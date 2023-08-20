Transfer News Highlights, August 20: Aleksandar Mitrovic Joins Al-Hilal, Galatasaray Loan Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 01:04 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer News Highlights: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has joined Saudi side Al-Hilal from Premier League Fulham. The four-time Asian champions said Mitrovic's contract would run until 2026 but did not give any financial details. British media said the Saudis paid more than 46 million pounds for the forward.
Josip Stanisic completes his loan move to Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen from German champions Bayern Munich.
Inter Milan are reportedly ready to pay in excess of 30 Million Euros to bring in French World Cup-winning defender Benjamin Pavard to their fold from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
An agreement over the transfer of Porto’s Portuguese midfielder Otavio has been completed as Saudi side Al Nassr trigger the 28-year-old’s 60 Million Euro move to the Middle Eastern nation.
Italian midfielder Domenico Berardi will remain at Sassuolo as it is too late for a switch to Turin-based Juventus, the CEO of the Neroverdi confirmed.
Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are closing in on a 20 Million Euro deal for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.
The 29-year-old defender is reportedly set to sign a three-year deal, which would pocket him around 25 Million Euros a year, with the Saudi Arabian club if things so well.
Italian giants AC Milan have completed the signing of young defender Marco Pellegrino in a deal worth around 3 Million Euros.
The 19-year-old stopper back is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2028.
Premier League Nottingham Forest are interested in bringing in Argentine Gonzalo Montiel from Sevilla into their fold as they look to strengthen their ranks.
A deal of around 11 Million Euros is being negotiated by the parties involved, according to reports.
After a deal collapsed with Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and now exploring the terms for a deal for the Belgian midfielder, Nuno Tavares.
Manchester City have enquired about the availability of German youngster, Florian Wirtz. But a transfer might seem complicated for the club. The enquiry is likely to be due to City dropping their pursuit of West Ham and Brazillian star, Lucas Paqueta
Los Blancos will not be looking to wait for the French striker, Kylian Mbappe with rumours around that he might be looking to renew his contract with PSG.
The Hammers are looking to reinforce their attack as they look to make a bid for the French striker for Manchester United, Anthony Martial.
RC Lens are looking to sign free-agent Alexis Sanchez. The forward previously played for Marseille. But a return to Barcelona is also a possibility.
Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt has rejected the first bid for Randal Kolo Muani worth 65 million Euros. PSG will be looking for more reinforcements with the departures of Messi and Neymar.
Bournemouth have signed Tyler Adams from Leeds for a transfer fee of 20 million pounds and on five-year contract.
Reports in England suggest that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the latest Manchester United player to refusing to leave te club.
The defender joins Scott McTominey and Harry Maguire in preferring to sit on his bumper contract rather than leave in search of regular first-team football.
According to L’Equipe, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have turned their attension to PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.
Accordgint to reports, personal terms are already agreed and now they just have to agree a fee with the French club.
Galatasaray signed Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan, with the option of to buy. The Turkish club will pay Ziyech 3.6 million euros for the 2023-2024 season and 2.9 million euros for the 2024-2025 season if he transfers to the club on a permanent basis.
Mauro Icardi has also joined Galatasaray from Paris St Germain, as has Wilfried Zaha following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.
