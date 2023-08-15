Transfer News Highlights, August 15: Neymar Joins Al Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Want Alisson

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 23:38 IST
Paris, France
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Chelsea have broken the British transfer record for the second time in a year by signing Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion on an eight-year contract. Neymar is headed for Saudi Arabia after Pro League side Al Hilal agreed a two-year deal with Paris St Germain. The transfer fee was reported to be about 90 million euros plus add-ons and subject to completing a medical.
Al Hilal are closing in on a deal for Sevilla goalie Yassine Bounou, the Saudi Arabian club set their sights on the Moroccan shot-stopper after confirming Neymar’s signing.
Manchester City are set to move along with their interest in Lucas Paqueta, the Cityzens are set to test West Ham United’s resolve by offering a bid of £80M, Brazilian midfielder looking forward to joining the Premier League champions according to Jack Guaghan.
Official confirmed, Neymar Jr signs two year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.
After completing a deal for Moises Caicedo, Chelsea are also set to reach full agreement with Southampton for French midfielder Romeo Lavia, who was Liverpool’s top target.
According to Sky Sports, Dean Henderson is likely to be kept at Old Trafford unless Manchester United find a replacement for the Englishman. With David Onana firmly established as number 1 goalie, Henderson could force a move given his lack of game time.
According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are looking to sign Liverpool goalie Alisson Becker. Talks are underway and the player would be open to a move.
Manchester City are not going to let Stefan Ortega depart the club, Bayern Munich remain interested in signing the goalkeeper but Pep Guardiola has said that Ortega will not be sold easily.
“We don’t want to sell him and we don’t want to loan him. I’m sorry, but we want him for long time," said Guardiola.
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee just shy of €40m for Crystal Palace player Michael Olise according to RMC Sport, the Blues continue their incredible spending under new owner Todd Boehly.
Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal are likely to target PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, after they complete the move for Neymar. The Saudi club are also in talks with PSG to sign Marco Verratti, according to Le Parisian.
Official confirmed David Raya has been signed by Arsenal, confirmation from the Gunners. Loan move, which will be made permanent next season due to FFP rules.
David Raya has arrived at Arsenal’s training ground, a selfie of the player with his agent ahead of the loan move. Raya will compete with Arsenal’s number 1 choice Aaron Ramsdale.
Real Madrid have unveiled Kepa Arrizabalaga in front of their fans, the Los Blancos have signed a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.
According to transfer window expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal are set to announce the signing of Brazilian superstar Neymar today. The Saudi Arabian club have completed all the documentation and want to confirm the transfer on Tuesday.
Arsenal are set to announce the completion of David Raya’s signing on loan from Brentford, the Gunners have signed the Spaniard and the deal will be made official later in the day.
Manchester United and Harry Maguire’s standoff regarding the pay-off package has seemingly thrown a spanner in the works as the Englishman’s move to West Ham is reportedly off!
More here: West Ham United Call Off Harry Maguire’s Move From Manchester United
According to reports in Spain, free agent Sergio Ramos is drawing interst from Galatasaray.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reprtst that Lille have rejected Brighton’s €17M + €3M add ons bid for Carlos Baleba.
He adds that Lille want €30M for the midfielder.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea and Southampton are close to agreeing a deal for Romeo Lavia with 50 million fee plus add-ons.
Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham is on hold as the former captain is holding out for a 15 million pounds pay-off from Manchester United and then only will he join the Hammers, according to The Sun.
French publication L’Équipe is erporting that PSG has told Juan Bernat that he is surplus to requirements at the Ligue 1 champions.
Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen are eyein the full-back.
Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal may target Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo in case Kieran Tierney leaves.
Kerala Blasters annoinced the signing of 24-year-old Montenegro centre-back Milos Drincic, who has played around 230 game in the top tiers of Montenegro and Belarus, on a one-year deal.
Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria has signed a five-year deal to join AS Monaco from Juventus.
The 26-year-old will play for the Ligue 1 side having returned from a loan spell at Chelsea last season.
No financial details were disclosed, but French media reported a transfer fee of 20 million euros.
Jack Harrison has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Leeds United.
The left winger becomes Everton’s fourth signing of the close season following the arrival of forward Arnaut Danjuma, defender Ashley Young and striker Youssef Chermiti.
Stade Rennais have signed Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from AS Roma on a two-year contract.
No financial details were announced but Italian media said Ligue 1 club Rennes will pay a total of around three million euros for the 35-year-old.
According to reports, PSG’s Brazilian superstar Neymar is all set to make the move to the ambitious Saudi Pro League with his switch to Al Hilal from the Parisian club.
Chelsea completed the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo on Monday for a reported Premier League record fee of up to 115 million pounds.
The Blues said the 21-year-old has agreed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with a club option for a further year, after Chelsea beat off competition from Liverpool for his signature.
It is the second time Chelsea have broken the British transfer record in seven months after spending £107 million on Enzo Fernandez in January.