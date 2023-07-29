Transfer News Highlights: Manchester United Sign Rasmus Hojlund, PSG Chasing Ousmane Dembele-Pedri

Curated By: Amrit Santlani & Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 00:03 IST
New Delhi, India
Football Transfer News Highlights, July 29: The rumour mill never stops, of course when players such as Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and others are on the market, there’s going to be non-stop drama. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the football transfer market. Kylian Mbappe continues to hog the limelight amidst his standoff with Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was recently questioned about Mbappe ahead of the El Clasico friendly in the USA, and the Italian coach said he’d not answer.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Manchester United have reached an agreement with Atalant to sign Rasmus Hojlund for 70 million euro with add ons included.
Porto have signed Nico Gonzalez from Barcelona for €8.5m. Five-year contract.
Sadio Mane’s move to Al Nassr is on hold.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are zeroing in on Brentford’s David Raya as their new goalkeeper with Yann Sommer inching closer joining Inter Milan to replace Andre Onana.
Rasmus Hojlund has not played a single minute in Atalanta’s friendly game against Bournemouth, feuling speculaton of his impending move to Manchester United.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manc United and Atalanta are at final stages of negotiations.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Inter Milan have submitted a 15 million euro bid for Lazar Samardzic.
Inter want to send Giovanni Fabbian to Udinese on a permanent move with buy back clause.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have signed Lesley Ugochukwu. The London-based Premier League club will pay 27 to 28 million euro to Rennes.
Amid interest from PSG for French winger Ousmane Dembele, the 26-year-old has expressed his preference to stay with the Spanish Champions Barcelona.
Valencia confirm termination of the contract for Edinson Cavani. It was reported that Cavani and Boca Juniors have reached a verbal agreement on deal valid until December 2024.
Cavani has accepted conditions of the agreement as he’s leaving Valencia on free transfer, as reported yesterday.
Premier League giants Manchester United are closing in on their attacking target Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.
The English club have been intent on signing the Dane and are said to have good relationships with Atalanta which could help push the deal in United’s favour.
If sources are to be believed London club Chelsea want to complete the signing of Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, Lyon’s Rayan Cherki, and Mohammed Kudus from Ajax in the ongoing summer transfer window as new boss Mauricio Pochettino looks to rebuild the Blues.
Allan Saint-Maximin penned an emotional goodbye note to the Newcastle faithful following his move from the PL side to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli.
Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are readying up an offer worth 45 Million Euros for the transfer of Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla.
Reports suggest that the Moroccan star stands to pocket a salary of 15 Million Euros a year if the deal goes through and he decides to sign for the oil-rich nation’s ambitious project.
Pep Guardiola remains coy when quizzed about new signings, City extended Nathan Ake’s deal earlier in the day. The Cityzens could move for new players after Riyad Mahrez joined Al Ahli.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Sadio Mane to Al Nassr is a done deal, the Senegalese star forward is already a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo since Friday. Only documents remain to be signed between Bayern Munich and the Saudi Pro League club.
According to a report in Sports Zone, PSG boss Luis Enrique is pushing the club to sign as many as six more players before the end of the transfer window including Tottenham star striker Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.
According to Tuttosport, Chelsea have rejected an approach from Juventus to loan Romelu Lukaku, the Blues would prefer to sell the player and will only let Lukaku depart for a permanent transfer. Inter Milan no longer in the race for Lukaku.
AC Milan are set to sign Valencia player Yunus Musah, the Rossoneri continue their summer rebuild with another addition, Milan’s official bid worth €20m for Valencia will be sent soon, player set to undergo medicals next week.
Official: Manchester City extend Nathan Ake’s contract until 2027, the Dutch international will continue his stay at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Pedri however, according to Fabrizio Romano, PSG will have to pay out the Spanish gem’s complete release clause to sign him. No chance Barcelona will let him depart below that figure.
Fiorentina star midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is likely to cost Manchester United around £50m. The Red Devils are looking to move on Donny van de Beek, and Fred so money shouldn’t be an issue ideally.
Manchester City have all but agreed an extension with Dutch international Nathan Ake, the defender will sign a new deal four-year contract with salary of £160,000-a-week.
Interestingly details revealed by French publication Le Equipe, if PSG trigger Ousmane Dembele’s release clause before August 1, half of the fee will go to Dembele himself. Barcelona have offered the Frenchman a new deal, final call to be taken by the player.
Paris Saint-Germain are likely to move for Barcelona’s Pedri, Luis Enrique wants the Spaniard at the Parc des Princes, Barca would definitely not give up their golden boy, this should be another interesting saga if it unravels.
Sadio Mane hasn’t trained with Bayern Munich on Saturday, he is not likely to be a part of Bayern’s friendly against Kawasaki, the player expected to leave the team on Sunday. Talks are ongoing between the club and Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, as reported by Florian Plettenberg.
Remember Edinson Cavani? The former PSG striker had joined Valencia last season and now the Uruguayan is set to join Boca Juniors according to Fabrizio Romano. Free transfer, contract until 2024 agreed.
According to multiple reports, Manchester United have turned down West Ham United’s offer for Harry Maguire, and they have also rejected a verbal approach from the Hammers for Scott McTominay. Both players are expected to depart the Old Trafford.
Manchester United are looking to sign Sofiane Amrabat from Fiorentina, however, they must first get rid of either Fred or Donny van de Beek. The Brazilian midfielder is in talks with Galatasaray, and Van de Beek is negotiating with Real Sociedad according to Fabrizio Romano.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have submitted a 60m bid to Rasmus Hojlund the striker is hopeful of joining United, PSG also in the race, however, Hojlund prefers a move to the Red Devils. Talks set to continue between both parties, personal terms won’t be an issue.
According to multiple reports, PSG are closing in on the signing of Ousmane Dembele, the Frenchman has a release clause of fifty million euros, active until July 31. The history between PSG and Barcelona looks set to continue.
Bayern Munich are set to continue their chase for Harry Kane, having two bids already rejected for the England captain, the Bavarians are set to come up with a third offer for the Tottenham star forward.
Paris Saint Germain are preparing for life after Mbappe as they are looking to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, the Frenchman has been a long-term target for PSG and has a release clause of fifty million euros before July 31.
Manchester United are looking to complete the signing of Rasmus Hojlund, a player PSG also want and amidst the bidding war between the clubs, Atalanta are set to profit. The Red Devils have reportedly made a second bid of nearly sixty million euros.
United are also looking to sell Fred or Donny Van de Beek to bring in Sofian Amrabat from Fiorentina, Fred is being linked to Galatasaray and Van de Beek is negotiating with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.
Follow this space for the latest, hottest updates from the transfer window.