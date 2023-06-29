Football Transfer News Highlights, June 29: Arsenal Sign Kai Havertz, Spurs Rope in James Maddison, Manchester United and Chelsea Agree on Mason Mount Transfer

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 00:45 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer News Highlights: Welcome to our blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.
Arsenal signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a long-term contract. The transfer fee has not been disclosed but British media reported Arsenal will pay Chelsea 65 million pounds with an additional 5 million pounds in add-ons. Edouard Mendy has left Chelsea to join Saudi club Al-Ahli.
The former Liverpoll player will take the reins at Al-Qadsiah in the second tier of Saudi Arabia.
The Blues are in direct talks with the Seagulls over the signing of sought after midfielder Caicedo following a busy window of outgoing players.
The 27-year-old Englishman will play for the Rossoneri as he joins the Italian giants from Chelsea.
The Frenchman is happy at the Catalan side and the player and club are negotiating a new contract.
Alessandro Bastoni’s representative has confirmed that the Italian defender is happy at the Milanese club and intends to pen an extension with the Nerazzuri.
The biggest question mar this window has been the future of French crown jewel Kylian Mbappe.
Ligue 1 side PSG will try to hold on to their superstar as they try to get him to sign a new contract, with just one year left on his existing deal.
The Gunners are closing in on the Dutchman in a deal expected to be around the region of 40 Million Euros.
The English midfielder will join Erik ten Hag’s ranks in a deal reportedly worth around the 55 Million Euro mark.
The French defender is set to sing an extension on his Gunners contract once he gets back from his summer break.
The French international, who helmed PL side Crystal Palace until his sacking in the bygone campaign could take the reins at Strasbourg.
The French defender will make the switch from German giants Bayern Munich on a deal reported to be around the 50 Million Euro mark.
The French World Cup winner has officially bought the Belgian outfit and will take charge on the 1st of July, according to reports.
The Spanish defender, who was part of Villarreal’s spectacular run in the UEFA Champions League two seasons ago, is all set to make the move to English shores with Aston Villa.
Premier League winner with Leicester City Jamie Vardy has reportedly turned down a switch to the big spending Saudi Arabia.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has expressed that he would rather send the youngster on loan and does not want him sold in the ongoing window.
Italian giants AC Milan are interested in bringing in USA starman Christian Pulisic from Chelsea, while also having an eye on talented Villarreal’s Nigerian player Samuel Chukwueze.
The 60-year-old rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League as he turned down Al Hilal, who approached the self proclaimed special one to helm their ambitious project.
Barcelona have been offered a chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer this summer.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Manchester United have decided to pay the €50m + add ons requested by Inter Milan for Andre Onana.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho is currently in Germany for his medical at RB Leipzig.
The deal iss a loan with no buy option clause.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Marcelo Brozovic wants to sign for Barcelona and has already agreement personal terms for a multi-year deal.
Timothy Weah arrives for his Juventus medical.
Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, reports that, Manchester United’s chances of signing Moises Caicedo are unlikely with Brighton asking £100m but may go in for him considering he is three years younger.
Chennaiyin FC sign young midfielder Sweden Fernandes on a multi-year deal.
According to reports, Besiktas are looking to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan, with an option to buy for around 8 million euros.
Juventus shared pictures and a video of Timothy Weah’s arrival at the Turin airport on both their website and social media.
Weah will undergo his medical on Thursday, before signing a deal worth 12 million euros ($13.10 million) for five seasons,
Daily Mirror journalist Chris Wheeler reports that Erik ten Hag prefers Andre Onana andwants the keeper to replace David De Gea at Manchester United.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Bayern Munich have reached verbal agreement with Kim Min-jae on personal terms for a five year deal with only the Baverians needing to pay Napoli the release clause.
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Harry Winks will undergo a medical at Leicester City ahead of a £10m switch from Tottenham.
Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of creative midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City.
Tottenham Hotspur signed midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City on a five-year deal, for a transfer fee of 40 million pounds for the 26-year-old.