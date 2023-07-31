Football Transfer and Latest Rumours Highlights, 31 July: Chelsea in Talks to Sign Kylian Mbappe

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are believed to be preparing a second offer for the transfer of Romeo Lavia from Southampton.
The Scousers saw their opening bid for the midfielder declined and the second offer is said to be around the region of 45 Million Euros.
Inter Milan are in pursuit of a forward and Arsenal’s Florin Balogan and West Ham’s Victor Scamacca have emerged as the top priorities up front.
The Nerrazuri are in talks with the London clubs over the transfer of the respective players, but according to sources, Arsenal demand more than Inter’s current offer for the USA international.
Robert Sanchez has drawn the interest of Chelsea as the London-side have reportedly sent in a formal letter for the transfer of the Spanish goalkeeper.
Dembele’s probable switch to the French capital city will reportedly see him put pen to paper on a deal that will keep the winger in France until 2028.
Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are trying to lure Serie A title winner and top scorer Victor Osimhen with a mouthwatering offer of 140 Million Euros to Napoli.
French youngster Randal Kolo Muani is on the radar of Ligue 1 champions PSG, who have made the signing of the 24-year-old from Eintracht Frankfurt a priority.
French winger Ousmane Dembele has reportedly agreed to join Ligue 1 champions PSG and has told a couple of his teammates about his desire to do the same.
However, there are reports that Barcelona are prepared to go to war if PSG snap up Dembele, and shall ask for UEFA to investigate PSG’s financial numbers in accordance with the FFP.
Some sources have said that Dembele was offered to PSG along with Gavi for a swap deal for French star Kylian Mbappe.
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are set on their pursuit of Tottenham star striker Harry Kane, and the Bavarian giants are reportedly ready to break their transfer record for the signing of the English skipper.
Arsenal have now set their eyes on bringing Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 22-year-old is counted among the world’s top wingers currently. As per Football Transfers, an initial bid has already been made and rejected. Arsenal have already splurged heavily on signing Declan Rice for 105 million pounds.
While Manchester City continue their efforts to land Josko Gvardiol, a number of their Premier League rivals including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also now interested in signing the highly rated defender.
Spanish club Real Sociedad have reportedly shown interest in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon who spent last season at Atletico Madrid. However, Reguilon’s participation was limited thanks to injuries as he managed two starts and 12 appearance.
Arsenal FC may launch a bid to sign Brentford’s Spanish goalkeeper David Raya. Brentford have rejected a loan offer from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for their custodian. Raya has a year left on his current contract and the club wants 40 million pounds for him. Raya is said to be interested in joining Arsenal.
Chelsea FC could foil Liverpool hopes of bringing Kylian Mbappe to Anfield on a loan deal after they reportedly joined the fray. As per British media, Al-Khelaifi has spoken to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly discussing a potential transfer move for the world cup winner. PSG splurged 166 million pounds when they brought Mbappe from Monaco.
Paris Saint-Germain have gone shopping in the transfer after losing one of their biggest ever stars in history earlier this year to MLS club LA Galaxy and another on the verge of an acrimonious exit. Lionel Messi arrived in the Paris capital amidst unreal hype but it didn’t turn into a dream partnership PSG were hoping it to be. What’s worse Kylian Mbappe is set on leaving them come what may meaning PSG are desperate to land a big name. In their efforts, they have reportedly agreed personal terms with FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele with the Ligue1 club taking steps to activate his release clause (£43m).
In Premier League, Chelsea seemingly have agreed personal terms with AS Monaco’s Alex Disasi. Reportedly, Disasi was a target of Manchester United as well but only in the event they were able to sell Harry Maguire who has also been stripped of the club captaincy ahead of the latest season.
The future club of Mbappe is anyone’s guess now with every major club rumoured to be landing his signature. We are all told that his heart is set on joining Real Madrid though but there’s still a year left on his contract with PSG. The latest gossip is that Liverpool FC could lure him for a year-long loan spell.