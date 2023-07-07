Transfer News Highlights, July 7: Manchester United Chase Andre Onana, Arsenal To Unveil Declan Rice

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram
William Saliba has committed his future to Arsenal after signing a new long-term deal with the Gunners.
The French centre-back, who was an integral part of Arsenal’s unexpected challenge for the Premier League title last season, has reportedly agreed a four-year deal worth £10 million ($13 million) a season.
Mauricio Pochettino on Romelu Lukaku: “He has to come back July 12/13 to be part of the squad to start pre-season".
“With all the players that arrive, first thing that they’re doing is to come to my office and say hello. That’s what I expect if he’s still a Chelsea player".
Roberto Gagliardini has signed for Monza after being released by Inter Milan.
In a statement Monza said that the 29-year-old has signed one-year deal with an option to renew should unspecified conditions be met.
Gagliardini leaves Inter after six largely underwhelming years at the San Siro as the midfielder failed to live up to early promise shown at his boyhood club Atalanta.
According to tranfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano, Christian Pulisic will be moving to AC Milan from Chelsea after the two clubs agreed a transfer.
Personal terms were not an issue and had been ironed out weeks ago.
Arda Guler said that he had received an offer from Barcelona but when Real Madrid approached him, the decision was easy.
“Why did I choose Real Madrid rather than Barcelona? Barca wanted me, but when Real Madrid want you, the conversation is over," he said.
According to BILD, Bayern Munich are very confident about signing Kyle Walker from Manchester City.
Kelechi Iheanacho is considering his options with many big offers from different clubs in Saudi Arabia as well as has five top Premier League clubs interested.
Sources from the Independent have reported that Kylian Mbappe would prefer a move to Arsenal if he were to enter the Premier League.
Mbappe has expressed his interest in Mikel Arteta’s style of play and would be open to partake in a title race with the Gunners, said internal sources.
It is to be remembered that no official move has been made by Arsenal, who anyways cannot afford to sign him at this moment given their financial constraints.
Reputed football journalist Fabrizio Roman stated that Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been confirmed as PSG’s newest signing.
After Chelsea bowed out of the race, the Parisian club purchased the youngster from Sporting CP for a fee of 60 million euros.
Ugarte now joins the ranks of new signings such as Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez to aid the club in their quest for European glory.
Recent reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur are willing to let go of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, given a suitable offer comes in for the Dane.
The midfield general, who bagged four goals and five assists in 35 appearances in the past PL campaign, is attracting interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, who are keen on acquiring him.
PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the signing of USMNT and Augsburg striker Ricardo Pepi.
The move marks a return to the Dutch Eredivisie for Pepi, 20, who played on loan last season at FC Groningen. In 31 matches across all competitions, he scored 13 goals despite Groningen’s relegation after a last-place league finish.
Arda Guler, Real Madrid’s latest signing, will don the number 24, previously worn by players such as Claude Makelele, Sami Khedira and Lassana Diarra.
Italian side Atalanta have confirmed the signing of Dutch left-back Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen.
Bakker is set to join the club along with wing-back Sead Kolasinac, as the club aims to rebuild their defensive backline in time for their return to Europa League this upcoming season.
Bayern Munich are said to have completed all the medicals for new signing, Kim Min-Jae and are on pace to sign the Korean defender from Napoli.
Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian is set to stay in Fulham for the upcoming season. Fulham are proposing their second deal to retain the Brazilian who was instrumental in their top-half finish in the Premier League, following an earlier deal that fell apart.
Ex-Manchester United defender Daley Blind is set to join Spanish side Girona, after departing from Ajax as a free agent this summer.
AC Milan have confirmed their interest in signing Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic and are said to be working towards finalizing a deal with the Blues today.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have improved their bid to Inter for Andre Onana, as they now have offered a deal worth 50 million euros.
But, Inter are still hesitant and expecting an offer close to 60 million euros to let go of their first-choice keeper.
The Brazilian centre-back has agreed to stay at the Emirates for four more years to aid Arsenal in their pursuit for the Premier League title.
The biggest news as of today has to be Manchester United’s hot pursuit for Andre Onana from Inter. With David De Gea’s future seemingly uncertain, United are in dire need of bringing in options.
Arsenal are also set to unveil their new signing of Declan Rice. The Gunners also signed a four-year extension for centre-back William Saliba and are also expected to call in Dutchman Jurrien Timber from Ajax for his medical today.
AC Milan are also active in the market as they seek to acquire US forward Christian Pulisic from Chelsea to add to their ranks.