Transfer News Highlights: Messi-Suarez Inter Miami Reunion Likely, Bayern Ready New Bid for Harry Kane

Curated By: Amrit Santlani & Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 23:59 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer News Highlights, July 30: The Kylian Mbappe saga just keeps revolving, as per the latest updates, Real Madrid want to conclude a deal before the start of their La Liga campaign. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the football transfer window and it’s a good time to be a Madrid fan as the club are looking to complete a deal for Mbappe in the first couple of weeks of August.
Transfer spcialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Paris Saint-Germain don’t mind activating Ousmane Dembele’s €50m release clause.
All depends on the Frenchman now to decide his future.
According to reportsout of Frnace, PSG feel they will get an “extremely low and insulting" and last minute offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe.
Allan Saint-Maximin has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on a three-year deal.
According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Burnley are looking to sign midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal and are workin on a deal for the same.
The Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting that Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to sign Axel Disasi from Monaco for 45 million euro.
Newcastle United posts farewell video for Allan Saint-Maximin, with him leaving for Al Ahli.
Transfer spcialist Fabrizio Romano reports that former Manchester United goalkeepr David de Gea has two bids from Saudi. Bayern Munich also made contact with the Spanish number one a week ago.
Transfer spcialist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that David Raya prefers Arsenal over Bayern Munich.
The move for the Brentford keeper now depends on clubs now but Arsenal are expected to bid soon.
According to David Ornstein, who works for the Athletic, Arsenal are looking to sign goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford.
James Rodriguez has agreed to join Sao Paulo on a two-year contract. The 32-year-old arrives on a free transfer after parting ways with Greece’s Olympiakos in April. It will be his 10th club in as many countries since starting his professional career with Colombia’s Envigado in 2006.
“It was here that I was shown to the world," Rodriguez said in a video posted on social media, in reference to his standout performances at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
“I could not miss out on the chance to wear the most important shirt in this magical place. It’s the shirt of the Brazilian club with the most international titles. Amazing things happen here in Brazil and in Sao Paulo," he added.
PSG has signed goalkeeper Arnau Tenas on free transfer from Barcelona.
Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract.
Galatasaray said they would pay a fee of 10 million euros ($11.02 million) to PSG over four seasons, while Icardi will be paid six million euros per season.
Icardi was on loan on Galatasaray last season and scored 22 goals and recorded seven assists in 24 league appearances, helping the club to win a record 23rd title in May — their first since the 2018-19 season.
Uruguayan veteran striker Edinson Cavani has joined Boca Juniors on a free transfer. The 36-year-old agreed to a deal that runs until December 2024 after his contract with Spain’s Valencia was terminated 12 months early.
“We’re happy to have you home," Boca said in a social media post alongside an image of the center forward on Saturday night.
Reports coming from Italy state that Manchester United and Fiorentina are set for direct talks over the transfer of Sofyan Amrabat on Monday.
Brazilian player Elson Jose dias Junior, commonly known as Elsinho, joined Jamshedpur FC on a one-year contract.
AC Milan set to complete signing of Yunus Musah from Valencia, the transfer has been given a ‘HERE WE GO’, €20m package deal with add ons included. Musah to undergo medicals next week, five year contract agreed as Milan continue to rebuild this summer.
Apart from Harry Kane, Bayern Munich have also set their sights on Brentford goalie David Raya who leads the club’s wishlist. Brentford holding out for fee of 40 million euros, which is why Spurs left the table earlier. Bayern want new goalkeeper since Yann Sommer is set to join Inter Milan.
Manchester United want to wrap up the signing of Rasmus Hojlund next week, the Red Devils are pushing to complete the deal and paperwork as early as next week to get the player to join the group as early as possible, next target, Sofyan Amrabat!
Bayern Munich and Tottenham are still some way apart in terms of their valuation for the star striker. Bayern likely to bid £75m, Spurs want £90m, Kane wants the move and is set to become a free agent next summer.
Inter Miami hoping to reunite Lionel Messi with Luis Suarez next season, according to Fabrizio Romano, Suarez has agreed to terminate his contract with Gremio in December 2023. Suarez would then be a free agent and could sign with Inter Miami.
After getting rejected by Kylian Mbappe, Al Hilal have set their sights on Napoli’s star striker Victor Osimhen, the player has already agreed to continue with the Serie A club this it could be a complicated deal but Al Hilal want to tempt Osimhen.
According to RMC Sports, PSG have closed door for Marquinhos to depart the club despite an approach from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. Marquinhos was recently criticised for saying he wanted to continue playing with Kylian Mbappe.
Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane according to MailSport, the Bavarians have already had two bids rejected for Kane but they are set to lodge a third bid, talks to take place between executives of the two clubs in the first week of August.
Barcelona head coach Xavi was quizzed about Ousmane Dembele with the Frenchman being linked to PSG in recent days however Xavi insisted that Dembele is happy at Camp Nou.
“We will see, in the transfer window you never know. I see Ousmane happy at Barça… then if there’s something, he’ll tell us. For now he’s here and he’s happy," said Xavi.
Manchester United have already rejected advances from West Ham United as they value Harry Maguire between £40m and £50m. The most expensive centre-back of all time is up for sale and United want to recoup as much money as they can.
Manchester United are set to turn their attention to Sofyan Amrabat after completing the signing of Rasmus Hojlund, the Fiorentina midfielder is well aware of interest from Red Devils and would love to join the Old Trafford-based club. Talks set to begin between both clubs soon.
More details on Sadio Mane’s deal to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Mane has said his goodbyes, set to sign contract until 2027, salary more than €40m net/year, with Bayern Munich set to pocket €30m with add-ons included.
Chelsea are set to complete the signing of 2004-born talent Lesley Ugochukwu from Ligue 1 club Rennes. Deal done for €28M, the player has also completed his medical tests, and he is set to be loaned out to Strasbourg.
Manchester United are on the verge of completing a deal for Ramus Højlund for a fee of £72m, the player is set to undergo his medical tests soon, and then time for paperwork. Personal terms agreed, contract until June 2028 with option to extend for 2029. Happy United fans?
According to Mirror Football, Liverpool are preparing a shock move for Kylian Mbappe looking to land the Frenchman on a one year loan deal, which would help generate a fee for PSG and allow Mbappe to join Real Madrid next summer.
The La Liga giants are set to start their league campaign against Athletic Bilbao on August 13 and they are hoping for a resolution to the Mbappe saga before that, however, it seems unlikely that the Frenchman would join Madrid before that given his standoff with Paris Saint-Germain.
PSG are reportedly beaten to the signing of Rasmus Hojlund who is set to undergo his medical at Manchester United very soon, the Atalanta striker didn’t feature in his side’s friendly against Bournemouth with the deal set to be completed.
Liverpool meanwhile are reportedly planning for a shock loan move for Mbappe as per multiple reports, the Reds are hoping to land the French World Cup winner until 2024, which would generate a fee for Kylian and allow him to join Real Madrid next year.
Lots of drama set to follow, do follow this space for all the latest rumours, gossip and updates from the football transfer window.