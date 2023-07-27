Transfer News Highlights 27 July: Kylian Mbappe Turns Down Saudi Talks, Al Hilal Want Marco Verratti

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 23:53 IST
Paris, France
Inter Milan have set eyes on Yann Sommer to replace Andre Onana who left the club to join Manchester United. According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have discussed the transfer and getting closer to reaching an agreement.
Chelsea continue their pursuit to sign Moisés Caicedo as they have submitted new bid of £80m (€93m in Euros). According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have rejected the bid.
AC Milan have officially announced the signing of Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze from Villarreal CF. The Nigerian forward has signed for the Rossoneri until 30 June 2028.
Marco Veratti is close to a move to Al-Hilal. According to Fabrizio Romano, he has reached an agreement on three-year deal but PSG have not accepted the €30m proposal but it is expected to be improved soon.
Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Rasmus Højlund as they have submitted a big for €50m to get his sign as per L’Équipe. However, according to Fabrizio Romano Manchester United are still ahead.
Weeks after luring Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to join as manager, Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ettifaq signed Jordan Henderson on Thursday.
The England international, who was captain of Liverpool when the club won the Premier League and Champions League titles, is the latest star to head to the oil-rich kingdom. He will reportedly earn 700,000 pounds ($900,000) per week.
“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Jordan Henderson has completed a transfer to Al-Ettifaq," the team said in a statement. “The move to the Saudi Pro League side sees the midfielder bring an end to his 12-year Reds career, during which he lifted eight trophies, all but one of which as club captain."
Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are readying all the paperwork to send to English giants Liverpool for the transfer of midfielder Fabinho.
Liverpool look to bring in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia to reinforce the centre of the park following a mass exodus of midfielders from Jurgen Klopp’s side.
The highly anticipated transfer of Luis Suarez to Inter Miami from current club Gremio collapsed on Thursday.
The negotiations for the Uruguayan striker to be reunited with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at the David Beckham-owned USA team fell through after what the Gremio manager labelled a ‘soap opera’.
Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is coveted by Manchester United, who have submitted a 60 Million Euro bid for the 20-year-old.
The Italian side want 70 Million Euros for the striker, who is also desired by PSG, who could offer better terms for the Dane.
But, according to sources, Hojlund is inclined towards joining Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils.
Colombian superstar James Rodrigues has reportedly agreed on a switch to Brazilian side Sao Paulo on a free transfer.
The 32-year-old is is Brazil to put pen to paper after ironing out the final details of the deal.
French World Cup winner Olivier Giroud has rejected interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, who have expressed their desire to bring in the 36-year-old striker to their ambitious project.
Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq completed the signing of Frenchman Moussa Dembele and Scotsman Jack Hendry from Club Brugge.
Al Hilal have expressed their interest in bringing in the Italian midfielder from PSG.
The Saudi Pro League side have reportedly offered a 30 Million Euro fee to the Parisian side for the signature of the 30-year-old.
Kylian Mabppe has turned down the mouth-watering bumper contract from Saudi Pro League as the French skipper has no plans to make the swap to the oil-rich nation’s ambitious football project.
It has been reported that Mabppe refused to even hold talks with the Middle Eastern suitors and his future lies in Europe, possibly Real Madrid.
Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window. Kylian Mbappe has turned down the blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia, following the mouth-watering offer that would pocket the French superstar a whopping 700 Million Euros a year.
Al Hilal are interested in roping in PSG’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti to further bolster their growing squad, after announcing the signing of former Barcelona player Malcom from Zenit.
Weeks after luring Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to join as manager, Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Ettifaq signed Jordan Henderson on Thursday.
The England international, who was captain of Liverpool when the club won the Premier League and Champions League titles, is the latest star to head to the oil-rich kingdom. He signed a three-year contract and will reportedly earn 700,000 pounds ($900,000) per week.
Liverpool confirmed Henderson’s transfer to Al-Ettifaq and noted that he “lifted eight trophies, all but one of which as club captain” during his 12-year spell at Anfield.