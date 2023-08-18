Football Transfers News Live Updates: PSG in Talks to Sign Ansu Fati; David de Gea Move to Bayern 'Vetoed'

Expressing his admiration for the young star, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had recently said, “I’m happy with him (Fati), he is heritage of this club. I don’t know how I should say it. The market will dictate, and that is up until August 31st… I’m happy with him, he is a player for the present and the future.”

Meanwhile, in Paris, Neymar has said his goodbyes to PSG teammates. The Brazilian superstar has made a mouthwatering switch to Saudi club Al-Hilal.

West Ham might offer former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard a short-term deal. Lingard was with The Hammers in 2021 during a loan spell.

Barcelona are reportedly open to listen to offers for left-back Marcos Alonso who they signed from Chelsea in 2022.

PSG want to be ready in the event Marco Verratti moves to Saudi Pro League and therefore they are pursuing midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Juventus goalie Wojciech Szczesny says he’s not interested in joining Saudi Pro League despite the recent trend of some of the biggest names in the world of football heading to the middle-east nation.

“I have no shortage of money in my life. I prefer cool challenges, and defending the Juventus goal is the coolest challenge I can give myself. I don’t read much about football, but I know a few players have gone there [Saudi Arabia] and I’m not surprised. I understand that someone can make such a decision and it seems quite logical. I believe it is worth having other priorities than pursuing money,” Szczesny told Football Italia.