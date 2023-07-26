Transfer News Highlights, 26 July: Kylian Mbappe Saga Continues, Jordan Henderson Set to Depart Liverpool

Curated By: Ritayan Basu & Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 23:52 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Transfer Market Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing summer transfer window. Liverpool midfield stalwart Jordan Henderson has completed a move away from the scousers as he is set to move to the lucrative Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq to play under former teammate Steven Gerrard in a mouth-watering contract. Kylian Mbappe has been playing his cards close to the chest as the world awaits his decision pertaining to his future football club. Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane is headed to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.
Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel responded to more questions about his club’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, saying “I have nothing to hide".
“I’m looking for a player because we have a lot of injured players, and we have a difficult situation," Tuchel said.
“However, having said that, we made a lot of opportunities today and in terms of how to build the match I think we did well."
According to reports, Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani are possible alternatives to Rasmus Hojlund for Manchester United.
Isco joins Real Betis on a one-year contract!
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano are reporting that Saudi Arabian clubs have contacted Radamel Falcao over a potential move.
Mateo Retegui has joined newly-promoted Serie A side Genoa from Boca Juniors.
Genoa announced the transfer on social media with the striker depicted on a playing card and the message “Retegui, a new king in town".
Italy forward Retegui has signed a four-year contract after moving to Italy from his native Argentina for a reported fee of 12 million euros ($13.3 million).
According to reports, Al Nassr want to sign Eric Bailly and reunite the Manchester United defender with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Diego Simeone has given a huge update on Joao Felix.
“The most important thing is that none of us who are inside the team is more important than Atletico Madrid."
“Atleti is much more important than all of us."
Duje Caleta-Car is leaving Southampton to sign for Lyon. The transfer fee is reported to be around 5 million euro.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Manchester United have sent a verbal proposal to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund with a deal of 60 million euro (50 + 10 add ons).
Atalanta though have insisted on a mininmum bid of 70 million euro.
According to reports from France, Chelsea have apprached Ligue 1 side Montpellier with a verbal offer of 25 million euro for Elye Wahi.
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed defender Igor Julio from Serie A side Fiorentina on a four-year contract. They did not disclose the transfer fee but British media said that Brighton would pay Fiorentina 17 million euros ($18.80 million) for the 25-year-old.
Igor first joined Fiorentina on loan with obligation to buy from Italian club SPAL in January 2020, and signed a permanent deal in May 2021.
The Brazilian made nearly 110 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, a delegation from Al Hilal will be in Paris to present their plan to Kylian Mbappe.
He reports that Mbappe will be given the option to join for just one year then leave in 2024, while he pockets a fixed salary of 200 million euro plus commercial deals and image rights up to 700 million euro.
Chennaiyin FC signed Connor Shields as Jamshedpur FC roped in Provat Lakra from NorthEast United FC.
Bayern Munich’s president confirmed Wednesday that the club is aware of “initial talks" around a reported move for forward Sadio Mane from the German champion to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.
“FC Bayern is informed about this," club president Herbert Hainer said in Japan during a pre-season tour, in quotes reported by German news agency dpa. “But these are initial talks, you have to wait and see."
Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in bringing in former Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea.
The English club and the Spanish custodian parted way in the summer after 12 years and the Bavarian heavyweights are considering bringing the 32-year-old in as a free agent.
London-side Fulham, Turkish giants Galatasaray and a host of Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred from United. The Reds are looking to get in the region of 20 Million for the transfer of the 30-year-old.
While West Ham are looking to snap up Scottish international Scott McTominay from the Manchester club, who value the 26-year-old at 45 Million Euros.
The Mexican striker arrives at the Craven Cottage for a fee of 5.5 Million Euros from Wolves.
The 32-year-old is signed to a two year contract at Fulham, with an option to extend it one year further.
Despite the incredible offer tabled by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for the services of French superstar Kylian Mbappe, the 24-year-old isn’t interested in a switch to the oil-rich nation’s football project.
Inter Milan have submitted a 15 Million Euro bid to Aston Villa for the transfer of Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez.
The Nerrazuri have targeted the World Cup winner as a possible replacement for former custodian Andre Onana, who made the switch to Premier League giants Manchester United.
The English international recorded a message at the Anfield ahead of his switch to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq after 12 years with Merseyside giants Liverpool.
According to reports, Real Madrid hasn’t yet tabled an offer for French superstar Kylian Mbappe. Despite the Spanish giants not submitting an offer for the 24-year-old PSG remain confident that Los Blancos will come in with a strong offer.
The development comes after PSG offered Mbappe a 10-year contract worth 1 Billion Euros, while Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have been trying to prize away the French skipper on a one-year deal that would pocket Mbappe a whooping 700 Million Euros and PSG would receive a world record 300 Million Euro transfer fee.