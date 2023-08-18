Football Transfers News Live Updates: PSG in Talks to Sign Ansu Fati; David de Gea Move to Bayern 'Vetoed'

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Football Transfer Live Updates From Today: Barcelona star Ansu Fati could leave the Spanish club in the current transfer window if reports are to be believed. The 20-year-old is wanted by several Premier League clubs including Arsenal with even Manchester United rumoured to be interested. However, as per El Nacional, French club Paris Saint-Germain is in talks with Barca about a possible signing of Fati with the Catalan Giants asking for £25.7 million plus £8.6 million in add-ons.
Serie A-winning manager Luciano Spalletti has been appointed as the new man in charge of the Italian national team following the resignation of Roberto Mancini.
Spalletti is contracted to the FIGC till the year 2026.
Latest reports state that Barcelona’s move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is progressing positively. The Portuguese has made it clear that he is not interested in conversing with other clubs and is seeking a move to the Catalans.
Negotiations are advanced with City — no agreement yet on salary coverage & loan fee reached but they are getting closer.
The Liverpool boss went on to personally greet his new signing from Stuttgart, Wataru Endo, who will hopefully be the final piece to solving the midfield rebuild that Liverpool are encountering currently.
Arsenal are considering entering the transfer market to sign cover for their new signing, Jurrien Timber who is out for a number of months after being dealt with a knee injury in the Gunners’ first fixture of the new Premier League season against Nottingham Forest.
Inter and Bayern, in direct contact today to negotiate Benjamin Pavard deal. New round of talks taking place after €25m bid submitted yesterday.
It is said that Pavard is pushing to leave the club as soon as possible and Inter will try t be the ones to claim him as he is the priority. But, the deal all hinges on final price tag being set.
Italian midfielder Niccolo Zaniolo has reportedly signed a deal to confirm his transfer from Galatasaray to English side Aston Villa after the completion of his medical.
Galatasaray & Chelsea consider Hakim Ziyech deal agreed. All documents are ready and the deal is set in place.
All that is left is Ziyech’s signature and then the deal will be completed. Ziyech is expected to travel to Istanbul tonight,
Ex-Arsenal and Everton forward Theo Walcott has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34. The forward has ended his 18-year senior career after playing more than 550 games for Southampton, Arsenal and Everton, scoring 129 goals
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his interest in extending Jonny Evans’ contract at Old Trafford.
“I’d like Jonny Evans to stay — there are discussions over a new deal. We are in talks and when we have news we will bring it as always. For this month he is under contract but we are talking," the United boss said.
Tyler Adams is all set to undergo a medical ahead of his impending move to Bournemouth.
The 24-year-old American impressed with Leeds and will look to carry forward the same with the Cherries in the upcoming season.
The much-awaited transfer of Lucas Paqueta from West Ham United to Premier League champions Manchester City is apparently on the verge of collpase after negotiations seemed to have been called off between both teams at the moment.
Liverpool have announced the signing of Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart. The Japanese midfielder will make the move to Anfield for a reported fee of 18 million Euros.
The young Belgian midfielder, Romeo Lavia was announced as a Chelsea player as the side uploaded a video which featured their former player, Eden Hazard.
The Athletic is reporting that the top management at Manchester United has been informed about the impending return of Mason Greenwood.
Manchester United’s Eric Bailly’s reported move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr could be off as Premier League club Fulham have enquired about the 29-year-old. Should the deal progress, Bailly will become Fulham’s 4th signing of the window.
Former Manchester United star David de Gea was reported for a blockbuster switch to German club Bayern Munich. However, manager Thomas Tuchel has ‘vetoed it’. De Gea was reportedly open to a move.
Chelsea FC are all set to confirm the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Salvia from Southampton. The Blues have reportedly sealed a deal worth 58 million pounds for Salvia who has also completed his medical.
West Ham United are said to be in talks with Ajax AFC to sign Mohammed Kudus. The Hammers could make him a priority signing should Lucas Paqueta leave for Manchester City as per Fabrizio Romano.
Juventus endured a tough last season that saw them being docked 10 points for transfer irregularities. Their star midfielder Paul Pogba missed a majority of the season due to a serious knee injury. Pogba and Juventus are hoping for a better season. Read More Here.
Former Arsenal, Everton and Southampton star Theo Walcott is reportedly going to retire to bring an end to his storied career. In 397 appearances in Premier League, Walcott scored 80 goals. The 34-year-old was released by Southampton earlier this year.
Crystal Palace have announced Michael Olise has signed a new deal with them meaning Chelsea’s hope of signing the winger have ended.
It’s been reported that Italian club Inter Milan is in talks with Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard. As per Fabrizio Romano, a 25 million euro bid has been placed.
Treble winners Manchester City may continue to their pursuit of West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta especially after their midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne was ruled out for months. West Ham are said to have rejected an initial bid but are expecting a fresh offer from City.
Expressing his admiration for the young star, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had recently said, “I’m happy with him (Fati), he is heritage of this club. I don’t know how I should say it. The market will dictate, and that is up until August 31st… I’m happy with him, he is a player for the present and the future.”
Meanwhile, in Paris, Neymar has said his goodbyes to PSG teammates. The Brazilian superstar has made a mouthwatering switch to Saudi club Al-Hilal.
West Ham might offer former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard a short-term deal. Lingard was with The Hammers in 2021 during a loan spell.
Barcelona are reportedly open to listen to offers for left-back Marcos Alonso who they signed from Chelsea in 2022.
PSG want to be ready in the event Marco Verratti moves to Saudi Pro League and therefore they are pursuing midfielder Khephren Thuram.
Juventus goalie Wojciech Szczesny says he’s not interested in joining Saudi Pro League despite the recent trend of some of the biggest names in the world of football heading to the middle-east nation.
“I have no shortage of money in my life. I prefer cool challenges, and defending the Juventus goal is the coolest challenge I can give myself. I don’t read much about football, but I know a few players have gone there [Saudi Arabia] and I’m not surprised. I understand that someone can make such a decision and it seems quite logical. I believe it is worth having other priorities than pursuing money,” Szczesny told Football Italia.