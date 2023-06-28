Football Transfer News Highlights: Man City Out of Race For Declan Rice, Bayern Munich Gunning For Harry Kane

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 23:36 IST
Transfer News Highlights Today June 28: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.
David de Gea is set to leave Manchester United after contract negotiations fell through at the 11th hour with Erik ten Hag reportedly not being too keen on the shot-stopper. The Spaniard entered the last week of his £375,000-a-week deal and will become a free agent on June 30 and even agreed to an extreme wage reduction.
Arsenal fans can rejoice as they are set to get three signings done in the next couple of days, after Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, they are also on the verge of signing Jurrien Timber, the player is waiting for full and final agreement between the two clubs.
Manchester United set to battle it out with Chelsea for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, Chelsea have already opened talks with Brighton, United also expected to join the race, Caicedo was really close to joining Arsenal in January.
Christian Pulisic set to sign for AC Milan, the Chelsea winger is on course to join the Rossoneri, Milan looking to agree a fee with the Premier League giants, the American winger is on the verge of joining the Italian giants.
Al Ahli have signed Eduard Mendy from Chelsea, the goalkeeper who was on the radar of many French clubs has joined the Saudi Arabian club.
Chelsea have signed Brazilian gem Angelo from Santos, the 16-year-old will begin his pre-season with the Blues, and then possibly go back to Brazil to return once he’s 18. Long contract signed, until 2029.
Bayern Munich still waiting for the official bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Lucas Hernandez, the Frenchman is hoping to join PSG, Bayern want €45m for Lucas, personal terms have been agreed.
Cristiano Ronaldo will soon be joined by Hakim Ziyech on his side as the Moroccan winger is on the verge of joining Al Nassr. Medical on Thursday, then Ronaldo and Ziyech will be together for the Saudi club next season.
Manchester United set for showdown talks with Chelsea for Mason Mount, the Red Devils submitted a £55m offer and they are looking for a resolution for the situation. Next 24 hours could be crucial, Mount has no plans to extend Chelsea contract.
Tottenham are set to sign their third summer move as they have opened talks with Micky van de Ven, Spurs in conversation with the club and the player, verbal agreement almost done.
Arsenal closing to completing Declan Rice signing, just the kind of news to make the day of Arsenal fans, West Ham seem to have accepted the 100 million proposal from the Gunners.
Another massive piece of news for Arsenal, Jorginho is set to stay at the Emirates, he was on the verge of leaving however the Italian will extend his stay in London.
Spurs are in a big dilemma as Bayern Munich have set their sights on England captain Harry Kane. After a 70 million bid rejected, Bayern will submit an improved offer, of 80 million.
Good day for Chelsea fans as the Blues are finally set to open talks with Brighton for Moises Caicedo after weeks of speculation, the Premier League giants are set to ‘attack’ according to Fabrizio Romano.
Manchester City may not be have any problem letting go of Kalvin Phillips with the arrival of Mateo Kovacic and talks with Declan Rice in progress.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Edouard Mendy’s move to Al Ahli with earn Cheslea £16/17m with the playe getting a salary of $12m plus $3m add ons till June 2026.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho will move on loan to RB Leipzig until June 2024, with no option to buy clause in the contract.
Liverpool are reportedly willing to pay more than $300 million to PSG for Kylian Mbappe.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea with all documentshaving been completed.
James Maddison will leave Leicester City and sign a contract at Tottenham, worth £170,000-a-week, for a transfer fee of £40m.
The Gaurdian journalist Jacob Steinberg reports that West Ham United have not accepted Arsenal’s latest bid as they are not happy with the payment terms.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant announce the signing of Jason Cummings!
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Marcus Thuram has signed a five year deal with Inter Milan.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Tottenham Hotspur have reached a verbal agreement with Leicester City for transfer of James Maddison for £40m.
Arsenal have submitted a third bid for Declan Rice, repoted to be £100m guaranteed with £5m add ons, according to The Athletic reporter David Ornstein.
Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for a reported fee of £16 million.
Manchester City announced they had completed the signing of Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea following the loss of captain Ilkay Gundogan.
