletico Madrid until June 2024.
Spanish side Espanyol have let go of forward Luca Koleosho to Premier League side Burnley for an undisclosed fee. Koleosho will stay in Burnley for the next four years.
Koleosho’s announcement was released in the form of a smart and entertaining edit on Twitter by the team’s official account.
Spanish champions Barcelona are planning to announce and unveil Alejandro Balde’s new deal once they return from pre-season tour.
It has been reported that the documents are already signed for the new contract that will be valid until June 2028.
Fenerbahce have contacted Olympique Marseille for Cengiz Under. Talks now ongoing about formula and conditions of the deal. OM are prepared to let Under leave this summer if their conditions will be matched.
Sadio Mane’s agent Björn Bezemer from ROOF agency will travel to Japan this week. Negotiations with Al Nassr will become more concrete. Mané gave initial green light to discuss last week. All parties will now start negotiating numbers of the potential deal.
The latest development suggested that Harry Kane is preferring a move to Manchester United over Bayern Munich at the moment. According to Football Insider, Kane, who was linked to a move to Munich who also submitted bids to Tottenham, now prefers to join United.
West Ham made their first bid for Conor Gallagher around £40m with add-ons but according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea rejected the bid after discussing it with Mauricio Pochettino.
Inter Milan have turned their interest in signing Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa as there are looking to replace Andre Onana, who recently joined Manchester United. According to Goal, Aston Villa have already rejected a €15 million offer from Inter.
Olympique de Marseille have signed Ismaïla Sarr on permanent deal from Watford for €13m plus add-ons — five-year contract. Another big move from the French club after Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.
Borussia Dortmund signed Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich on Monday, boosting its options following Jude Bellingham’s departure for Real Madrid. The 29-year-old Sabitzer signed a contract through June 2027 and will travel on Tuesday to the United States to join his new teammates on Dortmund’s summer tour.
Sofyan Amrabat is all set to join Manchester United as they are set to complete the big move in the coming days. Moroccan journalist Izem Anass suggested that Amrabat has told Fiorentina of his desire to leave earlier this month.
Kylian Mbappe has reacted to his big transfer rumours to Al-Hilal for the first time on Twitter. Al Hilal is ready to offer Mbappe a lucrative deal which will help him earn €700m a year including commercial deals.
Welcome to our live coverage of the football’s summer transfer window.
”He fits the profile that we were looking for exactly — a central midfielder who will strengthen us both defensively and offensively as a box-to-box player,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “Marcel is physically strong and also carries an immense goal threat. We’re convinced that he will also become an important pillar of our team thanks to his personality and will help us to be even more effective, especially in hard-fought matches.”