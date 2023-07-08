Transfer News Highlights, 8 July: David de Gea Leaves as Manchester United Close in on Andre Onana

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Edited By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 23:59 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Transfer Market Highlights: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window. English giants Manchester United are very close to bringing in goalkeeper Andre Onana to the Premier League as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen the side that finished third in the bygone season. David de Gea left Old Trafford.
Turkish sensation Arda Guler was snapped up by Spanis heavyweights Real Madrid, who rate the youngster highly.
Dutch fullback Daley Blind made the switch to Spanish side Girona following his departure from Eredivisie side Ajax.
Paris Saint Germain announce the signing of Kang In Lee on a contract until 2028, becoming the first South Korean player to sign for the club.
Free agent Wilfried Zaha has reportedlyreceived offersfrom multiple clubsacross Europe - Napoli, PSG, Lazio, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray being linked.
But the Ivory Coast international has also reportedly rejected a big offer from Al-Nassr.
Former Croatia boss Slaven Bilic has returned to Saudi Arabia as coach of Al-Fateh, the club announced on Saturday.
The 54-year-old is the latest well-known figure to move to the Saudi league after Steven Gerrard took over as Al-Ettifaq coach earlier this week.
Bilic, who was in charge of his native Croatia for six years from 2006 until 2012, previously coached Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League five years ago.
He was sacked after winning just six of 20 matches in five months at the helm.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Galatasaray have agreed personal terms with Angelino with only a fee to finalised with RB Leipzig.
Chelsea announced the signing of Ishe Samuels-Smith from Everton.
Samuels-Smith, who represented England at the European Under-17 Championship this summer, established himself as a regular for Everton Under-21s last season, featuring at both centre-back and left-back.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United and Inter Milan are expected to finalise a deal for and Andre Onana by next week.
David De Gea has announced his departure from Manchester United, bringing an end to a 12-year stay during which he secured an array of trophies and personal accolades to cement his place as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the club.
Since joining from Atlético Madrid in 2011, David made 545 appearances for Manchester United with 190 clean sheets – both club records for a goalkeeper.
He won the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Europa League and two Carabao Cups.
His personal honours include two Premier League Golden Glove awards, a record four Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards (voted by fans), and four Players’ Player of the Year awards.
David de Gea penned an emotional farewell message for Manchester United fans.
The Athletic are reporting that Chelsea have rejected an offer from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku. They want a transfer feeof around €45m.
Juventus and Al-Hilal are also interested in the Belgian striker.
Leeds United and Roma have agreed a loan deal for Diego Llorente deal until the end of the 2023/24 season.
The 29-year-old moved to the Stadio Olimpico on loan in the January transfer window and went onto make 12 appearances.
Sky Sports is reporting that Juventus have started discussions with Chelsea about the possibilty of signing Romelu Lukaku.
Valencia signed midfielder Pepelu for five million euros ($5.5 million) on Saturday, a year after the Spaniard signed a 10-year-deal with Levante.
The 24-year-old, who came through Levante’s youth system, stayed with them after they were relegated in 2022, penning a deal until 2032 last June and posing with a shirt featuring the infinity symbol.
Spanish media outlet Relevo reveal Barcelona are expected to announce the signing of Vitor Roque.
The Spanish giants have agreed on a deal with Athletico Paranaense for the signing of 19-year-old Victor Roque.
According to reports, Barcelona have handed the signed paperwork and are waiting on Paranaense to countersign the same before the announcement can be made.
Serie A-winning defender Kim Min-Jae’s impending move to German champions Bayern Munich is inching ever closer to completion as the Korean’s medical with the Bundesliga powerhouse was successfully completed. All that remains now is for the paperwork to be completed.
English full-back Kyle Walker has attracted interest from Bundesliga as Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel looks to swap up the treble-winning defender.
Walker has also received a contract extension from his current club and PL champions Manchester City to stay in England, and the final decision is reportedly completely up to the 33-year-old.
Burnley, who got promoted to the Premier League this season, have reportedly completed the signing of 19-year-old French international Soumaila Coulibaly from Borussia Dortmund.
Sources say that the English side have signed the teenager on a loan contract with an obligation to buy in the year 2024 for a fee of around 15 Million Euros.
Dutch defender Daley Blind, who made the decision to leave his beloved Ajax, made the switch to the Spanish side Girona.
The 33-year-old will bring his invaluable experience and ability to the side trying to come up with a strong showing in La Liga.
Chelsea are targeting the acquisition of Rayan Cherki from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon.
The French side are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of 50 Million Euro mark for the sale of the 19-year-old midfielder.
Blues legend, John Terry, is back at his beloved London club albeit in a new role.
The former defender and Chelsea captain revealed that he will work for the Academy at the capital city club.
Harvey Barnes, one of the stand out players of the Leicester City unit that got relegated to the Championships, is rated highly by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who is interested in brining the Englishman to St.James’ Park.
The Italian giants are looking to fill in for goalkeeper the outgoing Andre Onana, who is expected to join PL side Manchester United.
The Nerrazuri are eyeing possible moves for Yan Sommer of Bayern Munich and 21-year-old Anatolij Trubin, who plays for Shakhtar Donetsk.
The Cameroonian shot-stopper has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the English giants and is waiting for movement from his current side Inter Milan to take the switch forward.
The deal is said to be a four-year contract with an option to extend for one additional year.
The move is set to be Erik ten Hag’s second acquisition of the season following the transfer of Mason Mount from Chelsea to United earlier in the week.