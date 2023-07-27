Transfer News Highlights 27 July: Kylian Mbappe Turns Down Saudi Talks, Al Hilal Want Marco Verratti

Weeks after luring Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to join as manager, Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ettifaq signed Jordan Henderson on Thursday.

The England international, who was captain of Liverpool when the club won the Premier League and Champions League titles, is the latest star to head to the oil-rich kingdom. He will reportedly earn 700,000 pounds ($900,000) per week.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Jordan Henderson has completed a transfer to Al-Ettifaq," the team said in a statement. “The move to the Saudi Pro League side sees the midfielder bring an end to his 12-year Reds career, during which he lifted eight trophies, all but one of which as club captain."