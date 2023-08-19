Transfer News Highlights, August 19: Benjamin Pavard to Stay at Inter Milan, Liverpool Sign Wataru Endo

Trends :Chandrayaan-3Sunny DeolBRICS SummitRanbir KapoorAsia Cup
Transfer News Highlights: Follow the latest transfer news and gossips from the world of football.

Benjamin Pavard and Wataru Endo

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 23:57 IST

Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad.

Aug 19, 2023 23:24 IST

Transfer News Live: A Split-Up Of West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos Deal

Aug 19, 2023 22:35 IST

Transfer News Live: Stuttgart Let Go Of Mavropanos To West Ham United

Konstantinos Mavropanos will join Premier League side West Ham for £19m + add-ons. A medical visit is set to happen in the next few hours.

Aug 19, 2023 21:17 IST

Transfer News Live: Al Nassr Pursuing Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte - Report

Sources state that Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has come to a personal agreement with Saudi side Al-Nassr, over a deal that will pay the Frenchman 15 million euros per year of his contract.

Aug 19, 2023 20:47 IST

Transfer News Live: Otavio Ready To Leave Porto For Al Nassr

Porto’s Otávio is all set to join the rans of Al Nassr. It is said that a verbal agreement has been reached on a €60m release clause fee for the Portuguese.

Al Nassr is set to pay the €60m package not in one solution but different installments. More details pertaining to the specifics of the deal are yet to be announced.

If the deal goes through, it will be a record sale for the Portuguese side.

Aug 19, 2023 19:42 IST

Transfer News Live: Aleksandar Mitrovic Completes Move To Al-Hilal

Aleksandar Mitrović to Al Hilal is a done deal. A three year deal was agreed to weeks ago and not the green light has also been given from Fulham for a fee package worth more than €50m.

Documents being checked today in order to be signed, flight booked tonight after medical in Paris. The agreed contract is set to keep the Serbian at the Saudi club till 2026T

Aug 19, 2023 18:36 IST

Transfer News Live: OM's Malinovskyi Joins Genoa On Loan

Ruslan Malinovskyi leaves Olympique Marseille and joins Serie A side Genoa on loan with €10m buy option clause.

Aug 19, 2023 18:22 IST

Transfer News Live: Neymar Arrives In Saudi Arabia On PM's Aircraft

Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, cousin of the Saudi Prime Minister, lent him a Boeing 747 to make the Paris-Riyadh journey.

Aug 19, 2023 17:52 IST

Transfer News Live: Randal Kolo Muani Agrees To Personal Terms With PSG - Report

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani has been in the news since the beginning of the transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich reportedly leading the race to acquire his signature.

But, it seems like both of their plans may just be ruined as the latest reports suggest that French champions Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race and have agreed to personal terms with the French striker for what is believed to be a five-year deal.

Aug 19, 2023 16:39 IST

Transfer News Live: Qatari Clubs Looking To Close In On Coutinho Deal

Qatari clubs are insistent on signing Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa in the final days of the summer transfer window.

There has been approaches from Saudi Clubs as well, but Qatari sides are pushing hard to bring the midfielder in.

Aug 19, 2023 15:48 IST

Transfer News Live: Chelsea Bids for Djordje Petrovic

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea have submitted a formal proposal for Djordje Petrovic.

The London-based Premier League club have understood to be have tabled a bid worth 15 million pounds, as per Jacob Steinberg.

Aug 19, 2023 15:13 IST

Chelsea Transfer News Live: Pochettino Warns New Signings About Selection Battle

Mauricio Pochettino refused to guarantee first-team places to Chelsea’s big money signings after the club’s spending since last season reached £350 million.

“The players have a clear idea that they need to compete for their place and then it’s the coach that is going to decide who are the best for every single game," Pochettino told reporters.

READ MORE

Aug 19, 2023 14:25 IST

Transfer News Live: Marc Andre ter Stegen to Join Barcelona Extension

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Barcelona and Marc Andre ter Stegen are close to agreeing a new deal agreement, which will be valid until June 2028.

Aug 19, 2023 13:53 IST

Transfer News Live: Hugo Lloris Not Joining Lazio

According to Sky Sports, Hugo Lloris changed his mind and decided to not join Lazio after it was revealed to him that he would not be the starting in goal.

Aug 19, 2023 13:02 IST

Manchester United Transfer News Live: Al-Ittihad Eye Raphael Varane

According to report in the Brtish media, Manchester United’s Raphael Varane has emerged as a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Aug 19, 2023 12:27 IST

Transfer News Live: City Would be 'Killed' for Spending as Much as Chelsea - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City are judged differently to other clubs on the subject of transfer spending, arguing they would be “killed" if they splashed out as much money on new signings as Chelsea have over the last 12 months.

READ MORE

Aug 19, 2023 10:34 IST

Transfer News Live: Tyler Adams to Sign for Bournemouth

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that American Tyler Adams will be leaving Leeds United for Bournemouth on a five-year contract. The fee, according to him, is 20 million pounds.

Aug 19, 2023 09:42 IST

Transfer News Live: Benjamin Pavard Not Leaving Bayern Munich

According to Sky Sports, Benjamin Pavard will not be leaving Bayern Munich after his move to Inter Milan fell through.

Aug 19, 2023 08:45 IST

Transfer News Live: Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic Out?

Fulham boss Marco Silva clarified that Saudi transfer target Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss their home Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday due to injury.

“Just Mitrovic is going to be out of the game, all the other players are going to be ready," Silva said.

Aug 19, 2023 07:40 IST

Transfer News Live: Aston Villa Sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray

Aston Villa have signed Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Turkish Super League champions Galatasaray on a one-season loan for five million euros.

There is a “conditional compulsory purchase option" so if certain criteria are met Villa will pay another 22.5 million euros ($24.45 million) plus 15.5 million euros in possible add-ons to make the move permanent.

Read more

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported Liverpool offered around 16 million pounds to sign the 30-year-old who has 50 caps for Japan.

