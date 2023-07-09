Transfer News Highlights, 9 July: Bayern Munich Submit New Bid For Harry Kane, Lucas Hernandez Joins PSG

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 23:52 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Vitor Roque’s agent André Cury has almost confirmed the Brazilian’s big move to FC Barcelona as he thanked the club for his trust.
Roque’s agent Cury: “I spoke to Deco about Vitor for almost a year and we finally have an agreement now", told ge.
“We have chosen the best project for Vitor and I thank Barça for their trust".
BIG NEWS! Bayern Munich are not stopping and have submitted another bid for Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane. Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg has reported that Bayern have decided to submit €80m plus add-ons.
Fred is expected to leave Manchester United this summer as Fulham and some Saudi Clubs are interested in signing him. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian has hired new agents, the same group as Gabriel Jesus.
Chelsea have decided to target Dusan Vlahovic to fill the striker’s spot in the line-up. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are ready to splash big money on the striker. Juventus have asked for Romelu Lukaku + €25million in return for him.
Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Lucas Hernández. The French international defender has signed a five-year contract with the French giants. “I’m really excited! I’ve been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it’s finally happened. It’s a very special day for me and I’m very happy to be here," said Lucas Hernandez.
Chelsea have set a price tag for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku as Italian giants Inter and Juventus are in the race to get their hands on him. According to Daily Mail, Chelsea want £40m (£47/$50m) for Lukaku.
Turkish giants Galatasaray are inching closer to a deal sealing a permanent move for striker Mauro Icardi.
The club are waiting on PSG’s signal for the transfer.
Former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Caballero joined Leicester City’s backroom staff in order to help the club mount a challenge back to the Premier League following their relegation from the top flight.
The 41-year-old Argentine keeper becomes the fifth addition to Enzo Maresca’s unit.
The Indian stopper back joins the reigning championsh Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a move certain to bolster coach Juan Ferrando’s options at the back.
Newly promoted Burnley are close to completing the deal for Borussia Dortmund teenager Soumaila Coulibaly.
The 19-year-old French player would be an interesting addition to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.
Paulo Bento is reportedly said to have agreed to a three-year deal to take charge of the UAE national side.
The Portuguese tactician recently led the South Korean team to the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Inter Milan are readying up an opening offer for the signing of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yan Sommer.
The Swiss keeper has been touted as Inter’s ideal replacement for the outgoing Andre Onana, who is set to make the switch to Manchester United.
It has been reported that Inter will open the negotiation for the shot-stopper with a 6 Million Euro offer.
The German giants have expressed interest in the signing of 17-year-old French footballer Warren Zaire-Emery of PSG.
The teenager came into international relevance when he started the UEFA Champions League game for the Parisian club last year alongside Argentine genius Lionel Messi.
The Bundesliga side have started negotiations with the Qatari-owned club over the possibility of bringing the teenager to Signal Iduna Park.
German giants Bayern Munich, who were looking to rope in English striker Harry Kane during the ongoing transfer window are reportedly close to pulling out of the fight for the signature of the talismanic striker.
Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, who has the propensity to be a tough negotiator to deal with, is cited as one of the main reasons the Bundesliga champions want to move away from their target striker.
The race to sign French crown jewel Kylian Mbappe is heating up by the day and the French striker himself added fuel to the burning fire with some explosive comments to the French media yesterday.
Apparently, Mbappe’s comments over PSG being a divisive club did not go down well with some of the players of the team, who have approached the club with complaints pertaining to the same.
Meanwhile, PSG seemed to be stuck in a pit in terms of the 24-year-old as the capital city club does not want to let him go for a free next season when his existing contract runs out and either want the superstar to sign an extension or be sold during the ongoing window as multiple clubs lie in wait, particularly Real Madrid.
Transfer Market Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window. PSG star Kylian Mbappe’s latest interview saw him criticising the French capital city club in a scathing comment as the never-ending transfer saga of the most sought-after player on the planet right now carries on.
Bayern Munich could possibly pull out of the race for English captain Harry Kane citing the difficulties in negotiating with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.
Manchester United stalwart goalie David De Gea announced that he was leaving the red devils after a brilliant 12 years of service between the sticks.
Paris Saint-Germain said on Sunday it has signed France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract after a long spell on the sidelines with injury. Hernández hasn’t played a competitive game since injuring his knee while playing for France against Australia at the World Cup in November.