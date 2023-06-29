Trends :Rain UpdatesAshes 2023Kiara AdvaniAlia BhattBigg Boss OTT
Football Transfer News Highlights, June 29: Arsenal Sign Kai Havertz, Spurs Rope in James Maddison, Manchester United and Chelsea Agree on Mason Mount Transfer

Kai Havertz signed with Arsenal and Spurs brought in James Maddison

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 00:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Transfer News Highlights: Welcome to our blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.

Arsenal signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a long-term contract. The transfer fee has not been disclosed but British media reported Arsenal will pay Chelsea 65 million pounds with an additional 5 million pounds in add-ons. Edouard Mendy has left Chelsea to join Saudi club Al-Ahli.

Jun 30, 2023 00:45 IST

Robbie Fowler to take charge at second-tier Saudi side

The former Liverpoll player will take the reins at Al-Qadsiah in the second tier of Saudi Arabia.

Jun 30, 2023 00:04 IST

Chelsea in direct talks with Brighton over Caicedo

The Blues are in direct talks with the Seagulls over the signing of sought after midfielder Caicedo following a busy window of outgoing players.

Jun 30, 2023 00:01 IST

Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes AC Milan switch

The 27-year-old Englishman will play for the Rossoneri as he joins the Italian giants from Chelsea.

Jun 30, 2023 00:00 IST

Dembele up for Barca extension

The Frenchman is happy at the Catalan side and the player and club are negotiating a new contract.

Jun 29, 2023 23:58 IST

Bastoni to extend Inter stay

Alessandro Bastoni’s representative has confirmed that the Italian defender is happy at the Milanese club and intends to pen an extension with the Nerazzuri.

Jun 29, 2023 21:54 IST

Mbappe set for showdown talks with PSG

The biggest question mar this window has been the future of French crown jewel Kylian Mbappe.
Ligue 1 side PSG will try to hold on to their superstar as they try to get him to sign a new contract, with just one year left on his existing deal.

Jun 29, 2023 21:41 IST

Arsenal closing in on Timber

The Gunners are closing in on the Dutchman in a deal expected to be around the region of 40 Million Euros.

Jun 29, 2023 21:39 IST

Manchester United and Chelsea agree on transfer of Mason Mount

The English midfielder will join Erik ten Hag’s ranks in a deal reportedly worth around the 55 Million Euro mark.

Jun 29, 2023 21:20 IST

Saliba to commit future to Arsenal

The French defender is set to sing an extension on his Gunners contract once he gets back from his summer break.

Jun 29, 2023 20:50 IST

Vieira to return to Ligue 1 with Strasbourg

The French international, who helmed PL side Crystal Palace until his sacking in the bygone campaign could take the reins at Strasbourg.

Jun 29, 2023 19:54 IST

Bayern's Lucas Henandez headed to PSG

The French defender will make the switch from German giants Bayern Munich on a deal reported to be around the 50 Million Euro mark.

Jun 29, 2023 19:10 IST

Kante turns owner at Belgian 3rd Division club Royal Excelsior Virton

The French World Cup winner has officially bought the Belgian outfit and will take charge on the 1st of July, according to reports.

Jun 29, 2023 19:01 IST

Villarreal's Pau Torres on the move to Villa

The Spanish defender, who was part of Villarreal’s spectacular run in the UEFA Champions League two seasons ago, is all set to make the move to English shores with Aston Villa.

Jun 29, 2023 17:20 IST

Vardy says no to Saudi Pro League

Premier League winner with Leicester City Jamie Vardy has reportedly turned down a switch to the big spending Saudi Arabia.

Jun 29, 2023 17:13 IST

Erik ten Hag reluctant to sell Greenwood

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has expressed that he would rather send the youngster on loan and does not want him sold in the ongoing window.

Jun 29, 2023 17:10 IST

Pulisic, Chukwueze on AC Milan radar

Italian giants AC Milan are interested in bringing in USA starman Christian Pulisic from Chelsea, while also having an eye on talented Villarreal’s Nigerian player Samuel Chukwueze.

Jun 29, 2023 17:08 IST

Mourinho turns down Al Hilal job

The 60-year-old rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League as he turned down Al Hilal, who approached the self proclaimed special one to helm their ambitious project.

Jun 29, 2023 15:43 IST

Bayern Munich Transfer Live: Barcelona Offered Marcel Sabitzer

Barcelona have been offered a chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer this summer.

Jun 29, 2023 15:23 IST

Manchester United Transfer News: Andre Onana Deal Done

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Manchester United have decided to pay the €50m + add ons requested by Inter Milan for Andre Onana.

Jun 29, 2023 14:44 IST

Liverpool Transfer News Live: Fabio Carvalho in Germany for RB Leipzig Medical

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho is currently in Germany for his medical at RB Leipzig.

The deal iss a loan with no buy option clause.

Jun 29, 2023 14:01 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Marcelo Brozovic Wants to Sign for Barcelona

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Marcelo Brozovic wants to sign for Barcelona and has already agreement personal terms for a multi-year deal.

Jun 29, 2023 13:38 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Timothy Weah Arrives for Juventus Medical

Timothy Weah arrives for his Juventus medical.

Jun 29, 2023 13:01 IST

Manchester United Transfer Updates Live: Moises Caicedo Deal a Possibility

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, reports that, Manchester United’s chances of signing Moises Caicedo are unlikely with Brighton asking £100m but may go in for him considering he is three years younger.

Jun 29, 2023 12:19 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: Chennaiyin FC Sign Sweden Fernandes

Chennaiyin FC sign young midfielder Sweden Fernandes on a multi-year deal.

Jun 29, 2023 11:31 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Besiktas Eye Philippe Coutinho

According to reports, Besiktas are looking to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan, with an option to buy for around 8 million euros.

Jun 29, 2023 11:04 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Timothy Weah Arrives in Turin Ahead of Juventus Move

Juventus shared pictures and a video of Timothy Weah’s arrival at the Turin airport on both their website and social media.

Weah will undergo his medical on Thursday, before signing a deal worth 12 million euros ($13.10 million) for five seasons,

Jun 29, 2023 10:12 IST

Manchester City Transfer Updates Live: David de Gea Out, Andre Onana In

Daily Mirror journalist Chris Wheeler reports that Erik ten Hag prefers Andre Onana andwants the keeper to replace David De Gea at Manchester United.

Jun 29, 2023 09:25 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Bayern Munich and Kim Min-jae Agree Personal Terms

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Bayern Munich have reached verbal agreement with Kim Min-jae on personal terms for a five year deal with only the Baverians needing to pay Napoli the release clause.

Jun 29, 2023 08:50 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live: Harry Winks to Move to Leicester City

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Harry Winks will undergo a medical at Leicester City ahead of a £10m switch from Tottenham.

Jun 29, 2023 07:33 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live: James Maddison Signed from Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of creative midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur signed midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City on a five-year deal, for a transfer fee of 40 million pounds for the 26-year-old.

