Transfer News Highlights, August 19: Benjamin Pavard to Stay at Inter Milan, Liverpool Sign Wataru Endo

Porto’s Otávio is all set to join the rans of Al Nassr. It is said that a verbal agreement has been reached on a €60m release clause fee for the Portuguese.

Al Nassr is set to pay the €60m package not in one solution but different installments. More details pertaining to the specifics of the deal are yet to be announced.

If the deal goes through, it will be a record sale for the Portuguese side.