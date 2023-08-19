Transfer News Highlights, August 19: Benjamin Pavard to Stay at Inter Milan, Liverpool Sign Wataru Endo

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 23:57 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Aston Villa signed Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray. Zaniolo, 24, is the Premier League club’s fourth signing since the end of last season. The deal reportedly involves an option for Villa to make the move permanent. Liverpool have signed Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart on a long-term contract.
Konstantinos Mavropanos will join Premier League side West Ham for £19m + add-ons. A medical visit is set to happen in the next few hours.
Sources state that Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has come to a personal agreement with Saudi side Al-Nassr, over a deal that will pay the Frenchman 15 million euros per year of his contract.
Porto’s Otávio is all set to join the rans of Al Nassr. It is said that a verbal agreement has been reached on a €60m release clause fee for the Portuguese.
Al Nassr is set to pay the €60m package not in one solution but different installments. More details pertaining to the specifics of the deal are yet to be announced.
If the deal goes through, it will be a record sale for the Portuguese side.
Aleksandar Mitrović to Al Hilal is a done deal. A three year deal was agreed to weeks ago and not the green light has also been given from Fulham for a fee package worth more than €50m.
Documents being checked today in order to be signed, flight booked tonight after medical in Paris. The agreed contract is set to keep the Serbian at the Saudi club till 2026T
Ruslan Malinovskyi leaves Olympique Marseille and joins Serie A side Genoa on loan with €10m buy option clause.
Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, cousin of the Saudi Prime Minister, lent him a Boeing 747 to make the Paris-Riyadh journey.
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani has been in the news since the beginning of the transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich reportedly leading the race to acquire his signature.
But, it seems like both of their plans may just be ruined as the latest reports suggest that French champions Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race and have agreed to personal terms with the French striker for what is believed to be a five-year deal.
Qatari clubs are insistent on signing Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa in the final days of the summer transfer window.
There has been approaches from Saudi Clubs as well, but Qatari sides are pushing hard to bring the midfielder in.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea have submitted a formal proposal for Djordje Petrovic.
The London-based Premier League club have understood to be have tabled a bid worth 15 million pounds, as per Jacob Steinberg.
Mauricio Pochettino refused to guarantee first-team places to Chelsea’s big money signings after the club’s spending since last season reached £350 million.
“The players have a clear idea that they need to compete for their place and then it’s the coach that is going to decide who are the best for every single game," Pochettino told reporters.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Barcelona and Marc Andre ter Stegen are close to agreeing a new deal agreement, which will be valid until June 2028.
According to Sky Sports, Hugo Lloris changed his mind and decided to not join Lazio after it was revealed to him that he would not be the starting in goal.
According to report in the Brtish media, Manchester United’s Raphael Varane has emerged as a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.
Pep Guardiola said Manchester City are judged differently to other clubs on the subject of transfer spending, arguing they would be “killed" if they splashed out as much money on new signings as Chelsea have over the last 12 months.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that American Tyler Adams will be leaving Leeds United for Bournemouth on a five-year contract. The fee, according to him, is 20 million pounds.
According to Sky Sports, Benjamin Pavard will not be leaving Bayern Munich after his move to Inter Milan fell through.
Fulham boss Marco Silva clarified that Saudi transfer target Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss their home Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday due to injury.
“Just Mitrovic is going to be out of the game, all the other players are going to be ready," Silva said.
Aston Villa have signed Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Turkish Super League champions Galatasaray on a one-season loan for five million euros.
There is a “conditional compulsory purchase option" so if certain criteria are met Villa will pay another 22.5 million euros ($24.45 million) plus 15.5 million euros in possible add-ons to make the move permanent.