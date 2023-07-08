Transfer News Highlights, 8 July: David de Gea Leaves as Manchester United Close in on Andre Onana

Transfer Market Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window. English giants Manchester United are very close to bringing in goalkeeper Andre Onana to the Premier League as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen the side that finished third in the bygone season. David de Gea left Old Trafford.

Turkish sensation Arda Guler was snapped up by Spanis heavyweights Real Madrid, who rate the youngster highly.

Dutch fullback Daley Blind made the switch to Spanish side Girona following his departure from Eredivisie side Ajax.