Football Transfer News Highlights: Man City Out of Race For Declan Rice, Bayern Munich Gunning For Harry Kane

Football transfer live updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmation, rumours and gossips from the world of football

Jason Cummings and Declan Rice

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 23:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Transfer News Highlights Today June 28: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.

David de Gea is set to leave Manchester United after contract negotiations fell through at the 11th hour with Erik ten Hag reportedly not being too keen on the shot-stopper. The Spaniard entered the last week of his £375,000-a-week deal and will become a free agent on June 30 and even agreed to an extreme wage reduction.

Jun 28, 2023 23:34 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Arsenal close to Jurrien Timber deal, third signing this summer

Arsenal fans can rejoice as they are set to get three signings done in the next couple of days, after Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, they are also on the verge of signing Jurrien Timber, the player is waiting for full and final agreement between the two clubs.

Jun 28, 2023 22:57 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Man United-Chelsea in two way race for Moises Caicedo

Manchester United set to battle it out with Chelsea for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, Chelsea have already opened talks with Brighton, United also expected to join the race, Caicedo was really close to joining Arsenal in January.

Jun 28, 2023 22:21 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Christian Pulisic gives green light to AC Milan

Christian Pulisic set to sign for AC Milan, the Chelsea winger is on course to join the Rossoneri, Milan looking to agree a fee with the Premier League giants, the American winger is on the verge of joining the Italian giants.

Jun 28, 2023 21:46 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Eduard Mendy officially unveiled as Al Ahli player

Al Ahli have signed Eduard Mendy from Chelsea, the goalkeeper who was on the radar of many French clubs has joined the Saudi Arabian club.

Jun 28, 2023 20:50 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Chelsea sign Brazilian gem Angelo from Santos

Chelsea have signed Brazilian gem Angelo from Santos, the 16-year-old will begin his pre-season with the Blues, and then possibly go back to Brazil to return once he’s 18. Long contract signed, until 2029.

Jun 28, 2023 20:18 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Bayern Munich hoping to get €45m from Lucas Hernandez sale

Bayern Munich still waiting for the official bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Lucas Hernandez, the Frenchman is hoping to join PSG, Bayern want €45m for Lucas, personal terms have been agreed.

Jun 28, 2023 19:42 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Hakim Ziyech set to sign for Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo will soon be joined by Hakim Ziyech on his side as the Moroccan winger is on the verge of joining Al Nassr. Medical on Thursday, then Ronaldo and Ziyech will be together for the Saudi club next season.

Jun 28, 2023 19:18 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester United-Chelsea set for Mason Mount showdown talks

Manchester United set for showdown talks with Chelsea for Mason Mount, the Red Devils submitted a £55m offer and they are looking for a resolution for the situation. Next 24 hours could be crucial, Mount has no plans to extend Chelsea contract.

Jun 28, 2023 18:42 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Spurs looking for third signing of the summer, open talks with Micky van de Ven

Tottenham are set to sign their third summer move as they have opened talks with Micky van de Ven, Spurs in conversation with the club and the player, verbal agreement almost done.

Jun 28, 2023 18:13 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Arsenal set to complete Declan Rice signing

Arsenal closing to completing Declan Rice signing, just the kind of news to make the day of Arsenal fans, West Ham seem to have accepted the 100 million proposal from the Gunners.

Jun 28, 2023 17:43 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Jorginho makes U-turn, set to stay at Arsenal

Another massive piece of news for Arsenal, Jorginho is set to stay at the Emirates, he was on the verge of leaving however the Italian will extend his stay in London.

Jun 28, 2023 17:17 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Arsenal close to Declan Rice deal, discussing fee structure

Arsenal now closing in on Declan Rice deal, Manchester City have pulled out, the Gunners are discussing final payment structure to West Ham, seems like Mikel Arteta’s side are soon going to have a new club record signing!

Jun 28, 2023 16:41 IST

Transfer News Live Updates: Bayern to submit £80m offer for Harry Kane

Spurs are in a big dilemma as Bayern Munich have set their sights on England captain Harry Kane. After a 70 million bid rejected, Bayern will submit an improved offer, of 80 million.

Jun 28, 2023 16:09 IST

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Chelsea set to pursue Brighton's Moises Caicedo

Good day for Chelsea fans as the Blues are finally set to open talks with Brighton for Moises Caicedo after weeks of speculation, the Premier League giants are set to ‘attack’ according to Fabrizio Romano.

Jun 28, 2023 15:34 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Manchester United Weigh Up Kalvin Phillips Move

Manchester City may not be have any problem letting go of Kalvin Phillips with the arrival of Mateo Kovacic and talks with Declan Rice in progress.

Jun 28, 2023 15:13 IST

Declan Rice Transfer News: Manchester City Set to Pull Out, Arsenal Favourites

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Arsenalare favourites to sign Declan Rice as Manchester City are not willing their bid and are set to pull out of the race at the current conditions.

Jun 28, 2023 14:52 IST

Chelsea Transfer News: Edouard Mendy's Al Ahli Announcement Soon

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Edouard Mendy’s move to Al Ahli with earn Cheslea £16/17m with the playe getting a salary of $12m plus $3m add ons till June 2026.

Jun 28, 2023 14:37 IST

Liverpool Transfer News Live: Fabio Carvalho Moves on Loan to RB Leipzig

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho will move on loan to RB Leipzig until June 2024, with no option to buy clause in the contract.

Jun 28, 2023 14:16 IST

PSG Transfer News Live: Liverppol Eye Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are reportedly willing to pay more than $300 million to PSG for Kylian Mbappe.

Jun 28, 2023 13:28 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: Kai Havertz Deal Done

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea with all documentshaving been completed.

Jun 28, 2023 13:14 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live: James Maddison Signed from Leicester

James Maddison will leave Leicester City and sign a contract at Tottenham, worth £170,000-a-week, for a transfer fee of £40m.

Jun 28, 2023 12:47 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: West Ham United Reject 3rd Bid for Declan Rice

The Gaurdian journalist Jacob Steinberg reports that West Ham United have not accepted Arsenal’s latest bid as they are not happy with the payment terms.

Jun 28, 2023 12:07 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: Mohun Bagan SG Sign Jason Cummings

Mohun Bagan Super Giant announce the signing of Jason Cummings!

Jun 28, 2023 11:24 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Inter Milan Sign Marcus Thuram

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Marcus Thuram has signed a five year deal with Inter Milan.

Jun 28, 2023 10:27 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live: Verbal Agreement for James Maddison

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Tottenham Hotspur have reached a verbal agreement with Leicester City for transfer of James Maddison for £40m.

Jun 28, 2023 09:52 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: 3rd Bid for Declan Rice

Arsenal have submitted a third bid for Declan Rice, repoted to be £100m guaranteed with £5m add ons, according to The Athletic reporter David Ornstein.

Jun 28, 2023 08:49 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live: Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario Signed

Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for a reported fee of £16 million.

Jun 28, 2023 08:09 IST

Manchester City Transfer Updates Live: Mateo Kovacic Signs 4-year Deal

Manchester City announced they had completed the signing of Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea following the loss of captain Ilkay Gundogan.

The treble winners said the 29-year-old had signed a four-year contract after the clubs reportedly agreed an initial fee of £25 million ($32 million), with a potential £5 million in add-ons.

Jun 28, 2023 07:15 IST

Manchester United Transfer Updates Live: David de Gea Set to Leave

David de Gea is set to leave Manchester United as reports suggest that he is not being looked at as the No. 1 at Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag.

