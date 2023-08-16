Transfer News Highlights August 16: Ronaldo's Al Nassr Eye Aymeric Laporte, Manchester United Offer Mason Greenwood Update

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
August 16, 2023
London, United Kingdom (UK)
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton. According to media reports, Chelsea agreed a fee of 53 million pounds for the 19-year-old. Liverpool also made a bid for Lavia but missed out on the Belgian who will now join Chelsea’s British record-signing Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge. Neymar has signed a two-year contract at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal after six years with Paris St Germain.
Manchester City have reportedly agreed to a £25m deal for Aymeric Laporte with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. The centre-back is set to sign a three-year deal. Big deal for Ronaldo’s club after defeat to Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League fixture.
Official, done deal Charles de Ketelaere has joined Serie A club, Atalanta, leaving AC Milan. The Bergamo-based club has signed the Belgian on a loan deal, with option to buy permanently.
Nicolo Zaniolo is set to join Premier League club Aston Villa, the Italian player has arrived in Birmingham ahead of his medical test, according to Fabrizio Romano, the club will also try to complete Marcus Acuna deal this week.
Dortmund players happy with Jude Bellingham’s departure, many players felt the Englishman was ‘arrogant’. Bellingham joined Real Madrid earlier this summer and also scored a debut goal during the La Liga fixture against Athletic Bilbao.
Barcelona have appointed Deco as their new sporting director, Mateu Alemany will leave the club and the veteran could be given another way into the Premier League as Tottenham are pondering to approach Alemany. He was due to join Aston Villa previously, now could be heading to North London to join Spurs.
According to the Athletic’s Adam Crafton, Mason Greenwood is set to be reintegrated into the Manchester United first team after charges against him were dropped. United also released a lengthy official statement about the player, but it was simply a release demanding more time from fans before Greenwood is included back in first team action.
Al Nassr are set to sign Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, the centre-back has reportedly agreed a deal with the Saudi Pro League club after not getting regular minutes under Pep Guardiola last season.
Recent reports suggest that the Lucas Paquetá transfer from West Ham United to Man City is currently stalling. Intermediaries are trying to unblock the situation and are hopeful they can. Good news is that Paquetá has already agreed personal terms with City.
Al-Hilal are set to agree a deal with Premier League side Fulham to sign Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrović imminently.
The player has agreed terms on a contract already and is waiting for the final green light to make the move.
The latest updates report that Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has reached an agreement to become the new Italy head coach. Negotiations are ongoing about his release clause from Napoli, who still pay him a salary.
Spanish side Sevilla are now advancing in talks to sign Borna Sosa as new LB, given the departure of Augusttinson and the rumours of Marcos Acuna leaving for Aston Villa interested.
Talks are taking place, and the club is impatently waiting for the next steps of the LBs domino after Augustinsson joined Anderlecht.
Here is the list of all the benefits Neymar will receive in Saudi Arabia:
Liverpool have reactivated their interest in Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch this week and are in talks with his representatives. He is also on the list of Manchester United, but no offer has been made yet.
Sheffield United have signed Tom Davies on a three-year contract on a free transfer.
Latest reports suggest that Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has now verbally agreed to sign new contract at Manchester City, thereby formally confirming his decision to stay at the club.
City expect Bernardo to sign contracts by the end of next week for a new deal which will be valid until June 2026.
Vasco da Gama fans going crazy for new signing Dimitri Payet as free agent from Olympique Marseille.
A little fun fact to keep in mind here is that the agent who brought Payet to Brazil is Túlio de Melo, former Brazilian striker who was Payet’s teammate at Lille.
Anderlecht have successfully signed Ludwig Augustinsson as their new fullback on loan from Sevilla until June 2024.
Roma have signed Renato Sanches from PSG on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.
Bayern Munich are pursuing a move for former Manchester United FC goalkeeper David de Gea.
Bayern and German superstar, Manuel Neuer, suffered a leg injury following the World Cup last year. The veteran goalkeeper hasn’t recovered yet and his temporary replacement, Yann Sommer, has left the club as well leaving the Bavarian giants looking for another replacement.
Leandro Paredes has rejoined Roma from Paris Saint-Germain.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Andros Townsend, wh ois a free agent, has received interst from MLS and Saudi clubs. He is yet to make up his mind.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that they are looking to let Stefan Ortega leav amid reports that Bayern Munich may be interested in signing the goalkeeper.
“We don’t want to sell him and we don’t want to loan him. I’m sorry, but we want him for long time," said Guardiola.
Longtime Sheffield forward Billy Sharp has joined the LA Galaxy for the rest of the Major League Soccer season.
The Galaxy announced the signing of the 37-year-old Sharp on Tuesday. The deal includes a club option for 2024.
Sharp is the top goal scorer in the history of the second-tier English Football League Championship, scoring 130 times in 399 appearances
According to RMC Sport, Chelsea have agreed a fee just shy of 40 million euros for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that helsea have comeplted the signing of Deivid Washington.
He adds that the ydeal is worth 16 million euro plus 4 million euros.
Accordding to reports in Germanay and England, Chelsea are closing to agreeing a deal to sign Elye Wahi for 30 million euros + add ons.
Reports also add that the the player is reconsidering his options as he is unsure about his place in the Chelsea project.
Eintracht are keen but won’t make a move until Randal Kolo Muani leaves and West Ham have offered 35 million euros.
Paris St Germain’s Senegal defender Abdou Diallo has joined Qatari side Al-Arabi. The terms of the deal were not disclosed but French media reported that the 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal after Al-Arabi paid a 15 million euros transfer fee.
Inter Milan’s Germany midfielder Robin Gosens has joined Champions League debutants Union Berlin.
Union paid a reported a club record fee of 15 million euros for the 29-year-old who has signed a five-year deal, local media said. The length of contract was not given.
Chelsea has reportedly signed Romeo Lavia from Southampton, beating out efforts from Liverpool.
Arsenal signed Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent.
According to British media reports, Arsenal paid Brentford a loan fee worth three million pounds for Raya and will have the option to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent basis for 27 million pounds.